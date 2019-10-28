Sunstone Hotel Investors Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Capital gains of 25% and additional 1.5% from dividend is expected in the next 1-3 years. This gain would still leave SHO at a 18% discount to other REITs.

SHO has the safest balance sheet in the sector that let`s the Company to acquire for $600 million and remain below 3.0x leverage (net debt & preferred to EBITDA).

SHO has 21% of its market cap in cash that allows it to make huge acquisitions in the environment where hotel cap rates are at historical highs.

In my previous article I argued that valuations for hotel REITs are considerably depressed trading at a 54% discount to the average REIT FFO multiple. While regional mall REITs are theoretically priced at lowest P/FFO multiples of around 6.42x making hotel/lodging the second cheapest sector, I made the case that by adjusting for some malls that are currently fighting against possible bankruptcy, hotels should actually be classified as the cheapest sector. Basically, there are seven regional mall REITs comprising the sector and three of them have P/FFOs in the range of 0.6x to 4.2x that push the overall sector valuations downs dramatically. So, by excluding these companies hotel REITs become the most attractive REIT sector in terms of the 2019 P/FFO multiple – 8.34x.

Without a doubt the major driver putting a downward pressure on the hotel valuations is the fears of a looming recession. Everyone tends to associate the dramatic decrease of the hotel cash flows in 2008 with what might happen in the next recession. However, there are some important caveats: (1) hotel REIT balance sheets are safer than for most other REIT players, (2) the average FFO payout is ca. 50% leaving plentiful room before considering cutting dividends, (3) let's be real – financial crisis in 2008 was the one of the worst downturns since the Great Depression, and to a large extent driven by overheated housing market that made all REITs particularly vulnerable. In other words, history shows that majority of the crisis do not have to be so severe evaporating, for instance, ~75% of the hotel REIT market cap.

Now, I do believe that the market should discount hotel REIT cash flows incorporating higher premiums than for any other REIT. The underlying cash flows are indeed much more sensitive to the market swings. The rents are not tied to long-term contracts as is the case for many other REIT types such as offices, health care and self-storage. Plus, hotel accommodation services are not the highest priority consumption need. In case of tighter budget constraints individuals will cut unnecessary spending first before, say, start saving on food and skip mortgage payments just to have a good recreation in some hotel. Companies will try to maintain their margins by cutting non-related production costs as well.

However, as it is usually the case with the stock market, the negative sentiment towards a particular sector creates great opportunities for contrarian investors, who are able to find companies with strong fundamentals that will weather the crisis successfully. More importantly, you have to be equipped with sufficient patients and nerves to hold the stock until the underlying multiples coverage to historical norm.

In this article I will elaborate on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO). The Company has all the right characteristics for:

handling crisis without being forced to cut dividend and / or sell property at unattractive terms;

being opportunistic in this depressed hotel environment;

ultimately growing cash flow long term.

The Safest Balance Sheet in the Sector

Over the past four years, SHO has sold over $1 billion of non-LTRR (long term relevant real estate) hotels at attractive pricing while acquiring new LTRR hotels for $175 million. This has left SHO with a far better portfolio, low leverage in a typically cyclical business and significant financial optionality.

Source: SHO

The chart above (net debt & preferred to EBITDA) shows the magnitude at which SHO has deleveraged its balance sheet since 2011. The current net debt & preferred to EBITDA ratio stands at ~1.5x that is the lowest number among all other hotel REITs. According to the latest quarterly report the debt to asset ratio is 25.2% that once again puts the Company in the first place compared to its peers. Just to put this in relative terms, SHO debt to asset ratio is ~45% below the hotel sector average.

What is even more stunning is the fact that SHO holds nearly $700 million of current unrestricted cash, which represents over $3.00 per share of available cash or 21% of the current share price.

Source: SHO

Moreover, the Company's portfolio allocation provides a great geographic diversification with all of the 21 hotels being spread out nicely. Namely, there is no significant concentration risk in any of the states in which the Company operates.

Source: 10-Q (For the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2019)

While the room spread seems a bit more concentrated than looking at the underlying EBITDA generated by each state, 34% should not be viewed as something dramatic.

All in all SHO proves that it is positioned very well for any eventual economic downturn, and has tremendous capacity to make some huge acquisition moves.

