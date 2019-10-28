Kværner ASA (KVAEF) CEO Karl-Petter Løken on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kværner ASA (OTC:KVAEF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Torbjørn Andersen - Head, Investor Relations & Communications

Karl-Petter Løken - President & Chief Executive Officer

Idar Eikrem - Chief Financial Officer

Magnus Olsvik - Kepler Cheuvreux/Swedbank

Good morning, everyone and welcome to this presentation of Kværner’s Results for the Third Quarter 2019. My name is Torbjørn Andersen and I work with Investor Relations and Communications in Kværner.

Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

With that, I leave the word to Karl-Petter.

Karl-Petter Løken

Thank you, Torbjørn and good morning everyone. I would like to open today's presentation by pointing to the photo on the front page. This autumn production has started from Johan Sverdrup Phase 1. This is a major milestone for society and an important achievement for the industry.

Kværner has delivered the three largest of the four jacket sub-structures for Phase 1 and we have in joint venture with KBR delivered Utility and Living Quarter topside, which is the nerve center for the entire field.

Currently, we have Kværner people offshore to assist in the commissioning and we will also assist in the production start for Phase 2 in cooperation with Aker Solutions. Meanwhile, we are now working to deliver the fifth and last jacket for Phase 2 and we have high activity for delivery of the new large module for the Riser platform in a joint venture with Aker Solutions.

Then let us look at some of the main points from the third quarter. The third quarter is characterized by high activity in most parts of Kværner and I will come back to this when we look at ongoing projects. We also have a high activity for marketing and positioning for new contracts.

In the third quarter, we’ve signed agreements for assisting Equinor in the offshore work to prepare Njord A for production start in the fourth quarter next year and we've signed a contract with Repsol related to their plants for decommissioning of the Gyda field.

This summer, Equinor announced their plans for the large offshore wind power farm, Empire outside the New York region. The plan is to develop this project with wind turbines mounted on concrete sub-structures standing on the seabed.

Kværner is both a leader in delivery of advanced concrete structures for marine use and we're also recognized for how our project execution model enables considerable local content when we deliver concrete solutions in various parts of the world. We are excited, being engaged by Equinor to start on pre-feed work for the Empire Wind project together with our U.S. based partner, the company Peter Kiewit.

Let us commence with a review of the status for our operations and start with HSSE. Top HSSE performance is as always a vital importance for Kværner’s ability to succeed, and it has the highest priority within our organization.

Our ambition moving forward is to be best-in-class. Our HSSE statistics for lost time injuries and series incidents has improved from previous years, and year-to-date we have had one serious incident across the entire organization. However, this is one too many, and we also see too many minor incidents. Moving forward, we will be working on reducing these through improved processes and communication activities.

As communicated in previous quarters, we have implemented various programs and actions that aims to reduce sick leave. The trend for 2019 shows that we have had a positive development. We will work hard to continue this positive development, not only here but in all areas in order to further increase our competitiveness and to ensure that all our employees are safe at all times. Areas of focus moving forward will be personal engagement, compliance and leadership alignment, and follow-up of subcontractors and partners.

Let us take a look at the status of the ongoing projects. I mentioned that we have had high activity in the third quarter, and that is the case across most ongoing projects. For the Njord A platform upgrade, we are now connecting all new and existing systems together with Njord A. It has been concluded that it is effective to perform much of the corrective maintenance work now when we have the platform key side rather than to do this work later when the platform has moved offshore. We will continue to have a high activity on Njord A through the winter and keep the agreed scheduled to have the platform ready for Stord to the field in next summer.

The fabrication of modules for Johan Castberg is ongoing in Aker Solutions yard in Kashagan and at Kværner’s yards at Stord and in Verdal. Modules from Poland have been shipped to Stord in the third quarter. The key upgrade at Stord is also progressing well, and it will be ready to receive the whole arriving from Singapore, next year.

Furthermore, Kværner’s Johan Sverdrup Hook-up personnel have been part of the finalization of Phase 1, enabling the recent start-up of the field. For Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup, the modification of the Riser Platform, and the fabrication of the new module in Poland and at Stord is ongoing.

