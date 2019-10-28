Cintas: An Expensive Representation Of The Magical Reoccurring Revenue Model

Thesis

A reasonable first impression of Cintas (CTAS) is that the stock is expensive. The company is growing by about 6-7% but trades at a premium based on cash flow ratios. The stock is in fact more reasonably priced given the lifetime value of the business' customers. Cintas has a business model built around reoccurring revenue and structural advantages over its smaller competitors. Given these advantages, it's important to take a deeper dive into alternative valuation methods to spot any potential value in the stock.

Data by YCharts

Cintas is a business that helps other businesses. Cintas provides uniform rental, basic cleaning supplies, and safety equipment to businesses. While the market is obviously mature, Cintas provides businesses with services similar to enterprise software companies. Cintas has properties comparable to businesses like Salesforce (CRM), Servicenow (NOW), and Workday (WDAY). Cintas provides services that are necessary to keep businesses up and running for reccurring transactions.

Cleverly, many of the services that Cintas provides are centered around building streams of reoccurring revenue. Cintas' uniform business works through a rental model, providing a stream of reoccurring revenue. This is also the case for products like cleaning supplies and first-aid products. Businesses are in constant need of keeping their facilities clean, and first-aid kits are in need of periodic updates.

This gives Cintas an advantage and a valuation premium, much like enterprise software. When owning a business like Cintas, current multiples are trumped by lifetime customer value. Part of this value rests in the fact that Cintas has a strong moat to be able to defend itself from competition. In order to compete with Cintas, a potential competitor would need to acquire a large number of customers in dense areas. It is much easier for businesses to stick with a reputable supplier like Cintas with advantages of scale.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions are a great strategy for Cintas to expand its empire. Cintas implemented this strategy in 2017 by acquiring G&K Services. G&K Services provided the same services as Cintas, consolidation benefits both business by creating synergetic cost savings. Cintas has brilliantly exploited a niche with a business model structured for success.

Cintas is the 800 pound gorilla in the uniforms space and could continue to acquire its smaller competitors. This includes businesses such as UniFirst (UNF), which also provides services very similar to Cintas.

Size is a huge advantage for Cintas, as the company benefits from economies of scale. The more customers acquired in dense regions the easier it is for Cintas to service customers. This shows up in metrics such as ROIC where Cintas outpaces smaller competitors because of advantages of scale.

Data by YCharts

Challenges & Risks

Cintas has little competitive threat that could meaningfully threaten the business. Cintas has quite clearly benefited from the tremendous job market in the United States. Fears that being late in the economic cycle might spell trouble for a business so reliant on other businesses' success.

Data by YCharts

The company did lose about 45% of its value in the Great Recession. But the company restructured its distribution and inventory management to emerge as a 10-bagger over the subsequent decade. Cintas would be dragged down with the broader economy and is not immune to macroeconomic factors, but the company provides necessary services that would allow the company to quickly recover from drawdown.

In the very long-term as the workforce becomes more advanced, the demand for products like uniforms and first aid supplies may dwindle. But for now, growth rates remain positive, and investors can expect Cintas to continue chugging along at single digit growth rates. The company has successfully grown throughout history besides in times of serious downturn such as the Great Recession.

Lifetime Value Analysis

Now that we understand Cintas' tremendous competitive moat and strong reoccurring revenue model, we have to place a value on shares. Considering that Cintas is strongly positioned to retain its customers for years into the future, we have to understand the lifetime customer value in order to properly value the stock.

One way to evaluate this is to perform a lifetime value analysis.

Source: Author

This analysis is dependent on a number of factors, including ARPU, gross margin, churn, a discount rate, and growth of remaining customers. For this analysis, some inputs such as sales and marketing, and customer growth are assumptions because Cintas does not directly break out these figures in its financial reports. Sales and marketing expense are assumed a base rate of 8.5% of revenue, while customer growth is based on considering revenue growth and churn. A 10% discount rate was deployed to offset any risks, but considering the business' moat this appears conservative. These assumptions lead us to a price of $297, or just about 10% above the current price. Despite Cintas seemingly trading at multiples higher than market averages, the stock is not overpriced according to this analysis.

Multiple Analysis

Another way to price that stock is comparing historic trading multiples to current day. At the end of 2015 the company was valued at 9.13 billion. At that time the stock was a strong buy, rallying to its current market cap of 27.98 billion 4 years later, a 306% return.

P/CF P/FCF P/S 2015 15.74 25.36 2.04 Current 26.15 35.42 4.06

Cintas was much cheaper based on traditional metrics when the big run began following 2015. This is more evidence in support of the lifetime value analysis. Despite Cintas' superior qualitative aspects and entrenched competitive position, the extended multiples will likely pressure future returns. Although it's unlikely Cintas has the legs for another 300% gain over the next several years, it is a quality business that is worth owning at the right price.

The Right Price

In terms of percentage, free cash flow is the metric that is closest to where the stock price sits today. Applying the 2015 multiple to the company's free cash flow of 790 million in the past twelve months results in a value of about 20 billion dollars. This is a comfortable price given the nature of the expansion in previous years. The stock would have to fall about 30% to around $190 per share to give investors a comfortable margin of safety to warrant owning Cintas.

Cintas is a quality name that is trading near its fair value. To give investors a good entry point, the stock would need to see a significant decline. Cintas has an enviable business model comparable to the high-flying enterprise SaaS businesses. Providing businesses with necessary tools to ensure smooth and efficient operations provide huge long term customer value. This value often pushes up trading multiples making businesses with reoccurring revenue models appear expense. In a vacuum, these multiples can be deceptive and require further dissection.

In the case of Cintas, it appears the market has accurately placed a premium on the business and leaves little opportunity for investors at the present time. Cintas deserves a place on watchlists and could be a potential portfolio add at lower prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.