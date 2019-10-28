Amazon: Steady Is Not Good Enough

The risk-reward does not look too attractive, yet this is not to be confused with a bearish stance.

The company needs to deliver on continued growth and margin expansion for a decade to come to justify this valuation, yet has defied gravity for a long time already.

Amazon.com (AMZN) obviously does not require an introduction as investors seem to have to get used again to the long-term mantra of sacrificing short-term profits for long-term gains. For a long time, the company was breaking-even in terms of reported profits, yet Amazon.com has long been cash flow positive and in "recent" times has really started to post real profits.

Now it seems that the company is forfeiting some of its recently achieved margins in order to keep up the pace of revenue growth. In February of this year, I observed that Amazon was actually reporting a bit slower growth, yet demonstrated on great operating leverage, now margins are taking a beating again to keep up the pace of growth.

The Third Quarter Numbers

Amazon.com reported third quarter sales of $70.0 billion, a 24% increase compared to the same period a year before, as a strong dollar reduced revenue growth by nearly a percentage point. Despite the strong top line sales growth, operating earnings fell from $3.7 billion to $3.2 billion, for margins equal to 4.5% which is down about 120 basis points compared to the year before.

The core North American merchandise business grew sales by 24% to $42.6 billion, yet this growth came at a real expense with operating earnings down from $2.0 billion to $1.3 billion.

The international segment saw sales increase some 18% to $18.3 billion with operating losses flat at $386 million. This makes that margins have improved slightly, yet of course this remains a loss-making operation.

AWS remains the unit which is growing at the most impressive percentages, with revenues up 35% to $9.0 billion. While operating profits improved slightly to $2.3 billion, operating margins were down a full six points to 25.1% of sales, a bit concerning.

Cash flow generation makes that cash, equivalents and investments total $43.4 billion, offset by just $22.5 billion in debt. A net cash position of $21 billion is very sound by all means, even if we include $37 billion in lease obligations.

A Soft Guidance, Do Not Read Too Much Into It

The problem is not just the margin pressure seen in the third quarter, yet the guidance for the final quarter of the year. Sales are seen up between 11% and 20% to $80-$86.5 billion, as currency headwinds are more or less steady, depressing growth by about 80 basis points. The slower pace of growth is disappointing as the company continues to spend and invest in the business, with operating earnings seen between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion, down from $3.8 billion in the final quarter of last year. That being said, the company has been conservative in its guidance in some recent quarters and has managed to beat its own guidance quite a few times.

Based on the guidance the company is on track to generate about $275 billion in sales on which it reports operating earnings at around $12.5 billion, for margins shy of 5%. With net earnings around $10 billion, or $20 per share, it is needless to say that valuations remain very demanding at $1,700 per share, for an 85 times multiple.

While the slower pace of growth might be scary, investors have to realize that the addition of the retail business of Whole Foods of course makes that the organic growth profile of the company has come under pressure to some extent. After all, it is close to impossible to report such (organic) growth rates for a well-established retail operation.

Break-Up/Valuation Thinking

In essence, Amazon is a massive retail operation and huge technology play under one roof. Retail/commerce is essentially a $240 billion business, currently posting margins at around 2%. AWS on the other hand is a $35 billion business with margins in excess of 25%, although growth has come down a bit given the law of large numbers and increasing competition. With many SaaS software players easily trading around 10 times sales (while their growth rates are not more impressive, and these companies often losing money) it seems safe to attach a >$300 billion valuation to AWS.

Within retail, it is the North American business generating about $170 billion in sales on which it earns roughly $7 billion per annum. The international business is doing about $70 billion in sales and in fact remains loss-making for now. Attaching a healthy 25 times operating earnings multiple to the North American business makes for a $175 billion valuation. If we very kindly award the international business a similar 1 times sales multiple, all of retail is worth about $250 billion. Needless to say, a $550 billion combined valuation does not come close to today's market valuation which is far higher. Even if we add back some net cash, we are stuck around $1,200 per share, a healthy discount from the current price.

Some Crazy Modelling

For starters, we have to realise that Amazon has grown sales by 20% so far this year, quite an achievement after the company said it would "only" grow first quarter sales by 10-18%. The company continues to benefit from economies of scale, a huge integrated network of various services and willingness to sacrifice "short"-term earnings for long-term gains.

Assuming 10% long-term growth in sales, the company might grow to +$600 billion in sales by 2030, or even a trillion if growth can be maintained at around 15%. I could really see the potential for operating margins between 8% and 12% at such point in time, for potential earnings between roughly $50 billion and $120 billion. Without net interest expenses due and accounting for a 15% tax rate, I see net earnings between $42 billion and $102 billion, for earnings between $84 and $204 per share based on the current share count.

At such a point, I think the company deserves a market valuation at around 20 times earnings, for a valuation between $1,680 and $4,080 per share in 2030. As you can see, there are no capital gains to be expected at the low end, that is if the company can grow to $600 billion in sales while posting operating margins of 8%. At the high end, shares could end up 2.5 times as high, for returns of about 10% per annum which looks nice, yet requires real continuation of execution, not just in sales yet in margins as well.

Even if the upbeat scenario is real, and I require just a 12% return per annum (given the real execution risks), shares would have to fall to $1,300 per share, and probably a bit more to see compelling returns, or at least expectations of returns. Note that it is not just the execution which is a real risk from the perspective of the company, yet if the company quadruples again in the coming decade, I see real "potential" for anti-trust issues as well. This might not just originate from government agencies yet consumer groups as well.

Note that the conclusion above is far from a bearish standpoint as the company has defied the laws of gravity many times and for a long time already, yet some real execution is required as the risk-reward is not compelling enough for me to chase the shares here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.