Preparation for offshore work has started, and actual offshore work will commence beginning of January, 2020. Offshore commissioning assistance will be provided towards the start of Phase 2 in 2022.

The Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 jacket engineering is ongoing and prefabrication at the yard in Verdal has started. We still have personnel offshore that are assisting in preparation for production start at Valhall Flank West. The project execution model, for this particular project has set the new record as first oil is estimated one year earlier than in a traditional model.

Internationally, our work within Nord Stream 2 landfall contract has progressed during the last quarter. The majority of the mechanical work will be completed by the end of 2019.

Furthermore, we are progressing well with preparation for the tow-out and installation of the Husky’s West White Rose platform offshore Canada, where our customer has decided to extend the project schedule by one year to 2022.

In addition, engineering is progressing well for upcoming marine operations to remove a used jackdaw platform located offshore Canada in 2020. As I mentioned at the start, we were in the third quarter awarded a contract related to the planned shutdown of Gyda.

This comes on top of all the decommissioning contracts that we have a secured, current backlog of 90,000 tons includes Millet, Statfjord A, and Yetta [ph]. The Gyda contract approximately 40,000 tons, consists of the assistance for the engineering and the construction offshore, and either refurbishment, or recycling.

Order intake in the third quarter totaled NOK1.8 billion, including Kværner's scope of work of jointly controlled entities, compared to NOK1.1 billion in the same quarter last year. The order intake includes contracts of moderate size.

In addition, customers, has asked us to take on additional scope in some of the ongoing projects, of which the increased pre-emptive maintenance work at Njord A is a key part. The order backlog stands at NOK8.3 billion. Of this approximately 50%, will be executed in 2020, while about 20% is for execution in 2021, and later.

I will then leave the word to our CFO, Idar to comment more detailed on the financials.

Idar Eikrem

Thank you, Karl-Petter, and good morning to all of you. In the third quarter, we continue to run the business on track, in line with our plans. And we maintain a solid financial platform, as a foundation for the growth, we are aiming at. Let's look at the details. And I will start, at the field development segment.

Operating revenues for the field development segment were almost NOK2.6 billion in the third quarter 2019, an increase of almost 50% compared to the third quarter 2018, this is a reflection of the high activity level Karl-Petter just presented. EBITDA for the quarter was NOK138 million compared to NOK 90 million in the same period last year. This is a result of the increased activity level, as described above.

In addition, an onerous lease provision of NOK33 million has been released since Kværner is formerly released from its lease contract at Fornebuporten. This is in connection of that we this quarter moved our, headquarter from Fornebuporten to us Oksenøyveien 20, just a few hundred meters from here. As before, the EBITDA result will be influenced both by phasing of projects, project portfolio and mix and incentives in the contracts.

Moving to the Group's cash flow, the net current operating asset or working capital, was negative with NOK414 million at the end of September, compared to NOK691 million at the end of the second quarter and NOK711 million negative one year ago.

The working capital level now confirms what we have communicated in previous quarter, that we expect to have upheld where we are closer to the minus NOK500 million rather than NOK1.5 billion level at the other end of this band.

Movements in working capital will impact cash balances. And at the end of the third quarter, net cash excluding the negative working capital was NOK2 billion.

Cash flow. Net cash outflow from operating activities was NOK171 million in the quarter, reflecting the positive results and the negative working capital movements. Net cash outflow from investing activities was NOK105 million in the third quarter and is mainly related to capital expenditures.

Some example of capital expenditures in the period includes investment in the Stord industry big and insulation haul and a painting haul at the Stord yard. Investment in the quarter also includes the ongoing Stord yard development and ongoing project to increase our use of effective -- digital tools and robots.

For 2019 in total, progress at the key other Stord yard development will imply a CapEx of around NOK180 million. And in addition, we have normally maintenance CapEx of around NOK50 million annually and total CapEx including those already mentioned here is expected to be around NOK400 million.

Net cash outflow from financing activities was NOK29 million in the quarter. Outflow is mainly related to interest and pre-paid fees. Net decrease in cash and bank deposit during the quarter amounted to NOK294 million, resulting in cash and bank deposit at the end of the quarter of NOK2.4 billion.

