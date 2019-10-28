Earnings Bonanza: Beyond Meat And Alphabet Get Ball Today; Apple, Facebook Lined Up

An epic week begins on Wall Street today. Earnings from around 150 of the S&P 500 companies are only the start. There’s also a Fed meeting, payrolls data, and a new read on the U.S. manufacturing picture.

It starts Monday as one of the market’s most closely watched names reports earnings after the close. Beyond Meat (BYND) looms this afternoon, along with results from a much more established player, Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG).

The week kicks off with major indices on the march and record highs threatened in the S&P 500 (SPX) partly because there’s optimism around the U.S./China trade picture. Asian and most European markets set the tone with gains earlier Monday. Another positive factor as the week starts is that earnings season continues to be good.

Later this week, investors get to hear from Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Facebook (FB), so plenty of big names remain in the wings. About 150 of the 500 S&P 500 names report this week, so it should give us a pretty good feel for what’s going on with corporate finances.

The average earnings outcome is a little better than expected and there’s even talk that when it’s all wrapped up, results could finish flat to down 1%, compared with initial thoughts that they’d fall 4%. That’s not necessarily something to go out and wake the neighbors about, but any gains between now and the end of earnings season might give people something to cheer.

Beyond Meat to Report after Tough Quarter for Stock

This afternoon brings results from BYND, whose stock has been all over the map this year. Shares trade at around $100, up sharply from the initial public offering (IPO) price of $25 a share and making the alternative-meat startup one of the best-performing IPOs of 2019.

That said, shares are down 58% from a peak of about $234 set in July. From $25 to $100 sounds good, but from $234 to $100 doesn’t sound so nice. It’s all a matter of perspective.

As far as the business is concerned, BYND appears on pace to report its first profitable quarter as a public company. Third-party consensus pegs earnings per share at $0.04 in Q3 on revenue of $82.2 million. Recent highlights — likely to be discussed on the earnings call — include new product placements at restaurants, including McDonald’s (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM) unit KFC. Also, BYND recently introduced its alternative sausage at U.K. grocer Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY), Barron’s noted.

Beyond that (pardon the expression), BYND has announced partnerships with Marriott International (MAR), Carl’s Jr., and Subway. So the company has definitely kept busy.

Still, the bloom could be off the rose, at least for now, when it comes to share price. Just over the last month, shares have fallen from nearly $150 to $100. If nothing else, this is a volatile stock, and is likely to remain that way. It’s not one of those that you can just buy and forget about if you’re a long-term investor.

What makes BYND shares hard to count out is the interest millennials seem to have in the stock. It’s one of a bunch of names, including Uber (UBER) and Nvidia (NVDA), that this generation appears to love. As with most new things, it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement, and BYND is no exception. Sometimes investors confuse a company brand with its business. In other words, you may love the product, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to love the stock, too.

Big Week Ahead for Data and Interest Rates

Last week was almost all about earnings, but this week brings the ISM manufacturing data (more below) and payrolls, both Friday morning. We’ll talk more about jobs as the week advances, but at this point anything like the September report, which showed 136,000 jobs created and a slight slowdown in wage growth, would probably be seen as pretty benign.

Even a slightly lighter jobs number might not cause too much worry, because with the unemployment rate so low, it could signal that companies have already hired most of the people they need. The next question is, where do wages go? It’s a complex picture and we’ll discuss it more in the coming days.

Before the jobs report comes the Fed decision Wednesday afternoon. It’s already pretty much baked in that there’ll be another 25-basis-point rate cut, the third in a row. Futures at the CME Group start the week showing chances of that at 94.1%. What’s going to maybe matter more is what kind of message sent by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Judging from the way Powell and company have talked lately, some analysts think it’s likely the message could be that FOMC members are keeping their options open and watching the data. However, if anyone injects a hawkish tone, it might get a fish eye from the market. Powell has made it very clear that he doesn’t consider rates to be on a predetermined path.

Manufacturing Watch: We’re just a few days out from a report that last month really slammed the market: The ISM Manufacturing Index. It’s due this Friday morning. If you recall, last month’s reading on U.S. manufacturing health was the worst in a decade, driving fears that weakness in manufacturing might ultimately lead to a hesitant consumer. Last Thursday brought another sign of potential trouble as durable goods orders for September fell 1.1%. That was a bit worse than analysts had expected, with transportation the weakest category. One key takeaway from the report is that it indicated business spending remained weak, with a 0.5% decline in nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, Briefing.com said. That followed a 0.6% decline in August.

We’ll learn more about business and consumer health Friday when the ISM data hits and the October payrolls report crosses the wire. With signs of manufacturing and orders flagging, the jobs report arguably becomes even more important. If wage growth starts to sputter, it could indicate the business issues are starting to have an impact on workers. On the plus side, weekly jobless claims stayed near recent low levels last week.

Alphabet Ad Revenue in Focus: When Alphabet reports this afternoon, investors are likely to be looking closely at revenue — ad revenue in particular. Last time out, the company reported better-than-expected overall revenue and shares rallied. It was the opposite case the time before that, when failure to meet analysts’ ad-revenue estimates sent shares down sharply. Aside from that, one thing that could possibly stand in the way of another solid quarter is the greenback. The company’s chief financial officer set expectations last quarter that GOOGL continues to face foreign-exchange headwinds, and there’s no reason to think that’s changed, even though the dollar has retreated a bit over the last week or two. Stay tuned.

