Visa: Fourth Quarter Highlights Exciting Growth In New Payment Flows And Other Expansions

Strong growth can be expected to continue in 2020 and beyond through new payment flows and the integration of Visa credentials into online payment services.

Visa’s (V) fourth-quarter reinforced the long-term case for owning their stock. Visa had strong YOY growth across the board and gave investors a generous 20% dividend raise on the back of strong cash flow. Their various partnerships and acquisitions in FY 2019 position Visa for continued strong growth in the future. Additionally, the company’s conference call helped to highlight the strength of new payment flows and several mediums for higher-card-utilization that have the potential to grow substantially in the near term.

Google Pay India

On the conference call, Visa’s CEO, Alfred Kelly, outlined how Visa has been able to partner with digital wallets in mutually beneficial ways. One notable partnership mentioned was with Google Pay in India. Visa is currently the only card network supported by Google Pay in India. This is a tremendous growth opportunity for Visa, as Google is putting in a lot of effort to ensure the growth of their service in India including offering cash rewards tied in with other Android apps that get paid out through Google Pay. The service has seen extraordinary growth in the past year, with revenue for the service up 92% YOY, and payment volumes reaching the equivalent of $7.76 billion annually. Despite this, there remains a long ramp for growth and as Google Pay is now the dominant digital wallet service in India by number of transactions, Visa’s partnership with them looks to take advantage of its growth potential.

Contactless Payment

Visa had 100 million contactless cards issued in the US at the end of FY 2019, with the goal of tripling that by the end of 2020. With the first 5-10% penetration being the most difficult in contactless, according to Mr. Kelly, the growth should really start picking up at the end of 2020.

The exciting benefit of this is that tap-to-pay generally leads to a higher payment volume overall on Visa’s network, presumably due to the easier use compared to a mag-stripe or chip.

Strength in Payment Volumes for B2B and Visa Direct

2019 was an important year for both of these new payment flows, which I’ve covered before, noting their importance to Visa’s future growth. This year marked $1 trillion in transactions in B2B and triple-digit growth in Visa Direct, which achieved 2 billion transactions on the platform. With new use cases for Visa Direct cropping up every month and Visa seeking to broaden its reach by constantly expanding partnerships, Visa Direct is poised to see further rapid growth in 2020.

B2B is also looking strong with B2B Connect now available in 60 countries as well as the integration of Earthport’s capabilities into Visa Direct for a more seamless experience.

Online Checkout

Visa’s payment volumes can be expected to get a small boost from the new unified online click-to-pay system developed with Mastercard, AmEx, and Discover. This new system will have a broader reach and provide for a simplified checkout experience. This is expected to increase the use of click-to-pay, which will provide benefits for all card-issuers.

Conclusion

Visa’s CFO Vasant Prabhu put it well:

“[Visa] is a business built on partnerships.”

Those partnerships allow Visa to expand its reach and make itself core to so many different payment ecosystems around the world. Visa’s growth opportunities are plentiful and make the company a good long-term investment. The stock isn’t cheap, but it never is, what you’re paying a premium for is a well-run company with an excellent business model. With Visa’s pipeline of growth initiatives and rapidly expanding use cases for its existing projects, now is a great time to own the company’s shares. In summation, Visa’s new payment flows are still going strong and growing quickly and card usage is also poised for a boost with contactless and a more user-friendly online checkout experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.