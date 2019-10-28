Dynatrace: The Transition Period Provides The Opportunity

Dynatrace has been transforming its revenue model into a fully 100% subscription-based over the last two years. As of Q1, 75% of Dynatrace's revenue is recurring.

Overview

The enterprise software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) recently made a major decision to fully transform its core licensing business into a cloud subscription model. It is now more than halfway through the transition period, which typically takes two to two and a half years. We believe there is an opportunity for investors to get exposure to the fully-transformed business model today. Dynatrace has been executing well, where as of Q1 we saw 43% YoY ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth to $438 million across the board.

Transitioning into an all-in-one cloud monitoring solution and growth strategy

Though Dynatrace has been around for 14 years, FY 2019 marks its first year as a publicly-traded company. For most of its operating history, Dynatrace had been relying on its “Classic” offering. As of Q1 2020, Dynatrace's new platform has made up 75% of the company’s total ARR. The company also expects to convert its “Classic” customer base to the new platform over the next four to six quarters.

(source: Dynatrace’s S-1)

With the launch of its new Dynatrace solution available on both SaaS and managed/on-premise deployments, the company will upgrade all of its existing “Classic” customers to the new Dynatrace platform. The new Dynatrace solution was introduced in November 2018 as an all-in-one offering. The solution comprises cloud infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, and digital experience management glued together with AI at its core. Since then, we have seen how overall ARR has grown by ~32% to reach ~$403 million in nine months. Dynatrace's new platform alone had been ramping up and also experienced a ~9 times increase in ARR over the last two years. On the other hand, the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate increased to 140% as of March 2019 due to successful cross-selling executions:

We will continue to confirm this net expansion level on a quarterly basis, and at the end of the fiscal year, we plan to share a specific net expansion rate for the year. Importantly, please keep in mind that our net expansion rate excludes the upfront expansion that occurs when Classic customers convert to a Dynatrace platform. So, our reported net expansion rate only takes into account expansion with customers after they are on the Dynatrace platform.

We believe that the company has made a bold and rewarding business decision. Dynatrace’s recent move to come up with an all-in-one monitoring platform with an AI engine at its core means it simplifies the decision-making process which can reduce its enterprise sales-cycle. While SMB customers may sometimes want to avoid an all-in-one offering and selectively adopt specific parts of an application monitoring platform, an AI-powered all-in-one product fits the relatively more complex enterprise’s needs.

Serving the enterprise across 70 countries, another thing that we feel Dynatrace has done right is in scaling its go-to-market strategy. First off, Dynatrace’s specific enterprise-focus thesis which targets companies with annual revenues above $750 million means it will need to build a strong network of IT consultants and system integration experts. As indicated by its S-1, we see how the company’s approach fits how typically global enterprise customers discover new software products:

We intend to drive new customer growth by expanding our direct sales force focused on the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. In addition, we expect to leverage our global partner ecosystem to add new customers in geographies where we have direct coverage and work jointly with our partners. In other geographies, we utilize a multi-tier “master reseller” model, such as in Africa, Japan, the Middle East, Russia, and South Korea..

Dynatrace has also continuously proven its execution ability in converting these strategies into actions. Since 2017, we have seen that the subscription revenue has gradually increased from 57% to 81% of total revenue with a recent YoY growth of 36% in 2019.

Industry landscape and competition

Dynatrace faces head-to-head competitions with primarily cloud IT operations software providers across APM (Application Performance Monitoring), infrastructure monitoring, as well as BI and analytics. In the greater IT operations software market, these competitors would be Datadog (DDOG), New Relic (NEWR), or Cisco AppDynamics (CSCO). Dynatrace’s all-in-one solution is unique due to its AI-centric approach and enterprise focus. Consequently, they further strengthen Dynatrace positioning in the market. The annual $18 billion TAM opportunity will only increase along with the rise in adoptions of digital IT operations tools. As a result, there is still a huge underpenetrated market opportunity as of today.

Valuation

With TTM EV/Sales of 14.7, the market seems to have not priced in the potential value that Dynatrace will realize upon completing the transition of its “Classic” customer base to the new Dynatrace platform. Currently, Dynatrace’s revenue growth appears lackluster with only 8.27% YoY growth. However, this mostly has to do with the fact that Dynatrace could realize only part of the subscription revenue as a result of being in the transition period. In Q1 2020, for instance, we saw how the total YoY revenue growth was 25%, driven by 39% in subscription revenue.

On the other hand, New Relic and Splunk (SPLK) both trade at TTM EV/Sales of 6.33 and 8.71 respectively. Both companies are competitors in the enterprise APM and infrastructure monitoring spaces. The two competitors grow their revenues approximately 33% - 36% YoY, which is a quite similar rate as Dynatrace’s Q1 YoY revenue growth. Looking at how the competitors are priced, we feel that this is a market where product innovation on the AI front can make a strong impact. The impact would typically be greater in the enterprise segment, where high-valued clients are willing to pay for meaningful data-driven insights. In that regard, Dynatrace’s strong AI technology and enterprise approach would justify the premium to its valuation once the transition is fully complete. With the expectation of $649.8 million in FY 2021, Dynatrace also trades at 8.11 P/Forward Sales, which is in between New Relic and Splunk TTM P/S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.