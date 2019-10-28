It Is The Best Environment For Realty Income And The Worst Time To Buy It

Realty Income's yield tends to correspond with the 10-year Treasury yield, and the latter has shown some resistance to going down further than it already has this year.

Realty Income has skyrocketed this year, going from a dividend yield of over 5% to about 3.4% in twelve months.

Investment Thesis

Realty Income (O), a single-tenant net lease real estate investment trust, has enjoyed a strong tailwind from falling interest rates over the last four decades. But that tailwind may be petering out as interest rates approach the zero lower bound.

Net leases, and especially true "triple net" leases, are the closest thing to a bond alternative in the real estate space. In these types of leases, the tenant is responsible for most of the maintenance and upkeep of the property. In the case of true or "absolute" triple net leases, the tenant is responsible for all expenses, including taxes and insurance. So when the landlord buys well-located properties with long lease terms that are occupied by creditworthy tenants, the experience is much like owning a long-term corporate bond.

But for net lease REITs like Realty Income, it's even better than that. Not only do net leased properties tend to appreciate over time due to both inflation and to falling long-term interest rates, they also (by and large) have automatic rent bumps scheduled into the lease terms. Often, they are tied to a measurement of inflation, thus giving the landlord some protection against a spike in inflation.

It's a marvelous business model, and it has been boosted further by (at least) two additional factors. First, as Baby Boomers enter or approach retirement with inadequate passive income to fund their desired lifestyles, the mostly passive income offered by net leased property has become a popular alternative to stocks or bonds.

Second, as alluded to above, the quasi-bond alternative nature of net leased properties has meant that, as long-term rates have fallen, the prices of this kind of real estate have gone up, thus pushing their cash yields down. What's more, on the financing end, net lease landlords have been able to roll over higher interest debt from previous years into lower interest debt as the old notes come due.

In other words, falling interest rates have been a boon to Realty Income for decades now. They have driven property prices up (capital appreciation) and lowered cost of capital (thus increasing cash flows), while contractual rents have continuously risen. But long-term interest rates have demonstrated some resistance to going significantly lower than they are now.

Is the tailwind of falling interest rates dying down? Worse yet, is it going to transition into a headwind soon? Let's explore this in more detail.

Cap Rates, The 10-Year Treasury, and The All-Important Spread Between The Two

The spread between the 10-year Treasury, which we may use as a rough proxy for Realty Income's cost of capital, and single-tenant net lease cap rates has not been this high since its peak in Q2 2016.

Source: Commercial Property Executive

Interestingly, cap rates (the unlevered cash yields of real estate properties) have been gradually ticking up since the beginning of 2018, with a dip in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, the Treasury rate has been sliding down since the end of 2018.

This is a phenomenal environment for single-tenant net lease REITs like Realty Income. It means that the spread between cost of capital and cash returns on investment is high right now.

Although, given that cap rates tend to follow Treasury rates, it likely won't last much longer. Indeed, according to The Boulder Group's Q3 2019 Net Lease Market Report (via Globe St.), single-tenant net lease cap rates are falling across the board right now. That includes a narrowing spread between primary markets and secondary/tertiary markets, in which investors investors are bidding up prices faster for slightly higher yields. Meanwhile, long-term Treasury rates seem to have bottomed and are creeping back up - or at least not falling further.

In fact, the 10-year Treasury rate bottomed at almost exactly the same point as it did in its prior two troughs.

(Modified by author)

Since the early 1980s, we have not experienced this long of a period in which the 10-year T-Bond rate has failed to make a new low. It's been 7.5 years since the low hit in April 2012 (not counting the slightly lower low made in 2016). The next longest period of time occurred from May 2003 to January 2008 - less than 5 years.

This, to me, suggests that the 10-year rate is strongly resistant to the zero lower bound. And for good reason, as Treasuries have largely lost their function as safe sources of income. The real (inflation-adjusted) yield of the 10-year Treasury is about 0.25%. Try retiring on that.

But the likelihood of a recession in the next few years has become as high as it's been since the previous recession. How will that affect net leased commercial real estate? What about the relationship between net lease cap rates and the 10-year Treasury yield during the Great Recession?

Predictably, retail and dining (both QSR and casual) cap rates rose as the economy weakened from 2007 to 2009. They remained relatively elevated through 2011, then began their downward slide.

Source: CCIM Institute

Between 2007 and 2010, then, net lease landlords enjoyed a situation much like we find ourselves in right now, as cap rates crept up while interest rates crept down. (Though that trend may already be in the process of reversing.)

Notice that in 2012, when the spread between cap rates and the 10-year Treasury rate was at its widest point in recent history, it was mostly due to the sharp drop in the T-Bond's yield. After this sharp fall in Treasury yields, despite their slow crawl back up thereafter, net lease cap rates dropped like rocks:

Source: CCIM Institute

In short, the basic message to take away from the above data is that net lease cap rates generally follow the lead of 10-year Treasury rates but can be veered off course for short periods by the current state of the economy. Of course, bond yields are generally predictive of what will happen in the broader economy (and what the Fed will do with short-term rates), so cap rates tend not to remain disconnected from the movement of Treasury rates for long.

This is easily visible when comparing the movement of Realty Income's dividend yield with that of the 10-year T-Bond rate:

Data by YCharts

Realty Income's TTM yield bottomed in 2013, again in 2016, and now it appears to be close to bottoming again. How close? Well, if the yield bottoms around where it did in 2016, then bottom has already been hit. However, in May 2013, the TTM yield bottomed at 3.49%. In 2016, it bottomed at 3.35%. That's about 4% lower in 2016 than in 2013. Now, in 2019 (there seems to be a 3-year up-down cycle), if the yield falls 4% further than in 2016, it will bottom at around 3.22%, or $84.12 per share.

