Introducing The Millennial Retirement Portfolio

Over the past few months, I have had a number of you reach out regarding investment ideas for millennials or those investing long-term. First off, I am so excited that you are actually thinking of this and investing in your future because the fact is, this is a low priority for many within the millennial generation. The sooner one starts thinking about retirement the sooner they can reach financial independence. One term that has commonly been discussed here on Seeking Alpha has been the "FIRE" method, or Financial Independence Retire Early, and who does not want to retire early.

As such, over the past few months I have started putting together a portfolio of investments geared toward those of you with a number of years left before you plan on retiring. The FIRE method could be a little too optimistic with some of the stories or articles you read about folks retiring in their 30's, but for the vast majority of us, retiring in our 50's would be considered early in my book, which is what this portfolio is built for.

This portfolio will not just be for those of you in the millennial generation, but also for those of you with family members that may be a millennial that you could use to give them advice or maybe you are building a portfolio for them, such as grandkids.

The Millennial Retirement portfolio will be structured around making high-quality long-term investments in primarily dividend paying stocks. This portfolio, due to the longevity millennials have, will take a long-term approach and we will not make sudden changes due to volatility within any of our investments unless the thesis changes for whatever reason.

Before we get into the first three stocks I have added to the portfolio, let's go over the blueprint I will be following for the portfolio and give you a little more insight into how the portfolio is to be constructed.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Blueprint

The Millennial Retirement Portfolio takes a long-term approach with the goal in mind of reaching financial independence when we reach retirement, whether it be in our 50's or 60's, for the vast majority of us. Let's take a look at how our Millennial Retirement Portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality stocks and ETFs

Dividend paying stocks that are well-covered with strong dividend growth

Some higher growth (non-dividend) stocks will be mixed in due to longevity

Risk Tolerance: Moderate

Target portfolio yield of 3+%

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I will start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Millennials Need To Invest For Retirement

At first glance, this question of "Why Millennials need to invest for retirement" seems to be straightforward, however, the millennial generation needs a lot more help than past generations. TD Ameritrade conducted a 2018 Millennials and Money survey that concluded that 53% of millennials expect to become millionaires one day, yet only 31% of young millennials are actively saving for retirement. So, for the other 69% of the generation, this portfolio is for you!

The millennial generation grew up during the "Great Recession" and much doubt has been cast over Wall Street and the financial markets. In addition, student debt is at all-time highs, as is housing costs, which puts retirement savings on the back-burner for many, not just millennials. It is completely understandable why this generation, my generation in fact, is a little different. However, whatever amount, small or large, that you can set aside every month or so can go a long ways with the power of investing and compounding dividends.

To briefly give you an idea on the power of compounding dividends, let me give you an example of investing at 28 or waiting until mid-30's. A 28-year-old who invests in a retirement account today and contributes $6,000 per year would have $910,000 for retirement saved by age 67, assuming a 7% annual rate of return. Using the same assumptions, except waiting until age 35 to start saving, shrinks that savings amount to $565,000. Putting your money to work as early as possible makes all the difference.

First Glance At The Millennial Retirement Portfolio

I started off by intending to launch the portfolio with a $10,000 investment, however, while writing this article I had one of my favorite REITs, Ventas, Inc. (VTR) release earnings that beat estimates, but guidance was slightly down. I took the opportunity to add that stock to the portfolio, so we started off with $12,000.

Let's take a brief look at each position I have initiated thus far in the portfolio.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Position #1 - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV)

The first position I added to the portfolio is a stock I have liked for some time and that is pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). The company owns the best selling drug on the market today and in history and they sport a strong pipeline of drugs. They have faced their struggles recently through a failed acquisition, but recently agreed to purchase the likes of Allergan (AGN). I like the prospects of this company continuing to raise their dividend going forward and diversifying their portfolio through the acquisition of the Botox leader, Allergan. ABBV currently sports a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Position #2 - Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

The second position I initiated a stake in for the millennial retirement portfolio was US tobacco leader Altria Group, Inc. (MO). Altria has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late due to their 35% stake in electronic vapor leader JUUL. Vaping has been under intense pressure of late due to hundreds of reported illnesses and deaths across the country. However, many of the deaths have been linked to black market vaping, but nonetheless, JUUL and MO have been drug into the headlines due to their involvement within the space.

I have taken the opportunity to buy shares in the company as I believe this will be a blip in the radar when we look back. Take a look at a more recent article I wrote on MO entitled, "The Altria-Philip Morris Merger Is Off, But That Doesn't Mean There Isn't An Investment Here." Altria currently sports a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Position #3 - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)

Iron Mountain has long been known as a recycling and storage company for many years, but they are transforming into much more. Unlike traditional self-storage companies like Public Storage (PSA) or CubeSmart (CUBE), IRM leases space to companies for retaining mountains of records.

