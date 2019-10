Summary

So much of business is about getting the word out. Publicizing a service makes it possible to reach the smaller segment of the population willing to pay for a service.

This is reminiscent of the famous Joshua Bell experiment. Passersby largely ignored the famous violinist anonymously performing at a Washington, D.C., metro stop, but concertgoers pay up to hear him play.

Thus the question is: Is it virtuosity that attracts attention or is it attracting attention that attracts attention?