It's also interesting to compare interest coverage with the spread between cap rates and the 10-year Treasury rate. Between 2012 and 2014, the Treasury yield more than doubled, while cap rates remained roughly stable to slightly down. Meanwhile, in that time, interest coverage dropped by ~15%:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the most recent dip in interest coverage coincides with the spike in the 10-year T-Bond's yield above 3% last year. At the end of Q2, Realty Income sported a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.4x, which is modest for a REIT but leaves it exposed to sharp upward shifts in interest rates.

Growth Opportunities

At some point, Realty Income's size will weigh on its ability to grow. After all, there are only so many high-quality, well-located properties leased to creditworthy tenants out there. Management advertises that their team has sourced $30 billion in acquisition opportunities annually since 2013, while they've acquired only a small fraction of that each year. But there is a growing amount of competition for these high-quality properties and only a limited supply of them.

To continue growing, even at a low- to mid-single digit pace, Realty Income will need to reach outside of its wheelhouse for investment opportunities.

Indeed, that's exactly what we're already seeing. In the present decade, Realty Income has diversified away from retail-only to also include (predominantly investment grade) industrial and office properties, along with some agricultural properties (vineyards).

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

The REIT has also begun to diversify outside the United States with its recent $550 million acquisition of Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSNSF) grocery stores in the United Kingdom. Management plans to open a new office in London to expand further in the UK, where there is less institutional competition for net leased real estate than in the US, as well as continental Europe.

For Europe as a whole, management estimates that there is $30-35 billion in annual single-tenant transaction volume in Realty Income's sweet spot. They also estimate that Europe has about twice as much corporate-owned real estate in Europe as does the US. In other words, expansion into Europe opens up the possibility of many more years of strong growth, both from sale-leasebacks and from the secondary market.

The Dividend

In the last ten years, Realty Income's tenant mix has been significantly improved. For instance, in 2009, the REIT had only one investment-grade accredited tenant (3.2% of rent) in its top 15 list, whereas today 8 of them (29.2% of rent) are investment-grade rated.

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

Back then, more than a fifth of Realty Income's rent came from restaurants. These certainly can be quality tenants and strong investments, but they are more cyclical in nature and harder to release when vacant.

The Great Recession and the years following it were a period of transition for Realty Income, as the company moved toward higher-quality, more service-oriented or e-commerce-resistant retail tenants. And this shift shows up in the incredible free cash flow consistency achieved during the current economic expansion:

Data by YCharts

Please note that the $0.227 dividend listed above is the monthly payout. On a quarterly basis, it comes to $0.68, still safely covered by FCF per share.

If you look at the dividend yield chart above, you'll notice that Realty Income's yield has fluctuated in a wave pattern corresponding with Treasury yields, peaking above 5% a few times in the last decade and bottoming well below 4% a few times. We are in the midst of a bottoming process. This is historically the worst time to buy Realty Income, while the best time to buy it is when it reaches up to a 5% or higher yield.

Of course, every time Treasury yields tick up that high, everyone starts to worry that the US federal government's massive debt load and yawning deficits will prevent interest rates from ever going down again. But those who hold this worry have repeatedly been wrong. Either the Fed or risk-averse investors (both domestic and foreign) step in to support Treasury prices, and yields go down again.

And then, in times like now, when federal deficits are around $1 trillion per year, everyone seems to shrug off the national debt load and find the idea of rising interest rates far-fetched. But that's only because investors are still fearful and wary about the economy.

As long as this process continues, there will be good times and bad times to buy Realty Income. Right now, we're in a bad time. But another good time will come. You can count on it.

What price should one aim for as a good entry point?

Well, let's approach it from the angle of a target 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC). As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

The minimum 10-year YoC that I like to aim for is 7%. At what price would I need to buy Realty Income to get a 7% YoC after ten years? Conservatively assuming an average annual dividend growth rate of 3.5% (compared to 4.7% over the last ten years), I would need to buy Realty Income shares at $54.50 a piece, or a starting yield of 5%, to achieve my target 10-year YoC.

At that price, assuming 4.5% AFFO growth, about 2.5% per year in multiple expansion to get back to fair value, plus the 5% yield, one could reasonably expect a total return of 12% per year over the following five-year period.

Compare that to today: a 3.4% yield with 4.5% AFFO growth and -3.6% multiple expansion (or 3.6% contraction) per year to get back to fair value. A buyer at today's price can expect about 4.3% total returns over the next five years. Pretty paltry.

Conclusion

Realty Income has many more years of potential growth ahead, but its profitability will largely depend on a reasonably wide spread between cost of capital (correlated with the 10-year Treasury rate) and the cash returns on investment (represented by cap rates). This produces a virtuous cycle benefiting shareholders:

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

Having a low cost of capital allows Realty Income to acquire the highest-quality assets at lower cap rates while maintaining that positive spread. Right now, the REIT is enjoying an ultra-low cash cost of capital of around 3.6% for new acquisitions (based on the enterprise value mix of 76% equity and 24% debt). That's about 3 full points below its acquisition cap rates.

In other words, this is the best fundamental environment for Realty Income. But the market does not tend to care about fundamentals as much as it does about the corresponding relationship between the company's yield and the 10-year Treasury rate.

If the economy begins to show more life and the Treasury rate rises, then expect Realty Income's share price to fall from here. If the economy slumps into a recession and the Treasury rate falls further from here, the REIT would benefit. But the potential upside is not as large as the potential downside. This is especially true since the Treasury rate seems to be showing some resistance to going down further than it already has.

Therefore, Realty Income is currently a Hold. The dividend is safe, so there's little reason to sell. But investors would be much more rewarded for waiting until the stock yields about 5% again before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.