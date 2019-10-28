A No-Confidence Bull Market

Several months of limited progress in the equity market has dulled the enthusiasm for multitudes of participants. Even the bulls are having a hard time getting excited in this dull environment where the major averages have gone essentially nowhere for months. This lackadaisical attitude isn't surprising given that prolonged trading ranges typically have a deadening effect on investor confidence. But as we'll see here, the apathy and loss of confidence generated by the trendless market environment prepares the way for a potentially explosive earnings-driven rally in the coming weeks.

After fluctuating in a well-defined 175-point trading range in the last four months, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is within reach of a new all-time high. But what should be a cause for celebration is instead being greeted with disinterest, if not outright skepticism, by most retail investors. Despite hovering near a record high for weeks, sentiment among retail investors has been remarkably subdued. The latest release of the weekly opinion poll by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed that only 35.6% of investors were bullish on the market's intermediate-term outlook. An equally remarkable 36% of respondents were neutral, which is unusual considering the SPX remained so close to an all-time high for an extended period.

Source: BigCharts

Also reflecting the subdued, neutral bias of investors at this time is the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. The graph below shows that traders of the Rydex series of bull and bear mutual funds are fairly evenly split between a bullish and bearish outlook. Again, with the SPX just a tad below its former high, it's unusual that roughly 50% of mutual fund traders would be bearish on the stock market's near-term outlook.

Source: Market Harmonics

Investors have also refused to spurn their risk aversion even in the face of the latest progress on the trade war front. According to a news report, the U.S. and China are heading closer to a finalized trade agreement after the latest conference call between representatives of both nations. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released a statement on Oct. 25 which said that Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "made headway on specific issues" during their latest discussion with China's Vice Premier Liu He. Although the major averages rallied on this news, the rally was fairly subdued and lacked conviction - especially given that the SPX was unable to overcome its previous all-time high despite testing it on an intraday basis in the latest session.

The steadfast refusal of investors to shed their defensive stance of the last several months is even perplexing in view of the latest round of corporate earnings releases. Of the 40% of companies in the S&P 500 which have reported Q3 earnings as of Oct. 25, the percentage of companies reporting earnings per share above estimates is an impressive 80%. This is above the five-year average, according to FactSet. Moreover, 64% of companies are reporting sales above estimates, which is also above the five-year average.

Source: FactSet

More than perhaps any single factor, positive earnings surprises are the main impetus behind recent rallies in the major indices. And continued positive earnings surprises will pave the way for an eventual breakout to new highs in the SPX. This in turn will be made possible by the bearish trading positions that will soon likely have to be reversed. For instance, according to the latest IG Client Sentiment report from DailyFX, 82% of clients were bearish on the S&P 500.

Given the stolid nature of investor sentiment as revealed by various polls like AAII, and the high amount of short interest overhanging the market, it doesn't take much imagination to foresee that a series of positive surprises would easily provoke some urgent short covering among bears. Viewed from a contrarian perspective, the decided lack of confidence in the equity market outlook currently displayed by investors is a bullish omen.

Also supportive of the stock market's near-term outlook is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. This is my preferred method for measuring the near-term incremental demand, and hence the path of least resistance, for equities. As you can see here, this indicator continues to improve on a daily basis and is beginning to accelerate higher. This should make it easier for buyers to push stock prices upward - especially on those days in which earnings releases tend to surprise on the upside.

Source: BarChart

It's also encouraging that the new 52-week highs on the Big Board have been outpacing new lows by a margin of about 4:1 or 5:1 on most days. More importantly, the NYSE new 52-week lows have been below 40 for the vast majority of days in October. As I've continually emphasized, as long as the new lows are under 40 the NYSE broad market is considered to be in an overall healthy condition.

On the Nasdaq, however, the new 52-week lows continue to disappoint. Although new highs have outpaced new lows for most of the last two weeks in the tech sector, the Nasdaq new lows have been running above 40 (hence above average) almost every day this month. This tells me that there's an undercurrent of weakness below the tech sector's surface. However, on a short-term basis, the 4-week rate of change of the Nasdaq new highs-lows is improving. The following graph shows the recent upward turn in this important gauge.

Source: BarChart

With the newfound strength in new high-low momentum on an immediate-term basis, many industries within the Nasdaq could get an earnings-related boost in the next couple of weeks. Among the biggest recipients of an earnings boost would likely be the semiconductor stocks. Shown below is the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), which is probing a yearly high as of this writing and appears to be consolidating for an eventual upside breakout.

Source: BigCharts

Nonetheless, I still recommend that investors focus more on the Big Board-listed stocks while mostly avoiding the Nasdaq. I'd like to see more improvement in the Nasdaq's internal profile before making additional commitments in the tech sector.

All in all, there is much to commend an optimistic stance toward the broad U.S. stock market in the coming weeks. It usually pays to go against the crowd, and as some of the latest investor opinion polls show, retail investors are lacking in confidence in the market's ability to break out of its lateral trading range. Short interest levels are fairly high, and this will eventually serve as fuel for rallies in the major indices. A continuation of the recent positive earnings surprises trend during the latest reporting season could easily serve as the catalyst for the market's next upside breakout. NYSE internal momentum as measured by the new 52-week highs-lows is also supportive for higher stock prices. Accordingly, investors are justified in maintaining long positions in the equity market on both a short-term and intermediate-term basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.