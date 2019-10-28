CompuGroup - Flat Sales In Q3 Post Telematics Roll-Out

We see only a moderate mid-term upside, given the already strong stock performance and second-base telematics roll out requires more time.

CompuGroup (OTCPK:CMPVF) [ETR:COP] is scheduled to release its full Q3 financial figures on November 7. Since our first article (see "CompuGroup: Quality Stock To Own With Up To 37% Upside"), the stock surged by c. 13% or +41% YTD compared to its benchmarks MDAX and TecDAX climbing by "only" 22% and 15%, respectively. Given softer growth dynamics in Q3, we see only a moderate upside of c. 20% in the mid-term, as second-base telematics, roll out is expected to unfold in the coming years.

Flat sales development in Q3 amid declining telematics sales - lower - end of the guidance

We expect to see a rather weak set of results as telematics roll-out is phasing out. Sales should stay flat at roughly €166m as CompuGroup competes with very tough comparables - Q3 '18 +20.3% y/y supported by telematics revenue. In 9M '19, we think sales should pick up by only 1.2% - closer to the low-end of the full-year growth guidance of 0.4% to 4.6%.

We believe, the management will stick to its full-year guidance with sales between €720m to €750m with a growth of 2.5% at mid-point. For the time being, we remain rather conservative with our 2019 sales estimate of €719m (lower-end of the guidance), implying Q4 sales drop of -1.7%.

Sales decline in the Ambulatory Information Systems segment should be not surprising

The Ambulatory Information Systems - ("AIS") segment contributes c. 62% to the total revenue with CompuGroup occupying #1 position in its key European markets with at least 40% market share. In this segment, the company develops primary (ERP similar) software for general practitioners and dentists. The customers are usually very sticky with a very low churn rate of c. 2% -3%. Sales mainly consist of c. 75% recurring revenues with the rest being licenses (c.20%) as well as some training, consulting and to lesser extent hardware.

In Q3 we expect to see sales dropping by -3.6% y/y or -2.6% in 9M '19 following strong growth of c. 25% in 9M '18. The growth should be closer to the lower end of the new segment guidance (downgraded in Q3) of between -3.2% to +1.9%. Such weak topline development is largely expected, as telematics revenue continues to phase out. In fact, we expect to see only c. €14m in telematics sales compared to an estimated €27m last year. This is mainly the result of declining hardware sales to €7m corresponding to 2k telematics connections vs estimated €25m with 7 connections last year. As hardware sales fade, future telematics revenue will consist entirely of maintenance or recurring revenue (i.e. better visibility going forward).

For the full-year 2019, we see sales drop of -4% declining to €444m, placing us at the lower end of the guidance. Our full-year sales estimate implies Q4 decline of -8% as we see telematics revenue staying flat at roughly €14m vs estimated €42m in Q4 '18 (CompuGroup doesn't disclose the exact sales figure for telematics).

Solid growth in Pharmacy Information Systems boosted by core regions

Pharmacy Information Systems - ("PCS") segment, is the second largest segment which accounts for roughly 16% of total sales. In this segment, CompuGroup occupies the leading market position in Italy with around 40% market share (acquired through M&A) as well as #4 in the German pharmacy market with c. 20% share. As a reminder, pharmacy is the second group (after general doctors) required to install TI connections starting in 2020.

In Q3, we see this segment continuing its positive growth dynamics with 4% y/y sales growth on the back of the very soft Q3 '18 development of only 0.5%. This should be mainly the result of increasing demand in its core markets (i.e. Italy and Germany).

Overall, In 9M '19 the sales should pick up by 4.9% and staying at roughly the same level as last year (9M '18 + 5%) - above the upper-end of the upgraded growth guidance (1.8% - 3.5%). Our full-year sales figure of €118m implies only moderate Q4 growth of 2%, as CompuGroup wrestling with a tough comparable basis (Q4 '18 +14.8%), which was supported by Italien tax incentives for pharmacy (discontinued end of last year).

Hospital Information Systems should continue to benefit from a strong pipeline

Hospital Information Systems - ("HIS"), with c. 16% revenue contribution and is the most underrepresented segment in the group's portfolio. The company develops laboratory and clinical software (mainly admin and financial) for hospitals in the DACH regions. Given the project-based revenue structure with c. 50% in recurring revenue it can fluctuate more intensely than other segments of CompuGroup.

2019 has been already a very successful year so far, with 12% organic growth in H1 19 vs. flat the year before. An acceleration in the growth trend was the result of working through its project pipeline leading to a 5% market share gain.

For Q3, we expect double-digit sales growth to continue at 11.5% largely supported by last year's project wins (i.e. revenue is calculated on project fulfillment basis). In addition, CompuGroup has a very weak comparable from last year (sales drop by -2.3%), making it easier to beat.

Overall, in 9M '19 we see strong organic sales growth of 11.9% and at the lower end of the newly upgraded growth guidance (12% -14%). Our full-year sales growth of 12% (lower- end) implies accelerating growth dynamics in Q4 of 12.2%. We believe our estimates can be easily beaten, however, we prefer to be positively surprised, as this segment largely project-driven.

Health Connectivity Services segment should continue to benefit from ad-hoc projects

Health Connectivity Services - ("HCS"), which is the smallest in the group (c. 6% revenue share) is less sophisticated in terms of product offerings (information interface for pharma, labs, etc.). CompuGroup doesn't see it as a core segment rather as a pet project.

We see Q3 staying on the same growth trajectory as in Q3 with 10% y/y as we believe the ad-hoc projects (with pharmacies) will continue. This is also evidenced by the management's positive view and upgraded growth guidance to 12.5% - 17.5%. 9M '19 sales growth should also look appealing for this segment at 9.5%, albeit well behind the guidance (i.e. 12.5% - 17.5%), as ad-hoc revenues are highly unpredictable.

Profitability hiccup - largely anticipated

We see adj. EBITDA (excl. IFRS) declining sharply to €30m or -19.4% y/y, corresponding to 18.2% margin – 430bps below Q3 18 amid 1) lower declining telematics sales/EBITDA; 2) M&A related transaction costs of c. €15m, which resulted in a profit warning (September 2019) and 3) an estimated positive one-off of €7.9m from a stock settlement of former CFO (Christian Teig, departed in July 2019). Adjusting for these two one-offs, the EBITDA margin should be at 22% - only 50bps drop from last year. We remind, that the reported EBITDA includes IFRS 16 impact of around €4m per quarter or c. €15m per year. For comparison purposes, we show only adj. EBITDA figures (i.e. including all one-offs, excluding IFRS impact).

In 9M '19 adj. EBITDA margin of 19.9% should be burdened by 1) net negative one-offs and 2) declining telematics sales - a decline of 510bps and roughly at the mid-point of the full-year (excl. IFRS) guidance of between 21.3% to 24.3%. Once, again adjusting for this net negative impact of around €13.3m, EBITDA (net of positive IFRS impact) would amount to €118m or 22.4% margin.

For 2019, we see adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.4% - mid-point of the guidance implying a significant sequential and annual improvement in Q4 to meet the mid-point point of the guidance. For the time being, we don't expect any profit warning, however, we will look closely at the wording in the conference to Q3 results.

We note CompuGroup is considered to be of the bidders for Agfa-Gevaert's (OTC:AFGVF; [ETR:AGE] hospital division. In case, CompuGroup pursues this acquisition, it can result in further one-offs, which will negatively impact the group's profitability. According to the Reuters article, Agfa-Gevaert's hospital business could be valued as much as €750m. Assuming M&A fees of around 2% - 3% this would potentially result in the additional one-off cost burden of between €15m to €23m (independent of the success of transaction). This, in turn, could trigger another profit warning for CompuGroup.

Conclusion

We expect to see a rather mixed set of results, with Ambulatory Information Systems, burdened by telematics phasing out, weighs on the overall performance. Strong performance in all other segments, won't be able to entirely offset ("AIS") revenue decline. The announced failed acquisition, which resulted in one-off costs of €15m is the primary cause of a sharp EBITDA decline. We believe, the company will stick to its guidance, however, we see rising pressure on Q4's profitability, if Q3 turns out as we expect.

In the long term, we see CompuGroup benefiting from the ongoing digitization of healthcare in Germany. Although the first phase of telematics roll out is coming to an end, we see the company continue benefiting once the second base has arrived (starting 2020-21), subject to regulatory uncertainty (see "CompuGroup: Quality Stock To Own With Up To 37% Upside").

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.