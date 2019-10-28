Visa: Reiterate 15% Annual Return Buy Case After FY19 Results

Visa is a long-term compounder and, at $177.85, should return 15% annually as it continues its mid-teen EPS growth. We reiterate Buy.

Management provided its FY20 outlook, with low-double-digit growth in net revenues and mid-teens growth in EPS (excluding currency).

Visa's payments volume growth was strong and broad-based, and this translated into even faster revenue and earnings growth.

FY19Q4 results last week again support our thesis of Visa being a long-term compounder, backed by strong structural trends.

Visa shares have returned more than 10% since our initial Buy rating in June, in line with Mastercard and outperforming other payment names.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Visa (V) in June, following a similar Buy rating on Mastercard (MA) in March, with a preference for Mastercard. Since then Visa shares have returned more than 10% (including dividends), roughly in line with Mastercard, and both stocks have significantly outperformed Neutral-rated payment peers American Express (AXP) and PayPal (PYPL):

Visa Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 02-Jun) Source: Yahoo Finance (26-Oct-19).

With the release of Visa’s FY19Q4 results last week, we believe its shares will continue to be a long-term compounder, backed by strong structural trends.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on Visa (and Mastercard) was based on credit card networks' ability to grow EPS at 15% or more sustainably over the medium term:

They are natural “GDP+” earnings growers, given the rise in electronic payments, their volume-based revenues and operational leverage

They have strong structural growth potential in their existing markets, where card penetration still has plenty of room to grow

They also have strong structural growth potential in new markets, both geographically and in new areas like P2P and B2C payments

Strong volume growth leads to strong revenue growth, given their pricing power and growth of value-added services to clients

Their revenue growth requires little incremental cost or CapEx, allowing margin expansion, high capital distributions and high return on capital

Their continuing strong growth justifies their relatively high valuation multiples, and provides an offset even in case of downward re-ratings

Even if volume growth were to slow, they could protect earnings by reducing costs, having made large “investments” in recent years

FY19Q4 results showed that all the components of our Buy case remain intact, as we will explain below.

Operational Performance

Visa’s operational performance showed its volume growth remains strong, and its long-term growth potential remains abundant.

FY19Q4 saw Visa growing 4.0% year-on-year in the number of cards, 10.9% in the number of transactions (including cash transactions), and 8.9% in payments volume (and 6.6% in total volume including cash) (excluding currency). This brings payments volume growth to 9.1% year-on-year for FY19, or 10% excluding the loss of some low-margin Chinese volume:

Visa Operational Statistics (FY19Q4) Source: Visa results supplement (FY19Q4)

The growth in payments volume was again geographically broad-based, and above 8% year-on-year even in the oldest U.S. market. APAC growth was "only" 5% in FY19Q4, but was 11% excluding China, which saw the loss of some low-margin volumes in dual-branded card conversions:

Visa Payments Volume Growth Y/Y by Region NB. All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies. Source: Visa results supplement (FY19Q4).

Volume growth year-on-year has been strong through CY19 for card companies, both globally & in the U.S., albeit at a lower level than the exceptionally strong 2018:

Gross Dollar Volume Growth – Mastercard, Visa & AmEx (Global & U.S.) Note: All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies; include both payments and cash transactions. Exclude Visa growth rates that were impacted by acquisition of Visa Europe. AXP negative growth rates in early 2017 were due to the loss of CostCo. Source: MA, V and AXP company filings.

Despite market concerns about an economic slowdown, management stated that their data so far suggested that growth trends have continued:

“There is quite a bit of speculation that we are heading into a global economic slowdown. From the numbers we have reported for the last two quarters, you can see that growth trends of all our key business drivers, payments volume, processed transactions and cross-border volume have been stable.” Vasant Prabhu, Visa CFO (FY19Q4 earnings call)

P&L Performance

Visa’s P&L performance shows its continuing ability to convert strong volume growth into strong revenue growth, while also achieving margin expansion.

