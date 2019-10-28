Elio Motors: The Short Of The Future

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Value Falcon as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

History and Introduction

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCQB:ELIO) is an US-based startup that is focused on designing and manufacturing a safe, affordable, and fuel efficient vehicle that is targeted towards urban commuters. The only base model, the Elio, is a fully enclosed three wheeled vehicle with two seats and other standard features. The Elio is built from “off-the-shelf” parts supplied by third parties and is priced at $7,450. The Elio’s advertised MPG is 49 and 84 for city and highway respectively. EM plans on selling the Elio through company-owned stores (SEC 1-A, Pg. 6).

Elio Motors, Inc. (further abbreviated as EM) was originally incorporated in 2009 in Arizona and began trading on the OTCQB market in Feb. 2016, as an “emerging growth company” under Regulation A+ of the JOBS Act. In 2017, EM became a Delaware corporation.

The company also applied for their common stock to be listed on the NASDAQ to raise money, however in Apr. 2018, EM withdrew their application for their stock to be publicly traded on the NASDAQ (SEC Filing RW).

Vehicle Characteristics

What is it - car, vehicle, motorcycle, or autocycle?:

The Elio is technically classified as a motorcycle, according to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). EM is not required to meet the same safety standards as 4 wheeled vehicles; however, EM claims that the Elio will approximate the FMVSS for four-wheeled cars.

EM has stated they have been lobbying governments for the introduction, recognition, and regulation of an “autocycle”, which is a “three-wheel motorcycle that has a steering wheel and seating that does not require the operator to straddle or sit astride it” (Source: Oct. 2013, Best Practices for the Regulation of Three-Wheel Vehicles by AAMVA).

As of Aug. 3, 2017 thirty-one states recognize the definition of an autocycle, however, EM has given no affirmation if these states recognize the Elio as an autocycle, so therefore the Elio remains classified as a motorcycle.

Operating Results, Cash Flow, Liquidity and Solvency

Operating Results

EM has no revenues, zero (and negative) operating cash flows and has consistently experienced working capital deficits, delays in production, operating losses and net losses. EM has yet to generate any revenue from an internally-produced vehicle since EM’s inception in 2009.

A counter argument is that Amazon and Tesla in their early years experienced operating losses, yet remained in business. Unlike EM, Tesla and Amazon in their earlier years had some level of revenue, gross profit, operating income and operating cash flow. Compare the financials of EM to Tesla and Amazon in the following graphs. EM has experienced nothing comparable to the early years of Amazon or Tesla.

Source: Compiled from various financial figures in each company’s 10-Ks. For EM, information was obtained from: 1-K, 1-A, and S-1 filings.

Cash Flows

Source: Statement of cash flows figures in EM’s SEC filings: 1-K, 1-A, and S-1.

EM has never experienced any operating cash flows and has kept afloat through sales of unwanted equipment (see “Liquidity” section) and financing cash flows.

Liquidity

The following chart is based on Balance Sheet figures from EM’s SEC Filings: S-1, 1-A and 1-K.

Source: Balance sheet figures in EM’s SEC filings: 1-K, 1-A, and S-1.

EM’s balance sheet history shows positive working capital only once in 2013. Current liabilities have greatly exceeded current assets, as shown above. EM has experienced persistent working capital deficits and increasing liabilities; all of which suggest that EM lacks liquidity.

To satisfy its current liabilities, EM has been selling excess equipment and procuring external sources of funding. The operating future of EM and its ability to exist as a going concern is questionable, as operations are heavily dependent on stock issuance, debt issuance, and customer deposits.

Solvency

Source: Based on consolidated balance sheet figures in EM’s SEC filings: 1-K, 1-A, and S-1.

EM is at high risk of insolvency because its sourcing of total debt from financing often exceeds its total assets (exception in 2013). This rough picture indicates that the company is highly leveraged. The negative shareholders’ equity for all reporting years shows that EM is at serious risk for default and/or bankruptcy. In my opinion, this is a serious sign of ineffective capital allocation.

In addition to regular losses from operations, EM reported net losses as shown:

Source: Built from Income Statement figures in EM’s SEC Filings: 1-K, 1-A, and S-1.

Delays in Production

The Elio has a history of repeated production delays:

"We should start production in 18 months, so June of 2014," Paul Elio, from a CNBC.com interview. "The Elio is in development, and we do not expect to start delivering to customers until the fourth quarter of 2016 at the earliest ," Pg. 4, 1-A. "We have not yet generated any revenues and do not anticipate doing so until late in 2018," Pg. 12, 1-K/A. “The Elio is still in development, and we do not expect to start delivering vehicles to customers until 2019,” Pg. 8, S-1.

