The company's runway for growth is far from over, like $70 billion in opportunity far from over.

One of Peter Lynch’s favorite mantras was buy what you know. With this in mind, I was excited when Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) went public, as I had first-hand knowledge of the company’s products. I didn’t do a lot of research into the company at first and within months of its IPO, the stock had almost doubled. I made the cardinal mistake of assuming I missed the move. I followed this mistake, by making one of my worst calls on a stock. I thought the stock was overpriced in January of this year. All the shares have done since then is move up in almost a straight line. Trying to ignore my previous blunder, and looking at the situation with fresh eyes, I can say Roku likely still has room to run. The company stands to benefit from many new streaming services come to market. Like the old pick and shovel sellers during the California Gold Rush, Roku should be a primary beneficiary of this streaming renaissance.

Cutting the cord and running to Roku

It’s no secret that cutting the cable cord is a real thing. Early on, in order to cut the cord, you had to be willing to go without certain programming. In the days when Netflix and Hulu were pretty much the only options, if you wanted live sports you were sort of stuck. However, the momentum for cutting the cord seems to be picking up steam, due to the rise of multiple over-the-top (OTT) live TV streaming services.

According to eMarketer, pay TV may have about 72.7 million subscribers in the U.S. by 2023. If this occurs, this would represent a decline of nearly 28 million since 2015. Depending on what you want to watch, cord cutting may save a lot of money. Research by LendEDU, “found the average cord cutting household in 2018 saved $115.33 per month after killing cable.”

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube TV costs $49.99 per month and according to Cnet, gives, “more top channels for the base price” relative to its competition. Sling TV plays at the other end of the spectrum, offering two different packages for just $15 each, or $25 for the combination. There are many other options, but the point is the same: It’s no longer quite as scary to cut the cable video cord, because you can stream many of the channels through other services. The one thing all these services have in common, is you need a way to stream them to your TV.

Roku said it sold one out of every three smart TVs in the U.S., and the company believes it is in one out of every five U.S. households. Roku isn’t looking to sell you goods or its own services like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company doesn’t want to push you toward YouTube like Alphabet, it just wants you to be able to get to the services you want. If you happen to find the Roku channel, or its home screen advertising beneficial, then so be it. Roku could be thought of as the entrance ramp to the streaming highway.

Sticking it to the competition

The Roku Streaming Stick and Stick+ seem to offer the best value and performance combination from the company. For customers who want to avoid an external device, they can buy a Roku TV. Since not everyone wants to upgrade their TV, let’s look at how Roku’s streaming devices stack up against a few other popular options.

Device Roku Express Roku Streaming Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick Google Chromecast Price $26.99 $39.50 $39.99 $35 Picture quality 1080p 1080p 1080p 1080p Wireless 802.11n 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac

These first four options offer high-definition viewing on HD capable televisions, affordable prices, and built-in WiFi. There are a few key differentiators between the options that bear mentioning. First, the Roku Express offers the slower 802.11n WiFi option and does not include the voice remote option. The other three, include voice control, and the faster WiFi standard, but Chromecast lacks a physical controller, opting for casting video from your smartphone or other device.

If you’re looking for 4K viewing, there are several options, but Roku, Amazon, and Google offer some of the most popular choices. The Roku Streaming Stick+ costs about $49. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K runs about the same, yet the Chromecast Ultra is a bit pricier at $69. We can see that Roku has positioned itself right in the middle of its competition.

There are a few considerations that Roku investors need to be aware of. First, Amazon has a history around Prime Day, and late in the year, of pricing its Fire lineup at a significant discount. Second, Google has been known to copy its competition on pricing. If these two companies decide to be more consistently aggressive with their hardware pricing, this could upset Roku’s hardware business and squeeze margins. This hasn’t been a consistent issue, yet it’s something to be aware of.

Roku’s $70 billion opportunity

Roku’s goal is to sell its hardware at a small profit to get customers into its system. The company said multiple times on its conference call, that it would push ASPs (average selling prices) down as a way to drive customer adoption.

Roku’s main profit engine is its Platform business. The company sells advertising on its own channel, on the Roku home screen, and elsewhere. In addition, the company offers apps to streaming services. Roku usually gets a cut of the money being paid to access some of these services.

This suggests a significant opportunity in front of the company. As new streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and more come online, many will want to be included in the Roku app store. Roku can make money from a piece of these subscriptions. A much bigger opportunity lies in the advertising market that may shift over time from traditional TV.

According to Magna Global, “OTT accounts for 29% of TV viewing but so far has only captured 3% of TV ad budgets. This same study suggests that an estimated $70 billion is spent on TV advertising. Roku is definitely not alone in going after this transitioning market.

Alphabet said, “more than 200 million hours per day (are spent) watching YouTube on TV sets.” The company wants its prodigious advertising community to know that YouTube is a good investment, not only on mobile and computers, but on traditional TV sets as well.

Amazon isn’t going to sit on the sidelines and ignore this opportunity either. The company says it has more than 30 million active connected TV users. Plus, Amazon has bid on live sports and developed ad-supported streaming apps to feed its Fire TV business.