Fortress Balance Sheet + Elevated Cap Rates = Strong Long-Term Growth

The management has stated that currently SHO could acquire $600 million of LTRR or repurchase an additional $500 million of stock and remain at or below 3.0x leverage (net debt & preferred to EBITDA). The ample liquidity comes in very handy in the environment where hotel REIT cap rates are well above what you typically see for other REIT sectors.

Source: HVS

Cap rates of ~ 9% are truly attractive. In general a transaction with cap rate of something about 5% is considered a good deal. According to CenterSquare Investment Management, the implied REIT cap rate for apartments is 4.6%, offices 5.6% and for retail 6.3%. As you can see, hotel properties are discounted very heavily.

Source: SHO

In addition, the management has done a remarkable job in using the Company's capital wisely. It has timed new issuances perfectly, and initiated considerable share buybacks when the stock was trading at below historical average levels.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 432,464 shares of its common stock for $5.7 million, leaving $294.3 million of remaining authorized capacity under the program. Furthermore, the most recent 10-Q`s note 12 (subsequent events) added the following:

From July 1, 2019 to August 2, 2019, the Company repurchased 3,344,845 shares of its common stock for $44.2 million, leaving $250.1 million of remaining authorized capacity under its $300.0 million stock repurchase program.

Just think about this – the management has been an excellent market timer in terms of buying back the shares, and during the second quarter they were again repurchasing shares. Plus, in the month subsequent to Q2, 2019 SHO spent almost 8x the amount what it spent during the entire Q2 for buying back the shares. This is a great signal for anyone who wants to go long SHO.

Considering the fact that since august July 1, 2019, the share price has been flat increasing by only 0.7%, the thesis of likely undervaluation remains intact.

The bottom line here is that SHO has loads of cash to spend on both stock buybacks and on acquiring new properties. Given the depressed hotel REIT valuations and highly attractive cap rates, each dollar spent on one either buybacks or acquisitions ultimately will benefit long term investors when the valuation multiples will begin to mean-revert.

25% Capital Appreciation To Expect

The chart below shows how SHO`s share price has performed in the past 5 years. Please look at this in conjunction with the aforementioned development of the SHO`s leverage structure.

Source: Ychart

While the share price has been flat, the overall Company`s financial risk has decreased sharply.

In my humble opinion, is would be totally reasonable to expect the share price to converge back to some of the highs experienced during the last 5 year period. This would imply capital gains of 25% + dividend yield of 1.5%. And the justification lies here:

As just mentioned, SHO has reduced its debt significantly, but the share price is even below the level of where it was when the Company had almost twice as high net debt & preferred to EBITDA ratio. Taking into account that the Company is doing impressive buybacks at these depressed levels, the right headwinds are in place for the share price rebounding back to $ 17.5 per share. Currently 21% of the SHO`s market cap is generating almost nothing due to the sizeable cash reserves. The management has already communicated that it will actively seek to capitalize on the prevailing hotel market prices and strive to reduce the available cash to facilitate strong growth. Since the cap rates are ~9% for hotels, which is super lucrative relative to other property types, acquisitions are very welcomed. Let me add that this puts SHO in a very good position compared other hotel peers. While majority of them are working on improving their financial health by being property net sellers, SHO has proactively done its homework allowing it to take advantage of the sector cheapness. The P/FFO payout is ~60%, which should be viewed very positively. The conservative payout allows SHO to keep buying properties and buying back it shares with even some funds that are generated by business operations. Namely, the huge cash pile is not the only fuel for securing strong long-term growth. Finally, the SHO has communicated that it sees its FFO 2019 guidance to fall in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share. The mid range of the guidance implies a forward P/FFO of 12.2x. Compared to the overall REIT forward P/FFO multiple of ~18x, SHO looks significantly undervalued. However, as I said earlier, I do not expect any hotel REIT to be priced in the same manners as for example office or apartment REIT, but a 25% capital gain for SHO is totally logical. It would bring the SHO P/FFO to 15.25x still leaving a ~18% discount relative to REIT average. The thesis is supported further by the fact that the 2019 outlook does not assume any acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases or other capital markets activity. It also does not include the investment of nearly $700 million of current unrestricted cash, which represents over $3.00 per share of available cash.

To sum it up - the target level of SHO`s share price is $17.5 that gives a 25% capital gain, and additional 1.5% from the dividend. Total return of 26.5% should be realised in the 1-3 year period as the Company will gradually invest and repurchase shares using its $ 700 million cash.