For FY19Q4, on payments volume growth of 8.9% year-on-year, Visa grew net revenues by 15%, expanded EBIT margin by 62 bps, and grew EPS by 23%. Similarly, for FY19, on payments volume growth of 9.1%, Visa grew net revenues by 13%, expanded EBIT margin by 18 bps, and grew EPS by 20% (all figures exclude currency):

Visa Key P&L Items (FY19Q4) Note: Figures are non-GAAP unless otherwise stated. Differences between GAAP and non-GAAP figures include litigation, charitable donation & tax matters. FY19Q4 revenue growth includes +3% of benefit from the adoption of ASC 606. Source: Visa results press release (FY19Q4).

Revenues grew faster than volume, partly due to the volume drag from the loss of some low-margin volumes in China, and partly from the adoption of the ASC 606 accounting standard (which increased revenue growth by 3%).

In any case, core revenue lines (which excluded the impact of ASC 606 in Other Revenues) grew strongly, in line or faster than volume growth. FY19Q4 core revenues had benefited from pricing (which help Service Revenues grew 9.2% year-on-year) and improved mix (which helped Data Processing Revenues grew 15.7%). Value-added services (reported as part of Other Revenues) grew by more than 20% year-on-year during FY19.

Revenue growth again required little incremental costs, with expenses growing 10.9% year-on-year in FY19Q4, slower than revenue growth of 12.9% (both figures include currency). Visa continues to be able to control cost growth in areas like Personnel and Network & Processing, while increasing investments in area such as Marketing (General & Administrative expenses grew +30% only because of non-recurring items, including a prior-year one-time benefit):

Visa Operating Expenses (FY19Q4) Source: Visa results press release (FY19Q4)

FY20 Outlook

Management provided its FY20 outlook, adding to our confidence that strong revenue growth and margin expansion will continue.

Visa's FY20 outlook sees growth of low-double-digits in net revenues and mid-teens in EPS (both figures are non-GAAP and exclude currency):

The expected EPS growth rate includes the benefit from share buybacks, which we estimate will reduce the share count by approx. 2%, meaning that organic EPS growth will be in the low-teens.

Year-on-year EPS growth rates will be uneven across different quarters in FY20, likely to be the lowest in Q2 and the highest in Q4, due to prior-year comparables, increases in client incentives after contract renewals and additional investments.

Management also guided to FY20 Free Cash Flow to be "in excess of $12bn" and capital to returned to shareholders to be “at least $12bn” (equivalent to 3% of the current market capitalisation). The quarterly dividend was raised 20% to $0.30 per share.

The mid-teens EPS growth guided for FY20 will be in line with Visa's long-term track record, with an EPS CAGR of 19.4% in FY13-18 (which includes the benefit of the U.S. tax cut in 2017). Visa has a record of delivering a low-teens EBIT CAGR, which EPS CAGR would have been in the low-teens even without buybacks and the tax cut:

Valuation

At $177.85, with respect to FY19 financials, shares are trading on 32.4x P/E and a 2.9% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 0.7%. Visa has been returning nearly all of its FCF to shareholders in dividends and buybacks (94% of FCF in FY19, 78% in FY18 and more than 100% in FY16-17):

Visa Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (FY16-19A) NB. Visa Europe acquired in Jun-16. Source: V company filings.

By comparison, Mastercard shares are trading on a 37.9x P/E and a 2.1% FCF Yield with respect to last-twelve-months financials (19Q2), and have a 0.5% Dividend Yield.

We believe both Visa and Mastercard are attractively valued, given their growth potential and strong track record.

Conclusion

Visa's FY19Q4 results support our Buy case, again confirming the company's ability to grow EPS at 15% or more sustainably over the medium term, as it continues to benefit from broad-based, structural volume growth, which is converted into strong revenue growth and margin expansion.

We believe Visa's valuation multiples are stable. FCF, if paid out entirely in dividends, would provide a 2.9% Dividend Yield, which we consider healthy given Visa's strong growth profile.

Given stable valuation multiples, Visa's share price growth will likely be the sum of its organic EPS growth (in low teens) and the benefit of the share count reduction from buybacks (approx. 2%).

At $177.85, we believe Visa shares will continue to compound in the long term with an approx. 15% annual return, consisting of 0.7% in dividends, low-teens share price growth from organic EPS growth, and an approx. 2% share price growth from EPS growth due to buybacks.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Visa.

We still prefer Mastercard for its higher exposure to less mature non-U.S. markets and higher historic growth. It is scheduled to release its Q3 results on Tuesday (29th October).

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V,MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.