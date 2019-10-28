Small Cap Dividend Growth Since '07 Peak

The Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index has outperformed since 2007, beating the market during the drawdown and the subsequent expansion.

In a continuation of a recent series on factor tilt strategies since the 2007 market peak, this article looks at a Small Cap Dividend Growth strategy.

In a recent Editor's Pick article entitled "7 Ways to Beat the Market Since 2007 Peak", I highlighted the performance of 7 factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - that have all collectively outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since the last market peak in 2007. By breaking down these strategies during the peak-to-trough from October 2007 to March 2009, and then separately during the expanded bull market since the 2009 bottom, that article was able to illustrate which strategies outperformed in what part of the business cycle.

I highlight these isolated factor tilt or alternative weighting strategies to illustrate their standalone effectiveness. However, there are products that combine two of these factor tilts into a single vehicle that have generated strong long-run returns. In High Dividend Strategy Since '07 Peak, I showed that a combination of dividend payers screened for low volatility has beat the broad market and high dividend payers alone. In Low Vol Small Caps Since '07 Peak, I showed that low volatility and the size factor also combined to generate market-beating performance. Most recently, in Winning in Up and Down Markets, I showed that the combination of mid-caps and low volatility has also generated market-beating performance.

In this article, I wanted to highlight a strategy that blends dividend growth and small cap strategies - the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index. This index is replicated by the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

Since the 2007 market peak, that strategy has generated market-beating performance, producing annualized returns of 10.12%. As seen in the graph below, this strategy has bested the cap-weighted large stock index by 2.24% per annum.

Source: Bloomberg

During the market drawdown for the S&P 500 beginning on October 9th, 2007 and ending on March 9th, 2009, the small cap dividend growth strategy marginally outperformed the broad market index. In a surprise to me, this small cap dividend growth index was actually flat into the week of the Lehman bankruptcy before giving up its gains in the broad market swoon.

Source: Bloomberg

While the strategy only marginally outperformed in the market downturn, it did extremely well in the rebound off of the 2009 market trough. From that market low, the strategy has strongly outperformed, generating stellar 20.2% annualized returns, which outpaced the market by 2.66% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition to my ongoing 7 Ways to Beat the Market, which all bested the S&P 500 from the 2007 peak, I have now detailed four separate combination factor tilts that have generated market-beating performance as well. Readers know that I have an aversion to the Russell 2000 (IWM), and prefer the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR), which has been a more effective way to gain exposure to small-caps historically. This particular index screens for dividend growers from the Russell 2000, and I can not be mad at the long-run performance.

In future articles, I plan on turning my lens to the 2000-2002 downturn to analyze the performance of these strategies. I continue to believe that a full business cycle look at the performance of these strategies is valuable for readers questioning the staying power of the current expansion.

Disclaimer:

