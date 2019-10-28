2 Years Later, Honeywell Still Rules, And GE Still Tries To Fool

While Honeywell has been a solid investment since then, General Electric has been an unmitigated disaster.

Sorry for saying "I told you so," but I did say two years ago not to be fooled by GE hitting its 52-week low and HON hitting its 52-week high.

Nobody likes a person who says, "I told you so" ... but hey, I did tell you so two years ago about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

I have long been bothered by the rote inclusion of 52-week highs and lows in analysis of stock valuations. It's meaningless and arbitrary - as if a 52-week low is somehow more telling than a 44-week low or 61-week low.

And it's often misleading, because a company trading at a 52-week low might be quite overvalued while one at a 52-week high might be a compelling buy.

I advanced a similar thesis back in October 2017, using GE and Honeywell to illustrate my point: HERE. (I have made the article an "Author's Pick" so that it will not be behind a paywall for those who want to check it out now. The comment stream, with benefit of 20/20 hindsight, is especially fun.)

I argued that even though General Electric recently had hit its 52-week low of $22.10, it still was extremely overvalued with a P/E ratio of about 22.5. Throw in the fact that it had been a very poorly run company, and I had absolutely no interest in owning GE stock.

Meanwhile, Honeywell had just reached its all-time high, $145.96. Despite that, with it trading at about 20.5 times earnings and with it growing both its earnings and its dividend smartly, I considered it a much more appealing investment candidate. And I put my money where my keyboard-pounding fingers were, adding to my HON stake.

Well, here's what has happened in the two years since to the industrial giants, both in total return and dividends:

Data by YCharts

At market close Friday, Honeywell's price was $171.63; its total return during the span was almost identical to that of the S&P 500 Index. Investors actually have gained even more than just that because, in 2018, shareholders received stakes in two spin-off companies: Garrett Motion (GTX) and Resideo Technologies (REZI). If you owned 100 shares of HON, you received 10 shares of GTX and 16 of REZI.

Honeywell's dividend also has been raised twice since I wrote that article two years ago, most recently, a 9.8% hike that goes into effect with its next payment, Dec. 6. (Ex-dividend date: Nov. 14.)

While it's been lovely to have been a HON investor since then, woe to those who stuck with GE, which closed Friday at $9. As if the nearly 60% loss wasn't bad enough, General Electric slashed its quarterly dividend twice in the last two years - from 24 cents to 12 cents in December 2017 and then to a pathetic penny one year later.

How About The Future?

OK, that ends the "I told you so" portion of our show. Let's look forward, shall we?

Honeywell is trading only about 4% under its all-time high of $178.47, and I continue to believe that doesn't matter one iota.

Morningstar's analysts say HON is reasonably valued, having estimated the fair price at $167. In the yellow-highlighted portion of the above graphic from Morningstar.com, note that Honeywell's P/E ratio is well below its 5-year average and the industry norm. The red-circled area shows that the forward P/E is even lower, but the blue-circled PEG ratio is not especially attractive.

A FAST Graphs view of the period dating back to the end of the recession illustrates a company trading at a higher-than-usual multiple.

As for General Electric... unlike back in 2017, the valuation metrics actually look more favorable now.

Zack's and ValuEngine both give GE a fair value of $10. Morningstar has it at $11.70. And FAST Graphs indicates that the company is trading below its post-recession norm.

One interesting comparison between GE and HON that FAST Graphs provides is that of expected growth. While General Electric is anticipated to see earnings per share rise 17% in 2020 and 23% in 2021, Honeywell's EPS increase is forecast at a more modest 8% and 9% during those years. Naturally, GE has a lot more room for improvement, as its EPS fell 30% in 2017 and 38% in 2018.

And here's something else from FAST Graphs: GE's free cash flow, which had hit the skids in recent years, is expected to skyrocket.

Honeywell's FCF growth is expected to be far less dramatic (11% in 2020 and 7% in 2021). Again, of course, GE has a lot of ground to make up.

If you are a trader who regards General Electric as an appealing turnaround play, I could understand the temptation. The 52-week prices have nothing to do with anything, but, from a valuation standpoint - unlike two years ago - one could argue that GE is a "better buy" than HON and many other industrials.

Quality Matters

However, valuation is only part of the story, and for me, it's the smaller part of the story.

Morningstar says GE has a "Narrow" moat and calls its stewardship (management) "Poor," compared to HON's "Wide" and "Exemplary" grades. Value Line bestows upon Honeywell its best scores for Safety (1) and Financial Strength (A++); GE get VL's second-worst safety rating (4) and a B for strength.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters strongly favor Honeywell - with 19 of 24 rating HON either a Strong Buy or Buy; only 8 of 19 who follow GE are similarly bullish.

And, when it comes to any dividend-related data, the choice is an absolute no-brainer. I'll let the following Simply Safe Dividends graphic tell the story.

Conclusion

I am treating Honeywell as a solid Hold. Because I have been slowly building my cash position to fortify my dry powder, I am not gung-ho to buy more HON at 20 times earnings (or anything else). But I am happy to keep such a high quality, 2.1% yielding company in my portfolio.

General Electric? I still wouldn't touch it. I don't know why any investor who values dividend growth would even consider a company that has whacked its distribution three times in the last decade.

I am not suggesting GE's price will never get above $10 again. As I said, it could be a winning value play for those convinced that better days are coming.

I wish all of those folks good luck. If history is any guide, they will need it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.