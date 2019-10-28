SPGSHU: Expect Weakness To Resume As Unfriendly Seasonality And Rising Output Weigh On The Complex

While gasoline cracks steadied over the week, the motorist blend is still oversupplied, following a moderate supply advance.

In spite of speculators lifting robustly their bets on gasoline futures, short positioning remains skewed to the downside.

U.S. gasoline reserves are strong for this time of the year, whereas price seasonality for the month of November indicates bearishness on the complex.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on the S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot (SPGSHU), our view has not emerged, as the Index advanced 4.62% to $332.05.

Yet, our opinion is unchanged in spite of speculative bets lifting robustly and U.S. gasoline reserves declining slightly over the week.

Indeed, the storage picture of the motorists blend remains in a comfortable surplus, whereas the supply-demand equilibrium still indicates a moderate oversupply that is negative for the gasoline complex and its proxy, SPGSHU.

Although gasoline storage declined slightly over the week, price seasonality for the motorists blend remains unfriendly for the month of November

According to the EIA, gasoline reserves in the U.S. withdrew slightly during the week ending October 11, down 1.12% (w/w) to 226.2m barrels, declining for the third consecutive week. In spite of that, the storage picture of the motorist blend continues to evolve in a slim surplus compared to the five-year mean, up 2% or 4,408k barrels, but is in a wider deficit versus last year's level, down 3.4% or 7,955k barrels. That being said, gasoline storage remains slightly bearish for the complex and its proxy, the SPGSHU Index, given the comfortable storage level.

Source: EIA

Yet, with refining utilization rates now entering the bulk of the maintenance season, gasoline storage is expected to weaken in the forthcoming weeks. Indeed and while refineries are now evolving at a subdued level (83.1%) compared to the five-year average (86.6%), this is unlikely to significantly weigh on the current storage picture.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly, in the last 10 years, price seasonality for the gasoline complex has been unfavorable for the month of November, with gasoline futures declining in average 1.7% during the period, sustaining our bearish view on the blend.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, gasoline stockpiles will probably remain under pressure for the forthcoming weeks, given that the beginning of the refining maintenance season will reduce the blend’s output rate. Yet, the surplus seen in the U.S. storage picture continues to pressure gasoline futures and its proxy, the SPGSHU Index.

Speculator length

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report, released by the CFTC on the week ending October 15, speculators lifted robustly their bets on Nymex gasoline futures, up 12.57% (w/w) to 58,789 contracts, whereas RBOB pricing advanced moderately, up 2.1% (w/w) to $67.84 per barrel.

This steep increase is due to both moderate long accretions, up 4.75% (w/w) to 123,641 contracts and slim short covering, down 1.46% (w/w) to 64,852 contracts, that contributes to sustain the bullish sentiment on the motorists blend and on its proxy SPGSHU.

In spite of that, short open interest moderately stretched to the downside, with short bets representing 17.5% of total open interest versus a 20-week average of 15.94%. That being said, shorts seems to be slowly taking over the gasoline market, providing additional headwinds for the blend.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length on gasoline futures dipped 29.08% to 58,789 contracts, whilst SPGSHU’s YTD performance advanced robustly, up 10.28% to $335.12.

Gasoline cracks steadied over the week, but the supply-demand equilibrium loosened pointing toward bearishness on the SPGSHU Index

During the week ending October 11, gasoline cracks continued to improve, posting the fourth consecutive weekly increase, up 17.13% (w/w) to $9.94 per barrel. While this development is positive for the complex and its proxy, SPGSHU, gasoline spreads are still weak, following the massive dip registered in the end of August.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Besides and even if 3:2:1 cracks surged 30% (m/m) to $19.87 per barrel, distillates contributed mostly to this appreciation, outperforming the gasoline blend and incentivizing refiners to increase distillate output.

Concomitantly, the gasoline supply-demand equilibrium loosened steeply over the week, establishing now in surplus of 781k barrels, amid supply lifting moderately, up 3.2% (w/w) to 10.22k barrels and demand declining softly, down 1.12% (w/w) to 9.35m barrels. In addition, U.S. imports and exports of gasoline steepened the aggregate balance, with exports declining 1.8% (w/w) to 781k barrels and imports advancing slightly, up 1.4% (w/w) to 651k barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In the meantime, gasoline and Brent future curves evolved towards a slight contango on near-term maturities, pointing towards oversupply expectations in the short term that are bearish for the SPGSHU complex. Yet and while Brent futures steepened their backwardation on longer-term time frames, gasoline pricing edged significantly higher, signaling an accrued interest for the motorist blend.

Closing thoughts

That being said, our view on the gasoline complex has barely changed and we maintain our bearish recommendation for the moment.

Indeed and in spite of net speculative bets on Nymex gasoline futures surging last week, the comfortable storage picture and the oversupply of U.S. gasoline markets should continue to pressure the SPGSHU Index.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.