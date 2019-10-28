Buy BHP Group: Production Upside, Investment Pipeline, And Strong Cash Flows

Australian-based BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) just released its fiscal 2020 Q1 operations update which was defined by the expected impacts of planned maintenance across global segments. The company reiterated guidance for the full year production targets which favorably sees upside growth for iron ore and copper. Despite a trend of firming profitability, deleveraging of its balance sheet, and higher free cash flow, the stock has been volatile based on global macro conditions and the weak commodity price environment. We think shares of BHP have value at the current level with an expectation of increasing cash flows but highlight ongoing uncertainty over the strength of the global economy. This article takes a look at the company's recent results and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Background

BHP is unique among the mega cap mining companies with more diversified operations across oil & gas E&P, copper, iron ore and coal mining along with meaningful other metals like nickel, gold and silver. The company is also getting into the fertilizer potash business with projects in Canada under construction. Iron Ore remains the primary segment representing 39% of revenues and 48% of the group-wide EBITDA. BHP is defined by 'world-class' assets including a 57.5% interest in the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, which generated $6.9 billion in revenue, or 16% of the group total.

Source: Company IR

The company reports on a semi-annual basis and results for the last fiscal year that ended June 30th were released in August. Revenues reached $44.3 billion, up 2.7% compared to 2018 supported by higher average oil and iron ore prices. On the other hand, the average realized copper price at $2.62 for fiscal 2019 was down from $3.00 in 2018, dragged results lower. Underlying EBITDA for the year at $23.2 billion was about flat from 2018.

In terms of production data for the last fiscal year, iron ore output was flat at 238 million tons compared to 2018 while petroleum increased 1%. Copper production fell by 4% which included a 6% drop from Escondida while other copper projects saw an increase of 3% total. Management noted that the decline in output from Escondida was related to lower average grades and the impact of ongoing maintenance work.

Free cash flow from continuing operations reached $10.0bn for the last fiscal year, and $20.5bn including proceeds from sale of the onshore U.S. business. The trend in recent years has been higher free cash flow and deleveraging to a net debt position of $9.2 billion to end the June 30th fiscal year. With changes to lease accounting rules 'IFRS 16', that debt position is expected to increase by $3.8bn based on new definitions, but still well below levels near $25 billion in 2016. The improved operational profile has driven increasing shareholder returns which include the company dividend that represented a 75% payout ratio for 2019.

Source: Company IR

Into the fiscal first quarter that ended September 30th, BHP reported updated production data which showed year-over-year declines in the output of most product segments based on planned maintenance, as mentioned. The notable exception was copper that increased 5% y/y driven by "record concentrator throughput" at Escondida and the benefit of a weak comparable period last year that included a fire at the Pampa Norte mine. Tropical storm Barry in the month of July in the Gulf of Mexico was partially responsible for an 11% drop in petroleum output during the quarter. Nevertheless, full year 2020 guidance was reiterated, targeting iron ore production increase in a range between 2% to 6% and copper up 1% to 8%.

Source: Company IR

The company continues to invest and has six major projects under development with a combined budget of $11.4 billion over the expected lives of the projects. In September, the company announced its latest investment, a $283 million for the development of the 'Ruby oil and gas' project in Trinidad and Tobago.

(source: Company IR)

Another recent development has been a decision in Brazil that will allow BHP and Vale to restart its Samarco joint venture nearly 4 years after the disaster. While a license has been issued, it's contingent on the rebuilding of a filtration that may take upwards of 1 year. Vale made comments suggesting the mine would eventually restart at one-third its previous capacity and take another 4-6 years to ramp up.

BHP Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

At the end of the day, as a price taker, upside for BHP is really going to depend on a sustained move higher in the core commodity prices including iron ore, copper, and oil. We like the stock and recognize the efforts at efficiency which has led to strong cash flow generation which has significant upside should sentiment turn more positive towards the materials sector.

BHP discloses underlying EBITDA sensitivities to changes in the commodity prices with a $1 per ton move in the price of iron ore representing a difference of $233 million. Indeed, the outlook for iron ore will really define the direction of financials and there is a lot of uncertainty in the market related to pricing factors particularly as they related to China, the world's largest importer.

Source: Company IR

Macro Outlook

There's some good news, including recent reports suggesting total imports to China in September rose to a 20-month high, by firm demand from steel mills while utilization rates have been more volatile and fell to 57.6% in the final week of the month, the lowest since 2012. BHP noted in its year-end report that iron ore prices surged in the first half of 2019 based on global supply disruptions from Vale SA's (VALE) Brumadinho dam collapse in January, but have since pulled back from weaker European demand and stronger supply out of Australia. The chart we are looking at shows iron ore reached a nearly 5-year high in July at over $120Mt but has since eased to $90.

The Platts 62% Fe Iron Ore Fines price index has been elevated since the Brumadinho tailings dam tragedy in Brazil first disrupted the market in late January 2019. In addition to the decline in Brazilian exports, prices have responded to stronger than expected Chinese pig iron production and cyclone disruptions to Australian supply. We expect supply conditions will return to a more normal path on a one to three year timeframe, and prices are likely to be volatile as that adjustment plays out. Prices eased from the peak on weaker European demand and improved Australian supply.

Source: marketsinsider.com

The big question is demand and potential changes to import policies from China beyond the September data. Broader economic indicators paint a more concerning outlook. The National Bureau of Statistics of China released the latest GDP figures showing the economy grew 6.0% year over year in Q3. This was the weakest quarterly rate result going back to 1992. Even as the report emphasized "overall stability," a broad-based deceleration is evident across most sectors. The trend for most indicators is lower, including industrial production for the month of September at 4.4% y/y, the lowest level going back nearly 20 years. While steel demand and iron ore pricing are admittedly more complicated, we can argue that the outlook is at least bearish based on the weaker than expected macro.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

The deceleration in China isn't a secret but the question becomes how much of that is priced-in and would a rebound also drive general commodity prices higher. An overall weaker growth outlook globally is among one factor that has pressured prices lower for iron ore, copper and oil. In recent weeks, more favorable developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiation have resulted in increasingly positive risk sentiment around financial markets with a consensus building that the global economy, and the U.S., could accelerate out of this soft patch. That's not our base-case, but in such a scenario, a rally across commodities and materials sector stocks would clearly be positive for BHP.

At this point, it's hard to envision a near-term scenario where iron ore prices would rally back to the July highs since they were driven by supply market disruptions that have now eased. By this measure, BHP would need iron ore prices to rally towards $120MT to reclaim its stock price level from July which approached $60 per share. The technical setup in copper shows the $3.00 per pound as a major resistance and would likely need a big push of momentum to move significantly higher such as more favorable developments out of China and or stronger global economic data going forward. The risk here is that the global economy continues to slow beyond expectations and conditions in China deteriorate representing a leg lower for commodity prices.

Balancing a still uncertain macro outlook and our favorable view of the company, we'll take a stab at BHP with a buy rating with shares trading under $50. Our base case considers stable average commodity prices at the current levels for the year ahead. The dividend yields 5.4%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

What we like about BHP is its diversified global portfolio of assets across various commodities and growth opportunities given the pipeline of investment. We see upside to production targets and profitability. Monitoring points going forward beyond macro conditions include execution towards management guidance, progress in project development, and trends in margins.

