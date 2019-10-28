Yandex: Yet Another Profitable Quarter

Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) results once again turned out to be better than the consensus forecast of analysts who expected a revenue increase of 36%. The net income is slightly lower of analysts' expectations, however, the revenue growth is more important as the company is actively investing in a large number of new business areas. The revenue forecast for 2019 has been raised 3 times already, which indicates the confidence of management in further growth prospects. At the same time, it seems that investors are not in a hurry to buy the stock waiting for more clarity around the draft law.

Q3 Results

According to the company, the largest contribution to revenue growth was made by the Search segment, Yandex.Taxi and Yandex.Drive. Overall revenue increased by 38% to 45 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Adjusted Net Income that differs from US GAAP net income mainly by adding non-cash stock-based compensation (SBC) expenses amounted to 6.9 bn rubles this quarter.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The bulk of Yandex's revenue has always come from Search & Portal segment. The segment's revenue grew by 21%. The company continues to hold a search share in the Russian market just above 50%; over the past quarter, it hasn't changed much.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Taxi revenue (22% of total revenue) increased by 89%. Yandex.Taxi continues to show a slowdown in revenue, but it is difficult to consider it as a negative point. Given the rapid increase in the base numbers, it is almost impossible to maintain a continuous triple-digit growth rate. The segment's EBITDA remains in positive territory, amounting to 170 million rubles vs. -711 million rubles a year earlier.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The revenue of the remaining segments (21% of total) continues to grow at a fast pace. The classifieds segment showed a revenue growth of 39% (a slight slowdown) and a slight plus on EBITDA. No further details were disclosed on the segment. Media Services revenue grew by 123%, the growth rate accelerated for 3 consecutive quarters.

The experiments segment expands tremendously - 176% year-on-year. This segment includes Yandex.Drive, Zen, Geo services, cloud services, and other new business areas.

Source: Company Presentation

Yandex.Zen generates almost half of the segment's revenue, 1.9 out of 4.1 billion rubles. Year-on-year growth of 62%, 12.5 million DAU, and 59 million MAU are impressive numbers for the Russian market, given the fact that the entire audience of the Russian internet is around 90 million people. Yandex car sharing is growing at an insane pace, now Yandex.Drive has more than 16,500 cars, although 3 months ago there were only 10,000. Yandex.Drive is the second car sharing company in the world by fleet after Share Now which is a joint venture between Daimler and BMW with 20,000 cars.

Yandex raised the forecast for total revenue growth this year from 32-36% to 36-38% Y-o-Y excluding Yandex.Market and the forecast for revenue growth for the search segment from 19-21% to 20-21% Y-o-Y.

The Outlook

I have to admit that I was wrong about my "no-brainer trade" - the stock slightly declined after the financial report. Now the stock direction will largely depend on the news about the previously discussed ownership law. At the company's conference call, the head of Yandex Arkady Volozh reaffirmed that the company will make every effort to protect its shareholders. Also, any decisions regarding changes in the corporate structure will be discussed by the board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders. According to the management, the authorities heard some of the company's arguments regarding the law, but it's hard to say what the final version of the bill will look like.

Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, during the conference call, the management didn't say anything about the Yandex.Taxi IPO, so there's no new information on this subject. In general, the results are without any significant surprises, the business is growing very well and so far there are no reasons why the situation may change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.