You Can Still Go Long And Be Pessimistic

The US-China trade war is still ongoing. Despite the recent progress, there's no signed deal, and the markets grow impatient. In fact, China offloaded massive Treasuries, the highest since 2016.

If this is how the stock market reflects gloom and doom, then perhaps the pessimist investor should shift the narrative from recession/lower stocks to possible recession/higher stocks.

A recession is predominantly for the middle class. Where I come from, the majority of people have always lived in a recession. - Curtis Jackson

The investing world prepares for recession. Since the 2008 financial crisis, this is a time of impressive flows into safe-haven assets.

A Lead-Lag Report I just wrote highlights the flight out of the US stock market. During Q3, investors pulled $36.9 billion from US equities and another $23 billion from international equities. It appears a risk-off sentiment among investors does exist.

Moreover, a recent survey shows that over $300 billion flew into money market funds in the past six months. This is the largest flight to safe-haven assets since the 2008 crisis. Despite falling rates, flows surge into money market funds just like in 2007/2008.

Talking about falling rates, the market is pricing a whopping 75% chance for another rate cut at the next Fed meeting on October 30. With such a high probability, the Fed usually delivers. The press conference to follow the Federal Open Market Statement (FOMC) will be more than interesting, considering the press representatives have the chance to ask about the recent T-bill purchases announced by the Fed. Expect volatility and the USD to move all over the dashboard.

If the gloomy picture described above is not enough, the US-China trade war is still ongoing. Despite the recent progress, there's no signed deal, and the markets grow impatient. In fact, China offloaded massive Treasuries, the highest since 2016, according to the latest data. It is, for sure, a consequence of the trade war.

Finally, on the same pessimistic note, a recent report from the Peterson Institute reveals that uncertainty and other factors are dragging down the global economy. In the US, the expansion has moderated, albeit the economy still grows but at a slower pace. In the UK, Brexit drags down growth while Japan, India, Russia, Brazil, and China each have their own reason for slowing growth ahead.

A higher dollar certainly did not help. Broad appreciation dampens international trade, by weighing on global value chains.

The recent Fed announcement of T-bill purchases sent the USD lower across the board. EURUSD bounced to almost 1.12 from around 1.09, GBPUSD recovered the 1.30 also fueled by Brexit optimism, and AUDUSD jumped to well over 0.68. The question is: is this the beginning of a new cycle, or just a correction in a strong USD rally?

Armed with all this info, the pessimist investor looks for opportunities. A recession is defined as "a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters."

But wouldn't the stock market be the first place to reflect all these pessimistic factors? With all the negative headlines, withdrawals, flight to safety, Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) sits at all-time highs. Or close to that area. Is it possible to have the first recession with a rising stock market? Considering all the central bank medication from all around the world, anything is possible.

One can't stop where the stocks would be if none of the factors mentioned in this article existed. Moreover, if this is how the stock market reflects gloom and doom, then perhaps the pessimist investor should shift the narrative from recession/lower stocks to possible recession/higher stocks.

Speaking about the narrative, how about this: mild recession and stocks rally. Is this so difficult to comprehend?

With US equities at the highs with so many uncertainties, wouldn't the pessimist investor be better on the long side?

