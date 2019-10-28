Apple: Back Up The Truck

Apple stock has been bid up over the last month, and I believe that informed buyers are leading the move, rather than retail investors or noise traders.

Apple (AAPL) is set to report earnings on Wednesday, which will give investors a window into the company's launch of the iPhone 11 - and, more importantly, for shareholders, what EPS numbers to expect going forward.

Apple earnings and I have a funny relationship. When I was a freshman in college, I did some supply chain analysis from my dorm room and loaded up on Apple call options for the January 2015 earnings report, building a position that gave me exposure to the upside of roughly $1.2 million of Apple stock for around $40,000 in option premium. I did good but not great on the trade, profiting a little more than $20,000 but failing to cash in on the February rally that would have made me another $100,000 in profit. If you're in high school or college and reading this, never make a trade like that - concentrating risk in a single name, plus leverage, even with solid fundamental research, is not a sound strategy!

The reason I was even able to get away with making a trade like that is because back then, like now, analyst estimates all followed either company guidance or simple DCF models, and academic finance theory holds that investors tend to underreact to the good news. What tends to happen is that things change and no one notices until earnings are announced.

Consumers like the iPhone 11

This brings us to Apple earnings. From a purely anecdotal perspective, the people in my network like the new iPhone and are buying it. I'll admit that my sample size is small, consisting mainly of affluent people in their 20s in Texas and Florida, but the fact that this group likes the iPhone is an interesting tell. The battery lasting longer is a big deal for my demographic (you can't call an Uber at 2 am with a dead phone!), as is the better camera and improved operating speed. Early sales reports seem to confirm my hunch, and Apple is boosting production to meet demand.

Thanks to installment plans, I would expect that middle-class consumers that make up the bulk of Apple customers in the United States also won't think twice about the ~$20 per month cost to upgrade. I haven't heard of this many people talking about the iPhone since the iPhone 6 was launched in September 2014 (the earnings report that I made my infamous trade was the first report after the launch of the iPhone 6). Ironically, I expect a fair amount of people who bought the iPhone 6 models will upgrade now as now is when their battery life and operating speed are circling the drain, and they've been free from their installment plans for around a year. Others have reported that even in China the new iPhone is selling briskly.

While other Seeking Alpha contributors are likely to take a deep delve into the earnings numbers of Apple, I'm approaching the stock more like a behavioral economist. There are a few widely known effects that give us a framework for Apple stock to continue rising.

Research shows investors underreact to the good news

One effect is known as the pre-earnings announcement drift, which holds that companies that report earnings later than others in their industry tend to trade in the direction of the earnings surprises of their competitors. You have to read in between the lines here, but the researchers' key point is that markets tend to underreact to new information about earnings. For example, in Apple, right now, you have early reports that sales are good and the stock has risen, but under this asset pricing framework, the stock is more likely to have underreacted than overreacted. Do note that underreaction isn't universal, as markets tend to overreact to more dramatic or headline-grabbing information, such as political uncertainty, or injuries to star players in sports betting markets. Plain old earnings news tends to get ignored until it's fully priced in by analysts.

Another example of underreaction is called post-earnings announcement drift (PEAD). PEAD shows us that when a firm reports good or bad earnings, the stock tends to drift in the direction of the earnings for weeks to months to follow.

Yet, another effect that causes underreaction in stocks is called the disposition effect, which affects stocks along with its cousin, the momentum effect. The idea is that because stocks like Apple have gone up so much, their shareholders tend to sell to buy things for themselves, or alternately "rebalance" their money into losing stocks, which tend to keep falling. This effect can get quite dramatic in stocks like Apple, which has risen over 200x since the 1990s. These effects are real and show up in the data of individual stock prices again and again. I wrote about these two effects specifically related to Apple around this time last year. Importantly, three of the four mentioned effects are positive for Apple stock at the moment, while the other is neutral.

To do a quick gut check, let's look at what the options market and analyst earnings estimates have to say about Apple.

What the options market and Wall Street analysts are saying

The options market is pricing 41 percent annualized implied volatility for Apple next week. I can apply some quick options theory to convert the annualized implied volatility to an implied move for the next week. Volatility increases by the square root of time. Therefore, I can divide 41 percent by the square root of 52 to get next week's implied move. This gets us a 5.7 percent implied move in Apple stock next week. I played options when I did my original Apple trade, but this is going to be a popular trade with the Robinhood crowd (every Dow 30 earnings report is), so the demand for options may make them a little overpriced. I'd purchase the common stock if you like the idea. Options market makers don't care about momentum, PEAD, or underreaction to news, however, all they do is sell options and hedge them against the underlying stock. The implied move in Apple is important because it's not super high, leading me to believe the market may be underreacting to a potential upside surprise.

Now, for earnings.

We can see that consensus earnings estimates were adjusted to the upside around the beginning of October when the aforementioned supply chain news came out. If you're an Apple shareholder, this is good for you! If you're thinking about trading Apple, combining the bump in estimates with the known asset pricing theory around underreaction means that Apple may be due for a pop. Given the rise in earnings estimates and the known ideas around pre-announcement earnings drift and with the massive market cap of Apple (which may increase underreaction), and you have a trade that I think is more likely than not to win. It seems that informed buyers are leading the rally in Apple, and more good things are coming down the pike.

