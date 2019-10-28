Bellatrix Exploration: Common Stock Likely Out Of The Money

Bellatrix's debt is likely greater than the value of the company in the current market environment.

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCPK:BXEFF) has ended up restructuring only six months after it announced its recapitalization transaction. While that transaction pushed out its note maturities until 2023, it still left Bellatrix with an unsustainable amount of leverage. Restructuring was therefore inevitable without a significant improvement in natural gas prices, but I am a bit surprised that it happened this quickly.

The challenge for Bellatrix was that although AECO prices had improved somewhat, the AECO forward strip still remained significantly below what Bellatrix needed to be in decent financial shape. As well, weaker NGL prices had counteracted much of the improvement in AECO, and the US natural gas markets have also been slumping, removing market diversification as a significant potential boost to Bellatrix's realized prices.

Reserve Value

Bellatrix reported that its proved reserves had a before-tax PV-10 of $1.049 billion CAD ($801 million USD) at the end of 2018. This would seemingly be much more than the $253 million USD in debt that the company had outstanding at the end of Q2 2019.

However, that includes a large amount of proved undeveloped reserves. Bellatrix's proved developed producing reserves had a PV-10 of $473 million CAD ($361 million USD) at the end of 2018. As well, its reserve values are also based on commodity price forecasts which have tended to be well above current strip prices. This is typical of how Canadian companies report reserve values.

For example, the reserve value forecast assumes a $2.29 CAD AECO price for 2020 along with $75.55 CAD Edmonton oil. This rises to $3.03 CAD AECO in 2022 along with $83.25 CAD Edmonton oil.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration)

While spot prices have moved upwards considerably, the futures strip has not moved as much. AECO futures for 2020 are currently around $1.90 CAD and only increase modestly to $2.04 CAD in 2022. Meanwhile, Edmonton oil futures for 2020 are averaging around $62.25 CAD and end up declining to around $58.00 CAD for 2022.

Therefore, Bellatrix's margins in 2022 appear to be more than double if the above price forecasts are used compared to if strip prices are used. Using strip prices, the company's proved developed producing reserves probably have a PV-10 that is less than the value of its debt.

Common Stock Likely Out Of The Money

Another way to look at it is that Bellatrix has around $253 million USD in debt (at the end of Q2 2018), compared to projected EBITDAX of around $39 million USD in 2020 at strip prices. The company's debt is therefore around 6.5x its 2020 EBITDAX. Given that producers have often been valued at around 3x-4x EBITDAX, this would suggest that Bellatrix's common shares are out of the money.

The company does still own a 25% stake in the Alder Flats Plant, which was previously valued at around $245 million USD (100% stake) based on Bellatrix's sale of a 35% stake for $86 million USD. That would theoretically make Bellatrix's stake worth around $61 million USD at that same valuation. The sale of Bellatrix's remaining stake in Alder Flats would negatively affect its production costs though. A 5.0x multiple for Bellatrix as a whole would allow for a 4.0x multiple for its upstream division, and a 10.0x multiple for the Alder Flats Plant, resulting in a total valuation of around $195 million USD.

Conclusion

Bellatrix's recapitalization transaction didn't buy it much additional time, as it is restructuring only six months after that transaction was announced. The company still had too much debt after its recapitalization transaction, so there was only a relatively narrow path to avoiding restructuring.

Despite some improvement in natural gas prices, Bellatrix is still looking at its debt being around 6.5x 2020 EBITDAX. This would likely leave its common stock with no value, as a 5.0x multiple would value the company at around $58 million less than its debt. Bellatrix's proved developed producing reserve value also appears to be likely less than its debt when calculated using strip prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.