Roku business plan is different than its peers. The Roku Channel is free and ad-supported. The Roku home screen carries advertising for many products and services, but without an agenda. Where the Player division carries thin margins, the Platform division is a completely different story.

Revenue from Platform (aka. advertising) increased by 86% annually last quarter and carried a gross margin of more than 65%. A critical stat for investors, is the relationship between Platform’s gross profit and the company’s total expenses. In the last quarter, Roku’s total operating expenses increased by 60%, while Platform gross profit increased by 74% year-over-year. Given that Platform generated more than 96% of Roku’s total gross profit, as this business continues to increase in size, the path to real profits is obvious.

The point is while other companies are trying to be many things to many customers, Roku wants to do just two main things. One, sell its devices to as many people as possible. Two, help companies advertise to reach all the customers streaming video through Roku. With the company’s revenue expected to reach just $1.5 billion next year, going after a $70 billion market opportunity sounds like a long runway for growth to me.

Isn’t it too expensive?

There is no way to get around the fact that by traditional measures, Roku looks expensive. Investors looking to hop on the streaming trend could easily go with either Amazon or Alphabet. Both companies are much larger than Roku and both generate positive earnings.

Where Alphabet is concerned, the company’s forward P/E of about 23 gets investors an expected 5-year EPS growth rate of just under 16%. The company has beaten analyst estimates by an average of almost 15% over the last few quarters and carries a price-to-sales ratio of 4.6. The company’s traditional YouTube and YouTube TV services will benefit from cord cutters. In an ancillary way, Chromecast will attract users who would rather just use their phone to control their streaming.

Where Amazon is concerned, the company’s Fire TV lineup is not about the devices at all. The company wants users to sign up for Amazon Prime and do their shopping through the site. Amazon’s stock isn’t what I would call cheap with its forward P/E sitting around 53. However, analysts are calling for an eye-popping almost 56% annual growth in EPS over the next five years. In an ironic twist, Amazon is technically cheaper on a price-to-sales basis than Alphabet at about 2.6.

However, for investors willing to take on some risk, Roku could end up being the 10-bagger that Peter Lynch always talked about. For 2020, the most optimistic analyst is suggesting $0.07 in EPS. This gives the stock a crazy P/E of over 1900. On the price-to-sales metric, the numbers don’t get much better at 10.4. Where I believe analysts are too conservative, are their estimates for Roku’s EPS growth in the next five years, at 18%.

Roku sells devices and advertising, but it expects advertising to become a larger part of its business over time. The company’s relatively small revenue base, and the fact that it really hasn’t tapped the international market, smells like opportunity to me. Roku’s revenue is expected to grow by about 37% next year to about $1.5 billion. Just 5% of the pay-TV advertising market would allow the company to more than double its projected revenue for 2020.

As older TVs are replaced, there is a good chance users will choose a Roku product. The company is in one in five domestic homes and there is no reason that percentage shouldn’t climb as more customers cut the cord. Roku has been beating EPS estimates by an average of 41% over the last few quarters as well.

Roku could very well see its revenue increase by 35% per year for the next five years. Next year that type of growth is already expected to be eclipsed, and as linear TV is further disrupted by streaming, Roku should directly benefit. If the company manages this lofty rate of growth, by 2025 Roku would generate about $6.7 billion in sales. Reaching this goal would only require the company to take about 9.6% of linear TV advertising budgets. In addition, this calculation supposes no growth in these budgets, or any sales contribution from its devices. This doesn’t seem like such a stretch when put in that context.

It’s worth noting that Alphabet reported a net profit margin of about 25% last quarter. Though it may take a while, I don’t see a reason Roku can’t get near this number. Alphabet relies heavily on advertising as Roku expects to in the future. If Roku can stay focused on its core competencies, I believe a 25% net income margin is achievable.

With $6.7 billion in sales by 2025 and a 25% net margin, Roku would generate about $1.68 billion in net income. If the company kept its share count of 114.57 million, this would work out to EPS of $14.66 per share. At current prices that puts Roku at a P/E of just over 9.

Admittedly I don’t think all of this is achievable. Let’s adjust the math a bit. First we’ll assume the company grows revenue by 30% per year instead of 35%. This means the 2025 revenue number comes in at $4.6 billion. Let’s also assume Roku achieves a 20% net income margin instead of 25%. By this same time frame, the company would have net income of about $920 million. In addition, let’s assume the company must issue 12% more shares two different times to raise capital over the next five years. The company issued 12% more shares recently so this isn’t out of the question. By 2025, with two 12% dilution events, Roku would have about 143.72 million shares outstanding.

With all these adjustments, by 2025, Roku’s EPS would come in at $6.40. At current pricing, this level of earnings puts the forward P/E at just under 21. Investors can probably accept a 21 P/E, from a company growing revenue by 25% year-over-year. The bottom line, is Roku isn’t for the faint of heart, yet its runway for growth is anything but over. Fast growth investors, Roku is the pick and shovel seller in the streaming gold rush, and it’s not too late to add this company to your buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.