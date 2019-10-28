Top 10 Dividend Kings In The Current Environment

Top Dividend Kings for October offer an average dividend yield of 2.5%, which is higher than a 1.92% dividend yield for the S&P 500 and higher than 2.1% yield for the group of 26 Dividend Kings.

For readers that would like to use this factor investment strategy, I present the Top 10 Dividend Kings for October.

The Top 10 Dividend Kings strategy, which is based on the Dividend Kings with the highest total yield (shareholder yield), experienced another really good month. The Top 10 Kings for 2019 (the highest-yielding Dividend Kings from January), outperformed the group of 26 Dividend Kings by an additional 0.49%.

For companies with a combination of the highest dividend and buyback yields, September was successful across the board. For example, my other high-shareholder yield strategy (Mad Dogs of the Dow), which is invested in different companies than the Top 10 Dividend Kings, experienced even higher outperformance.

During August and September, the overall market was more or less unchanged (the total return S&P 500 gained only 0.3%). However, during this period, the Top 10 Dividend Kings returned 7.22%.

Statistically, the U.S. market is valued above historical averages. According to the data from OSAM Research, depending on the indicator, the overall market is overvalued between 30% and 70%. However, not all market segments are equally overvalued. Additionally, during the previous years, not all of them experienced the same above-average performance.

Source: O’Shaughnessy Quarterly Investor Letter Q3 2019

During the last five years, value stocks underperformed growth stock. Currently, the valuation gap between growth and value is historically high. However, this is beginning to change.

The high shareholder yield strategy belongs to value investment strategies, and its year to date outperformance shows that a new value outperformance cycle has possibly started. As a record-low Treasury yields push investors from the bond to the equity universe, this trend could easily continue.

Comparison for the first nine months of this year reveals that an equal-weighted portfolio of the Top 10 Dividend Kings from January outperformed an equal-weighted portfolio of all Dividend Kings (26 companies at the beginning of this year) by 8.54%. The total return for the first nine months was 28.56%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The Strategy uses shareholder yield (dividend yield + buyback yield) as a critical factor for long-term outperformance. It includes ten Dividend Kings, which have the highest combination of dividend and buyback yields. The Strategy can be used at any point of the year. However, it uses annual rebalancing. Thus, an investor needs to pay attention to rebalance twelve months after the initial purchase.

For readers that would like to use this simple yet powerful strategy, in the table below, I present the updated list of all Dividend Kings. The top 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield form the Top 10 Dividend Kings for September. Based on this strategy, out of 26 Dividend Kings, these ten companies currently provide the best buying opportunity.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

Significant Outperformance of the January Picks

In my first article on the Dividend Kings series, I explained why yield investors must focus on the total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions.

Dividends are only one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. In the current environment, buybacks are usually more important than dividends. However, investors routinely overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

Since the beginning of this year, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 10 Dividend Kings with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) returned 28.56% (Portfolio 2). For comparison, during the same period, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 26 Dividend Kings returned 20.02% (Portfolio 1). At the end of July, the performance difference was 4.73%. However, the last two months were successful for the Top 10 Kings and their outperformance increased by 3.81% to 8.54%. These returns assume reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Top 10 Dividend Kings at the Start of the Year

In the table below, there are 26 Dividend Kings with YTD returns and their characteristics at the start of 2019.

During the previous nine months, the best-performing companies are three Dividend Kings that, at the beginning of the year, had the highest shareholder yield. During the first nine months, Dover Corp. (DOV), Target (TGT), and P&G (PG) returned 42.6%, 65.9%, and 38.2%, respectively.

The net buyback yield is a twelve-month change in the total outstanding shares. This yield is negative if the company dilutes its shareholders and is positive if the company decreased its total outstanding number of shares. According to the data that was available on 1/1/2019 (look-ahead bias was avoided), during the preceding four quarters, eight Dividend Kings diluted their shareholders. For the rest eighteen companies, the net buyback yield ranged from 0% to positive 5.4%.

The outstanding share increase is not bad by definition. For example, if new share issuance was conducted to collect capital for takeover or new capital investments, this could lead to higher profits. However, if a company pays dividends and at the same time issues new shares to finance these dividends (or buybacks), then this does not create any additional value for shareholders.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

At the beginning of this year, the average net buyback yield for the 26 Dividend Kings was 0.8%. This number was profoundly impacted by eight Dividend Kings that were diluting their shareholders with newly issued shares.

The Top 10 Dividend Kings' average net buyback yield was much higher, at 2.6%. The average dividend yield for the Top 10 Kings was 2.6% vs. 2.3% for the 26 Dividend Kings. Consequently, the average shareholder yield for the ten highest yielding companies was 5.2% compared to only 3.1% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

The Top 10 Kings strategy avoided all diluting companies by investing in Dover Corp. (DOV), Target (TGT), P&G (PG), Emerson Electric (EMR), Lowe's (LOW), 3M Co. (MMM), Nordson (NDSN), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

Basis of the Long Term Outperformance

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase (explained in my first article on the shareholder yield topic). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

For the utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests only in the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield. The strategy is rebalanced twelve months after the initial purchase or the last rebalancing.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $797 billion via buybacks and $469 billion via dividends. However, one part of these distributions were diluted with new share issuances, which is the case for a portion of Dividend Kings as well. Thus, a 3.26% buyback yield from the following graph represents gross buyback yield and not the net yield that I use for the Strategy.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks compared to dividends. Because of this, it is crucial that buybacks are an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

Source: Yardeni Research

During late 1990, buybacks surged and surpassed dividend payments. A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting investments purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. The strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies. In other words, besides dividends, the net change in the outstanding shares (net buyback) is used as a second and critical factor for the market outperformance.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings, The Top 10 Kings have much more concentrated allocation. The strategy has 10% single stock exposure, compared to, on average, 3.85% for the equal-weighted portfolio of the 26 companies. Similarly, for The Top 10 Kings, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

However, to decrease the single-stock exposure, one could combine this strategy with the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy. This strategy applies the same investment principles for selecting stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

According to the quantitative tests, investing in companies with high shareholder yield generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance. This could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive benchmark as the S&P 500 or the whole group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

Record low treasury rates push investors to equities, which was reflected in the performance during August and September.

As forecasts are that low-interest rates will persist, it is rational to expect that yield strategies will to continue to perform.

Top Dividend Kings for October offer an average dividend yield of 2.5%, which is higher than a 1.92% dividend yield for the S&P 500 and higher than 2.1% for the group of 26 Dividend Kings.

The median buyback yield for top October picks is 2.1%, which compares favorably with the median buyback yield of 0.7% for all Dividend Kings.

By using this strategy, an investor not only invests in established companies with a history of 50+ years of consecutive dividend growth, but he or she also invests in the overall highest cash distributors of these exceptional companies.