As of 30th of September 2019, the group has not thrown on its NOK2 billion credit facility. The NOK2 billion credit facility has during the quarter been renewed at attractive terms for the next five years.

Thank you for the attention. I now leave the word to Karl-Petter for an update on market and outlook.

Karl-Petter Løken

Thank you, Idar. Kværner has been through a comprehensive process to analyze market trends and opportunities and the conclusions were publicly communicated at September, the 16th, our updated strategy focus on three market segments where we see opportunities to support our growth ambitions.

Within the segments, Processes & Structures, FPSOs, and Renewables, Kværner already has a solid starting point. As this illustration shows, there are several opportunities within these three segments to achieve more business than before in more geographical areas than before.

Within all these three segments we are, as we speak, bidding for new contracts and we are in dialogue with customers for coming projects. The contract opportunities currently pursued by Kværner includes FPSOs, large top sites and jackets for traditional platforms, wellhead platforms, platform upgrades, concrete technology projects, onshore facilities and projects within renewable energy.

We see that there are several important prospects, which are moving forward. We expect to see several key prospects to pass main decision points during both 2020 and also in 2021. We also expect to see important progress in this season during this autumn.

We aim to stage a capital market update event during the fourth quarter, where we will come back with a more comprehensive information on our market opportunities and Kværner’s strategy.

We are aiming to grow Kværner’s business and activities, as we see that this will add value to our shareholders. Firstly, we will continue to strengthen our competitiveness, which will enable us to continue to win a significant share of upcoming contracts in our home market at the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Secondly, we will grow and deliver more oil and gas projects in selected international markets. We will, especially focus on regions where we already have a strong market position, as well as regions where we can bring special expertise and added value to the table.

Thirdly, we will increase our business and growth segments, for example, within offshore wind power or within onshore facilities. The fundamental enablers that we are already working to get in place is strong HSSE, improved cost base and improved delivery model, and not least to ensure that we maintain the optimal competence profile for the business ahead. This focused strategy supports our objective to grow Kvaerner’s business to above NOK10 billion over the next years.

We expect that revenues and margins will decrease somewhat for the full year 2020, compared to 2019 before we anticipate to see the start of the plan growth from 2021 and onwards.

That concludes our presentation, and we open up for questions. Torbjørn, will you facilitate the Q&A session please?

Magnus Olsvik

Magnus Olsvik, Kepler Cheuvreux/Swedbank. Just a question on your guidance for next year. You indicate margin and revenues down year-on-year, how should we interpret down -- that downward, I mean, should we expect a double-digit decrease in top line next year?

Karl-Petter Løken

I think I would like to draw your attention to the presentation we just gave. And if you look at order backlog, it's now at NOK8.3 billion. We also indicated that close to 50% of that is for execution next year. So that's our starting point and then, of course, we also pointed that there are some decision that we expect both in the fourth quarter and in the beginning of next year.

But this year with the remaining forecast, we had NOK2.6 billion revenue this quarter. We expect almost a similar one in the fourth quarter. That means that we will exceed NOK9 billion in total revenues for 2019.

And with the current sort of order backlog, and the visibility, we don't expect a similar type of revenue level next year, nor do you. And therefore, we are highlighting that we expect a lower, and how much lower we will have to come back to at a later point in time.

Magnus Olsvik

Good. Thank you.

Yeah. Hi, Andrew Dobbing [ph] from SYSNA [ph]. Can you give us an update on, your outlook for the decommissioning market? And could you tell us, also if your opportunity set is just on the Norwegian continental shelf, or if you are able to address international markets in that segment. Thank you.

Karl-Petter Løken

Yeah. I could say, yes, I have a few words to speak about the decommissioning market. As you probably have noticed throughout the year, we have won several contracts actually within the decommissioning market.

And we look on the decommissioning market as a growing market for Kværner. And one other project we have won this year within the commissioning is already outside Norway. That's the commissioning of the platform offshore Canada that I mentioned during the presentation.

So, yes, we are looking both for opportunities that are on home turf and also outside.

Unidentified Analyst

And the U.K. is that a market that you can tap into?

Karl-Petter Løken

I will not go into details regarding which country we are aiming for. But as I already mentioned, we are looking for decommissioning in a broader perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

