The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's September Update: Complete Portfolio Overview

We created a new section based on feedback from readers that focuses on showing what John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement portfolios look like as a whole.

In my last article for John, The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's August Update: Portfolio Value Reaches A Record High, I provided readers' with a snapshot of John and Jane's entire portfolio because I felt that it would provide more clarity regarding the three articles I publish every month that tracks certain performance metrics associated with their portfolios.

The images below are current as of September 30th when the month ended (total dividends and account balances). Anything in yellow indicates an estimate or is information that will not be available until the October month-end statement becomes available.

September was the highest month for income yet as it barely edged out the previous highest income month (which was January 2019). The following graph demonstrates the total amount of dividend income generated each month starting in January of 2018 and runs through September of 2019.

This next image gives a breakdown of dividend income by source so that readers can better understand what is driving John and Jane's income.

The following table summarizes the total month-end value of the following investment accounts:

John and Jane's Taxable Account

Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA

John's Traditional and Roth IRA

John's account, in particular, has seen a major jump in value and as of the end of September his account balances have reached another all-time high since I began tracking/helping him manage his portfolio. The figures below are accurate as of 10/23/2019 market close.

Traditional IRA - Current Value = $281,812.28

Roth IRA - Current Value = $183,758.72

Combined IRA Account Value = $465,571.00

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1st, 2018) who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. John has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions). I am more inclined to purchase shares that pay an ordinary dividend instead of a qualified dividend because the accounts are sheltered from taxes. With that said, investors should understand that recent changes in the tax code have reduced the taxable consequences between qualified and ordinary dividends. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following stocks in John's portfolio paid an increased dividend or a special dividend during the month of September:

BB&T (BBT)

Duke Energy (DUK)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

BB&T - BB&T had a fairly solid Q3-2019 and the market has been rewarding the stock with a major boost prior to earnings during the month of September. Shares are currently trading at a P/E ratio of 13.4x which is under the 10-Year average of 14.6x. We recently sold 50 shares at $52.17 to reduce the overall cost basis on the remaining 150 shares. I personally believe that shares are fairly-valued at this point in time and we do not expect to see much upside in the stock price until after the merger with SunTrust (STI) is complete. As you can see from the chart below, BBT and STI's performance is nearly identical for the last 12 months.

The dividend was increased from $.405/share per quarter to $.45/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 11.1% and a new full-year payout of $1.80/share compared with the previous $1.62/share. This results in a current yield of 3.37% based on a share price of $53.49.

Duke Energy - The utility sector has been on a tear as of late with income-seeking investors turning to the safe haven of utilities. We recently sold some of the Southern Company (SO) out of the taxable account and we also proceeded to do the same with DUK. I believe DUK is fully-valued and that there is little price upside to be had considering it has never moved above a 19.5x P/E ratio in the last 10 years. The current P/E ratio of 19.47x is well-above the 10-year P/E ratio average of 16.6x.

The dividend was increased from $.9275/share per quarter to $.945/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.9% and a new full-year payout of $3.78/share compared with the previous $3.71/share. This results in a current yield of 3.93% based on a share price of $96.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance - In the last 52-weeks WBA has seen some extremely volatile pricing action ranging between $49.03-$86.31. WBA has struggled with slowing sales and margins but the risk/reward at the current price is something I consider to be quite attractive. Additionally, the dividend history is excellent and the current payout ratio is extremely safe. If shares of WBA drop below $50/share at any point it is extremely likely that we will add to the position.

The dividend was increased from $.44/share per quarter to $.4575/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4% and a new full-year payout of $1.83/share compared with the previous $1.76/share. This results in a current yield of 3.36% based on a share price of $55.42.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 26 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - There were no shares added to the Traditional IRA during the month of September.

The following positions were sold in the Traditional IRA portfolio during the month of September.

CyrusOne - (CONE) - 25 Shares @ $73.23/share.

Duke Energy - 50 Shares @ $95.22/share.

CyrusOne - 25 Shares @ 77.31/share

Roth IRA - There were no shares added to the Roth IRA during the month of September.

The following positions were sold in the Roth IRA portfolio during the month of September.

Welltower (WELL) - 50 Shares @ $91.64/share.

BB&T (BBT) - 50 Shares @ $52.17/share.

September Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The images included in this section are intended to help give my readers' a better idea of what John's portfolio looks like. The cost basis and market value numbers below are reflective of the balance at the market close on Friday, October 25th.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income earned during that time period even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). Any stocks that were sold prior to the end of the year where a dividend was received would be classified as SNLH.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional IRA.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Roth IRA.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

When it comes to the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. All numbers below are accurate as of the market close on October 25, 2019. The images below represent Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs (in that order).

It should be noted that the dividend total in the far-right column of both the Traditional and Roth IRA isn't always accurate because these accounts are occasionally traded, and I have been guilty of forgetting to update the dividend when additional shares are added/sold.

Lastly, I created a table to demonstrate how the account balances have changed on each of the retirement accounts. The balances used are representative of the month-end account balance that shows up on the monthly statement.

Conclusion

September was a good month for the portfolio and October has been a good month so far. There have been selective positions worth adding to during the month of October but most holdings are either above fair-value or already represent full positions.

September figures were largely in-line with expectations but were up roughly four dollars in each of the Traditional and Roth IRA portfolios when compared with figures from August.

Traditional IRA - Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $995.06 compared with an average income of $802.48 in 2018.

- Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $995.06 compared with an average income of $802.48 in 2018. Roth IRA - Estimated 2019 monthly income average of $648.62 compared with an average income of $511.24 in 2018.

I'd love to hear from readers' in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article let me know in the comment section and hit like or subscribe. The purpose of this article is to provide investors with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), Artis Real Estate Trust (OTCPK:ARESF), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W.P. Carey (WPC).

