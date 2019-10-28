Buy Twitter On The Dip

Introduction

Twitter (TWTR) shares have sold off sharply over the past couple of days due to disappointing Q3 earnings results. Shares have dropped 30% in a matter of weeks, and bearish articles and headlines have appeared across the internet. While some are concerned that Twitter's growth is slowing and that the company will have a hard time monetizing its platform, we feel that this drop presents a compelling long-term opportunity for investors. We will provide an overview of the earnings results below and why we believe Twitter shares represent a buying opportunity.

Financial Snapshot as of October 25, 2019 (in millions USD)

Share Price 30.25 Shares Outstanding 784.4 Market cap 23,728.1 Debt 2,545.1 Cash and short-term investments 5,816.4 Enterprise Value 21,140.6

Q3 2019 Earnings Results

Twitter investors have enjoyed a two-year uptrend due to the company's successful efforts to increase its user base and ad revenue. However, shares are down 20% following weak Q3 2019 earnings results. The following are notable bits from the quarter's results:

Q3 revenues clocked in at $824 million, up 9% YoY. Management said that a bug in its advertising software negatively impacted sales growth by roughly 300 basis points, and that headwinds from this issue would continue into Q4.

The number of daily active users on the platform grew to 145 million, up 17% YoY from 124 million in Q3 2018.

Operating expenses increased by 17% YoY which led to a 280 basis-point contraction in the company's operating margin (now at 5%).

Management forecasted Q4 revenues of $940 million to $1.01 billion, which at the midpoint implies FY 2019 revenue of $3.43 billion (up 13% compared to FY 2018).

Why We Are Bullish On Twitter

The principal reason that we decided to publish an article on Twitter is because we feel that the best investment opportunities occur when the market confuses a temporary hiccup for some sort of fundamental decline or weakness in the business, which is what is occurring now.

Sell-side analysts at various firms (Goldman Sachs, MKM Partners) have downgraded Twitter this morning on concerns about Twitter's ability to drive advertising growth and further monetize its platform. We disagree and view today's drop as an excellent opportunity to buy shares for the following reasons:

In the long run, Twitter's ability to drive advertising revenue and monetize its platform depends critically on the number of users on its platform. The number of domestic and international DAUs (daily active users) is currently at 30 million and 115 million, respectively, which are both all-time highs. The number of active users has steadily grown over the past several years, which is indicative of the compelling and useful nature of the platform.

Twitter's weak performance during the quarter was attributable to a problem with its Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) software, which is used to help advertisers target users based on individualized data. Bugs in the software reduced the quality of the advertisements Twitter sold at auctions, which resulted in lower advertising revenue.

The above issue is clearly a temporary issue that is correctible. Twitter has a world-class engineering team and we are confident that it will be able to work on the issue (there is likely a group of smart, highly-educated engineers working around the clock right now to fix the problem). Once this issue is fixed, revenue growth should improve and reflect the consistent growth in active users that Twitter has managed to achieve.

Our outlook on Twitter would be far different if today's share price drop was due to weak user growth - this would reflect a deterioration in Twitter's underlying business fundamentals, which would warrant a drop in share price. This isn't to say that today's news isn't bad - it certainly reflects engineering or organization issues at the company, which are disappointing to learn about. But again, we believe that the issues described by the company in its Q3 shareholder letter are transient problems that will eventually be fixed.

Valuation

Today's drop is welcoming for investors in that it resets Twitter's valuation, which had become inflated prior to the earnings release.

Twitter is the most expensive company in its peer group on an EV/EBITDA basis, which reflects its relatively weak profitability (especially compared to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)). However, on an EV/Sales basis, its valuation is in line with its peers. While Twitter is certainly not a deep value play, we believe that shares should reflect the company's future growth potential - sales growth jumped 25% YoY in 2018 and 2019 sales are projected to increase by 13% (this figure reflects the bug described above).

As long as the number of active Twitter users continues to climb, we will be bullish on the company. This will allow Twitter to charge advertisers more while simultaneously increasing advertiser interest in the platform. Active user growth reflects enthusiasm and interest in Twitter's offering, which means that advertisers have a wide swath of engaged individuals to target.

This will expand Twitter's operating and EBITDA margins and we believe shares should return to trade at an EV/Sales multiple of ~9.0x, which is where shares were trading prior to the recent drop. This equates to a share price of $41.75.

Twitter's Unique Competitive Advantage

Twitter is unique relative to other social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram in that tweets are generally not curated or carefully thought out, unlike posts on other social media platforms such as Facebook. Twitter provides anyone from the average Joe to the President of the United States the opportunity to say anything they want to whoever chooses to follow them. It is not uncommon for people to have several thousands or tens of thousands of tweets. We doubt many users on Facebook have as many posts.

As a regular user of most social media platforms, we have found that tweets tend to be more informal and less "filtered" than Facebook posts or Instagram pictures. This is likely due in part to the 280-character limit that the company imposes on tweets, which contributes to a dynamic where individuals can tweet very often (Donald Trump himself has tweeted over 45,000 times).

Twitter's platform is also difficult to duplicate given that its success is a result of the number of individuals using the platform, which results in favorable network effects (e.g. if John Doe makes a Twitter account, his friends and family are more likely to also make an account, and so on and so forth).

This protects Twitter to some extent from competitive challenges like those that Facebook posed to Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) by creating Instagram Stories (effectively a rip-off of Snapchat's story feature).

Conclusion

While management has lots of work ahead of it to right the ship, we are optimistic about Twitter's long-term potential and believe that shares present an attractive investment opportunity. We will consider becoming neutral or bearish on the company if management is unable to fix the advertising bug issues described above, active user growth starts to subside, or some other issue arises that portends a fundamental decline in Twitter's business. We will continue to keep readers updated via articles on the site and we welcome all comments and feedback. Thank you for reading!

