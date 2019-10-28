Pacific Premier Bancorp's Earnings Could Come Under Pressure Next Year

Earnings are expected to decline by 6% in 2020. However, quarterly dividends are expected to be maintained at $0.22 per share.

Loans have declined in both the second and third quarter of 2019. Going forward some relief is expected from lowering of payoffs and pay downs.

Pacific Premier Bancorp's (PPBI) stock price has rallied since the 3QFY19 result announcement that showed an increase in earnings. Going forward, I expect earnings to decline mostly due to a reduction in net interest margin. Normalization of non-interest income after a spike in the third quarter of 2019 is also expected to result in earnings decline. On the other hand, slight recovery in loans is expected to partly offset the adverse impact of a reduction in margin and normalization of non-interest income.

Loans to See Some Recovery

PPBI's loan book continued to decline in the third quarter due to high payoffs and pay downs and under utilization of credit lines, according to the 3QFY19 conference call. Payoffs and pay downs were high due to high refinance activity in a declining interest rate environment, while utilization of credit lines was at the lowest level in PPBI's history as the high amount of cash generated by clients allowed them to reduce leverage. Going forward I expect some recovery as refinance activity is expected to slow down once the Fed gives signals of maintaining its target rate. I'm expecting such signals in either the October or December 2019 meeting.

I'm expecting deposits to grow in tandem with loans, resulting in a mostly unchanged loan to deposit ratio for next year. The table below shows my estimates for PPBI's loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Favorable Deposit Mix to Partly Offset Impact of Adverse Interest Rate Movement

PPBI's favorable deposit mix is expected to give some support to net interest margin, NIM, in an adverse environment of declining interest rates. The proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total deposits improved to 40.9% at the end of September 2019, from 39.3% at the end of June 2019, which is expected to keep funding cost low in the future. I'm expecting NIM to decline by 3bps quarter over quarter in 1QFY20, and then dip by another 3bps in 2QFY20 before stabilizing. Average estimates for yields, costs, and margins are given below.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 the management expects core net interest margin to be in the range of 4% to 4.10%. Taking management's guidance, I'm expecting overall NIM of 4.28% in 4QFY19 compared to 4.33% for 3QFY19. Please note that this estimate is for overall NIM and includes accretion income, while the management's guidance was for core NIM only.

Earnings Likely to Decline by 6% in 2020

Earnings are expected to decline in 2020 compared to 2019 as the reduction in NIM is likely to undermine the slight recovery in loan balances. The situation is expected to be exacerbated by normalization of non-interest income after it spiked in 3QFY19 due to a large non-recurring gain, of $4 million, from sale of securities. The management expects quarterly non-interest income to return to a range of $6.5 million to $7 million. Taking management's guidance, I'm estimating non-interest income to be reported at $28 million in 2020, down from an estimated $32 million in 2019.

Subdued growth in non-interest expense is also expected to contribute to earnings decline. Moreover, a slight increase in provisions charge for loan losses is anticipated to reduce income. The estimate of increase in provisions charge is entirely attributable to the assumption of loan growth, as I'm not expecting credit quality to worsen. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the management expects provision expense to be in the $1 million to $2 million range.

Combining all the estimates for key income statement items gives earnings of $2.45 per share for 2020, as shown in the table below.

PPBI Offering Decent Dividend Yield of 2.60%

I'm expecting PPBI to continue paying out dividend of $0.22 per share every quarter. There is not much threat of a dividend cut as the estimates for 2020 suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 36%. Moreover, PPBI appears to be well capitalized, which minimizes the need to cut dividends. As of September 30, 2019 the company's Tier I capital stood at 11.04%, which is above the regulatory requirement of 8.5% (including the capital conservation buffer). The dividend estimate implies forward dividend yield of 2.60%.

Slightly Reducing Target Price to $34.4

I'm using the historical price to tangible book value per share, P/B, to value the company. PPBI has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.66 in the past, as shown in the table below.

The product of the average P/B multiple and forecast tangible book value per share, of $20.7, gives a target price of $34.4 for December 2020. This price target implies only a 1.7% upside from PPBI's October 24, 2019 closing price.

The target price of $34.4 is slightly below my previous price target of $35.2 for December 2020, as mentioned in my last report.

Conclusion: Downgrading to Neutral

As PPBI's stock price has rallied recently, the stock no longer offers the double digit price upside that I mentioned in my last report. Therefore, my suggestion is to wait for the stock price to dip to a level of $31.31 before buying PPBI. This suggested entry point is 10% below the target price. Based on the current market price and my new target price, I'm changing my stance on PPBI from bullish to neutral.