Financing

Reservations

According to EM, prospective customers can purchase either a non-refundable or refundable deposit to potentially purchase an Elio vehicle. Non-refundable deposits are given priority over refundable deposits, which means that non-refundable deposit customers supposedly get in line ahead to “purchase” a vehicle. Both non-refundable and refundable deposits have 4 tiers to choose from. A deposit in a higher tier means customers in that category get in line earlier to “purchase” a vehicle.

Source: Elio Motors | The next big thing in transportation!

This structure encourages the potential consumer to purchase a non-refundable deposit vs. a refundable deposit because non-refundable deposits are given priority over refundable ones. This is confirmed as non-refundable deposits comprise more than 90% of total customer deposits.

EM has received 65,460 “customer” deposits, as of Jun. 30, 2018. Customer deposits are also a significant funding source.

Sources: Based on figures from SEC filings: 1-K, S-1, and 1-A.

It is important to note that the purchase of a refundable or non-refundable reservation does not guarantee the purchase or delivery of an Elio. Refer to the terms and conditions agreement, which is on the EM website at checkout. It is also available as a PDF provided by EM. Also refer to the "Terms and Conditions" section later on in this article.

In my opinion, such “customer deposits” are nothing more than a free financing source for EM.

Debt Situation

EM’s debt is somewhat convoluted, but the larger picture remains:

Source: Pg. 37, 1-K.

The question of how exactly EM will pay these debts is beyond the scope of this analysis. Looking at shareholders’ deficit, it appears that EM is using equity issuance proceeds to buy PP&E and uses new debt issuance to pay off older debt (Pg. F-8 on 1-K). These increases of debt to pay off previous debt, in my opinion, are unsustainable, as additional prospective creditors will likely not lend to a zero revenue company that also has a shrinking asset base (due to the selling of equipment).

Additionally, EM has negotiated amendments multiple times to enter forbearance and to extend the maturities of their long-term debt, thereby enabling EM to avoid making debt payments. EM also defaulted on its $23 million long-term loan from the RACER (Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response) Trust.

It is extremely important to note that Stuart Lichter, one of EM’s directors and stockholders, owns and controls CH Capital Lending and Shreveport Business Park (SBP) LLC. Caddo Parish (the county) owns the land and leases it to SBP LLC. Lichter has been generous in providing financial support for EM from his two companies. In exchange for this financing, Lichter received large amounts of securities in EM. Most notable is when he converted his securities into $1.7 bil. worth of equity. A diagram summarizes the situation:

Source: All EM SEC Filings

As a result of the generous financing actions listed above, Lichter has received large amounts of securities in EM.

This “favors” system is one of the largest concerns present in EM. In my opinion, it is clear that EM is operating through an ethically questionable and unsustainable financing model, as demonstrated by the continual amendments, deferments, and extensions presented in the diagram.

ATVM Loan Program

The ATVM requires that certain criteria must be met before an auto manufacturer can obtain funding. One of the criteria involves financial viability. EM must meet the requirement for financial viability before the company can receive a loan from the ATVM program.

This requirement begins a cycle where EM asserts additional funds are required to begin production, but in reality they cannot obtain the ATVM loan because they have no revenue or profits. EM then claims to have no revenue or profits due to the lack of funds. The cycle then repeats itself.

Risk Factors

EM’s risk factors include: no revenues, increasing financial losses, debt is secured by all assets, including equipment, working capital deficiency, uncertainty regarding financing of future operations and immediate dilution of equity due to initial stock issuance (S-1).

Competition and Competitors

Competitors

EM currently has zero competitors that manufacture an enclosed three wheeled vehicle similar to the Elio. However, there exists a high demand for reliable, safe and fuel efficient vehicles for commuters, as demonstrated by EM’s 65,460 reservations (as of June 30, 2018). In my opinion, the larger auto manufacturers likely do not want to produce three wheeled vehicles in order to prevent cannibalization of their current line of autos. Creation of a lower profit margin vehicle would decimate profit margins and trigger relentless competition in a scramble for market share. Also, a multi-million dollar market for affordable three wheeled vehicles does not bring in the profits or competitive advantages that solve the growth needs of a multi-billion dollar auto manufacturer.

Strategy

EM will struggle in mass producing a price-tag friendly Elio, due to the enormous additional investment required (~$376 million). A strategy of mass production also increases operational and business risks. Because EM is still a startup, it has not acquired the institutional experience necessary to compete with more knowledgeable, capitalized and efficient companies.

EM could succeed if they market to a very small consumer base, and develop a cost structure to support such an audience. However, EM has made it clear that they want to engage in mass manufacturing instead. This dramatically increases overhead costs and investment, which makes initial production an immense challenge.