Iron Mountain is a storage and information management company, structured as a REIT, that was founded in 1951. The company assists other organizations around the world in protecting their information, reduce storage rental costs, comply with regulations, facilitate corporate disaster recovery, and better use their information and IT infrastructure for business advantages, regardless of its format, location or life cycle stage. Due to the company having their hands in various areas of business, the REIT is labeled more as a "Specialty" REIT.

In addition to physical data storage, IRM has developed several related services due to evolving technology. Many corporations this day in age are pushing for more digitalization, as such, IRM also has services that convert original data onto various digital formats. Other services include: shredding, inventory management services and data centers for digital storage.

The driver for the company going forward is going to be centered around the digital line of the business. With so many companies looking to move to a cloud-based network and decreasing the reliance on paper, the company must adapt, and that starts with the growth in their data centers.

During Q2 2019, the company had 13 data centers online. The data center sector only accounts for 6% of total revenue, but the potential is enormous, and the company is locked in on growing it. Revenue related to the Data Centers through Q2 2019 was $123.8 million. During 2018, revenue related to Data Centers was $229 million for the full year. This sector is going to continue to be a growth driver for the company as the demand remains strong.

Here is a recent article I wrote on IRM, "Iron Mountain: This 7.5% High-Yield REIT Could Reward You With Mountain-Sized Returns." Iron Mountain currently sports a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Position #4 - The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has been a favorite of mine for quite awhile now. The company has a proven track record of taking acquisitions to another level. Look no further than their acquisitions of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, to which they have branded into two of the most valuable cinematic movie brands in the world. Their studio segment has been thriving in recent years and this year they own five of the top 6 grossing films to date.

Moving forward, DIS is preparing to launch their direct-to-consumer program Disney+, which will be a direct competitor with the likes of Netflix (NFLX). Disney+ will not only contain all past Disney owned content, which will no longer be accessible on Netflix at the end of this year, but the company is also investing millions in original content shows branching off the successes of Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. The future is bright for Disney. Disney currently sports a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Position #5 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

When I began thinking about this portfolio a few months back and initiating the first position in the portfolio, one stock I really wanted in the portfolio was Johnson & Johnson. The company has stood the test of time for decades upon decades now. JNJ is a well-diversified healthcare company that does not really on just one area of the business in order for them to succeed, which is the make-up of a great company to own when economic times begin to slow.

JNJ and VTR to follow, were both the most recent purchases I added to the portfolio prior to publishing this piece. VTR actually came about last Friday during the large sell-off we experienced in the company due to weaker than expected guidance. However, JNJ has long been a favorite among dividend growth investors as the company has continued to maintain strong cash flows on an annual basis, which have helped grow the dividend year in and year out. As of right now, JNJ currently yields a dividend of 2.9%.

Millennial Retirement Portfolio Position #6 - Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

The final and latest addition to the portfolio is healthcare REIT Ventas, Inc., which happens to be the second largest REIT within the industry. Ventas focuses on senior housing primarily, with 62% of their properties relating to this sector, and 19% being medical buildings.

The senior housing sector has been going through a transition period that is coming to a close, where we saw construction starts for the sector explode the past few years, which has put added pressure on the company as supply levels shot up. However, the company and the industry is beginning to see those construction starts lesson every quarter, and with an aging demographic, should swing the demand levels back in Ventas' favor, as they are in high-barrier entry points and one of the leaders in the industry.

The company maintains a strong management team led by CEO Debra Cafaro. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Investor Takeaway

You may be beginning to see a common theme in a few of these investments, including the one to follow JNJ, and it is that I am always looking for strong companies with a proven business model that are trading at favorable valuations. AbbVie, Altria, Iron Mountain, JNJ, and VTR have all seen their valuations slashed at some point this year.

AbbVie saw headwinds from a failed prior acquisition they had to write-off along with investors at first not agreeing with the recent acquisition of Allergan

Altria has been in negative headlines as it relates to their 35% ownership stake in JUUL due to vaping related illnesses and deaths

Iron Mountain reported weaker than expected Q1 results resulted in a large selloff in the weeks to follow, which provided for a huge buying opportunity for long-term investors

JNJ has been in the news for much of 2019 due to the opioid crisis and lawsuits dealing with possible asbestos in the baby powder products.

Ventas reported Q3 earnings that beat top and bottom expectations, but investors sold off the stock hard on Friday, down as much as 10% at one point, due to weaker than expected guidance.

The portfolio currently sports a dividend yield of 4.96%. For this particular portfolio, it is my goal to keep the portfolio above at least 3%, as I stated above. As I continue to look for high-quality stocks trading at favorable valuations, I will be patient as we all collect our dividends.

Anytime I make a change to the portfolio, I will update my followers precisely. Otherwise, I will post monthly updates moving forward discussing the performance of the portfolio, as well as update you on the dividend picture.

