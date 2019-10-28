Blackstone: A Solid Performer Overreaching On Spent Momentum

Last week, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) reported third-quarter earnings with few highlights except to stress the importance of Fee Related Earnings("FRE") to the current and future shareholder payouts. Blackstone has been on a hot streak for the year, up 77% versus 21% for the S&P 500. The main catalysts for the upward momentum - the C-Corp conversion and the successful fundraising supercycle - have been spent with the LTM dividend yield of 3.63% (3.46% excl. special dividend) now comparable with defensive stocks.

Third-Quarter Earnings Recap

For the quarter, Blackstone reported Distributable Earnings("DE") of $710 million, which was down 7.7% and flat Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q, respectively. The company declared a dividend per common share of $0.49, only a penny higher than the previous quarter but 10% lower than the third quarter of last year (excl. special dividend). The largest alternative asset manager continues to grow AUM with a record $554 billion reported at the end of the quarter, with plans to raise funds for new business lines including life sciences and growth equity.

The Importance of Fee-Related Earnings

FRE is the management fee Blackstone charges LPs to manage their funds, and as long as Blackstone continues to deliver strong returns, LPs will continue paying this fee. The high-quality and stable FRE in combination with the variable Realized Performance Revenues make up the DE, which trickles down to shareholders as dividends.

As total AUM grows with the number of business lines and the higher cap limit of newer vintages, so does the importance of FRE to quarterly DE. Compared to the third quarter of last year, Net Realizations was down 30% but DE was only down 7.7% due to the cover provided by the growing FRE. This is important for shareholders, as it provides a floor in the variability of the dividend.

At the moment, only 71% of the total AUM is earnings fees. In the next few quarters, many of the recently raised funds would have their fee holiday expiring and would start contributing to the FRE.

A Frothy Valuation Is A Cause For Caution

As highlighted previously, the LTM dividend yield is 3.46%. I consider this yield to be aggressive considering the non-cyclical nature of the business. Alternative asset managers rely on a strong economy and market dynamics to identify undervalued investments in order to generate a decent return upon realization. At the moment, the economy is resilient, with the unemployment rate at its lowest in years. However, the fears of a recession brought on by trade uncertainties and geopolitical instabilities abroad (Brexit, Middle East, etc.) can materially impact Blackstone's ability to deploy its growing AUM effectively.

Moreover, the current market valuation of assets is high, with the stock and fixed-income indexes reaching all-time highs due to the lower-for-longer interest rates. As Blackstone continues to deploy capital, shareholders should be concerned on the rate of return these investments would generate years from now.

From a numbers perspective, in an earlier article I had highlighted the dividend yield that the FRE alone would provide. I consider this the "safety yield" assuming no realizations for the quarter. While an unlikely scenario to happen, the "yield" provides an important barometer to evaluate the current stock price. For the fiscal years of 2017 and 2018, the FRE-only dividend yield, based on the stock price at the time, was 2.9% and 4.5%, respectively. At the current stock price, the YTD FRE-only dividend yield is a low 1.6%. This reading indicates an overvalued stock, as investors can receive higher yields with safer investments.

My Recommendation

Before I provide my conclusions for this article, I would like to take a moment to revisit my previous position on Blackstone. I had rated the stock as Neutral/Hold due to the strong run-up in the stock price. Similar to the last quarter, I concluded that the upward momentum would lose steam and the stock would settle back lower. However, the stock has clearly beaten the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Regardless of this, I plan to stick to my previous conclusion that the stock is at the top end of its valuation range. In the long run, Blackstone definitely has the right plan and management team in place to take the company to a much higher valuation. The plan to reach $1 trillion in AUM is definitely possible.

In my opinion, every factor, from the political to the economical, is in the company's favor. This is a company operating at peak performance in peak market conditions. The current Goldilocks environment is as good as it is going to get for Blackstone.

Therefore, for the short-to-medium term, I believe the stock will find its way lower as the positive catalysts are depleted. Of course, the Fed's plan to keep the interest rates lower for longer is definitely propping up the stock.

It is my recommendation for investors to take some profit off the table and hold out for a better entry point lower. In summary, I maintain my Hold/Neutral call on Blackstone Inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.