Lack of competitive advantage

EM offers no proprietary or competitive advantage. EM admits that there are no barriers to entry. EM claims that their competitive advantage lies within their supplier relationships that are difficult to duplicate, brand loyalty and willingness to offer an affordable selling price for the Elio. However, The Elio’s 483 parts from sixty suppliers are also available to other car manufacturers. EM does not have any brand value since it does not have any sales.

Additionally, over time it is expected that as EM grows it will incur costs similar to the larger manufacturers as EM reaches production. This negates EM’s ability to sell a vehicle at an affordable price.

Not Truly Disruptive Nor Unique

The Elio vehicle is not disruptive because it is more of a sustaining technology in nature. Sustaining technologies focus on enhancing performance (faster, more fuel efficient, safer, etc.). The Elio is not unique since it is not the first three wheeled vehicle to hit the auto market. For more information on other three-wheeled vehicles, refer to Zacks’ Small Cap Research Report on EM.

Safety

Crash tests and/or safety ratings are not conducted for motorcycles nor autocycles. Therefore, EM does not have any crash tests performed, yet claims to do so in the future. EM has yet to specify when real-life crash tests are to be conducted. Hence, the Elio has not been proven to be safe.

Verification of crash tests and safety ratings are cited on the NHTSA’s and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) websites.

The NHTSA website proves that there are no results for Elio Motors, as expected:

Source: Ratings

The same holds true for the IIHS:

Source: IIHS-HLDI crash testing and highway safety

The absence of real-life, verifiable safety results will hinder EM’s ability to sell autocycles to the public and to receive funding through reservations. For EM to realize sales of the Elio, it is imperative that the Elio is just as safe as another small, light, four wheeled, economical, subcompact vehicle.

At 1,250 pounds, the Elio poses potentially fatal consequences in a collision with a larger car. The lightweight Elio is at a distinct safety disadvantage when compared to the smallest models of subcompact cars. The NHTSA validates the safety risk for lighter vehicles.

On occasion, smaller vehicles can have high safety ratings. The main focus still remains on the fact that the Elio’s safety capabilities are entirely unproven.

Executive Compensation

The chart shows executive compensation for years ending 2015 and 2016: Source: S-1, filed Aug. 8, 2017.

Despite EM’s poor financials, EM CEO Paul Elio, received an income that placed him close to the top 5% of income earners in the United States.

Generous salaries are commonly used to compensate CEOs for assuming the risk and responsibility involved in a startup company. High salaries are also used to attract outstanding business performers. While it is true that EM executives are taking on significant risks, there is no evidence to suggest that the management team members are top performers, based on company performance.

Visibly noted is the lack of value provided to shareholders and customers, considering that EM has received more than tens of millions of dollars in funding and has not sold one autocycle. Therefore, in my opinion, it is clear that the executives are overcompensated for doing little to nothing for stakeholders.

“Terms and Conditions” Agreement and Legal Matters:

Prospective customers should exercise due diligence by reading the terms and conditions before purchasing a non-refundable Elio reservation. The agreement for a non-refundable reservation states that the reservation is not an agreement for the sale of a vehicle, and does not lock in a delivery date. In this legalese, EM also states that they may not have completed the development of the vehicle nor begun manufacturing, and that they are under no obligation to supply the customer with a vehicle:

Source: Reservation Agreement

EM tries to avoid any obligation to produce, sell, manufacture, or deliver an Elio through this reservation agreement.

EM has also been fined $272,500 for not having a manufacturer's license and another $272,500 for not having an automobile dealer's licenses, according to Motor Vehicle Commission member Keith Hightower of Shreveport.

Conclusion

Based on the financial history and capitalization structure of Elio Motors Inc., it appears doubtful that EM will become financially viable. In my opinion, the management not only failed to manufacture or deliver products to customers, but completely destroyed shareholder value primarily through unsustainable financing actions.

A deeper investigation reveals that the enormous debt, ineffective management, favors system, a highly questionable reservations practice and other actions will preclude EM’s ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future.

Serious long-oriented micro-cap investors should avoid purchasing EM stock. EM is still trying to obtain funds via equity offering, so a reapplication to the NASDAQ may be possible in the future (Pg. 2, 1-K). If this IPO is approved, this will create a solid opportunity for EM’s stock to be sold short, if allowed.

At first glance, Elio Motors, Inc. appeared to be just another struggling, ‘today is the future’ startup on the verge of spontaneous explosion in growth. The overall facts and situation clearly demonstrate that EM could fall into the pit of fiscal spontaneous combustion instead. This demise would leave tens of thousands of prospective customers who purchased reservations, empty handed.

