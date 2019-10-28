Valero Energy: Time To Take Some Profit Off The Table

I recommend selling at least 30% of your position and potentially more depending on your profit from $99 to $102. Potential support for retracement could be around $90.

The production numbers were shy from the preceding quarter and from the same quarter a year ago. Refining margins fell nearly 9% in the quarter.

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the quarter was $27.25 billion which beat expectations. Valero Energy came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share.

Courtesy: Houston Chronicle - Image: Corpus Christi West refinery. Photo: Valero Energy

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is one of the largest independent U.S. refiners. I've followed the company for many quarters now, and it can be compared to Phillips 66 (PSX) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which represent the three refiners that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha.

As usual, Valero Energy is the first to release its quarterly results, generally followed by Phillips 66 and later by Marathon Petroleum.

The refining and marketing sector is a significant division of the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three US refiners in your long-term portfolio is highly recommended.

The question is to choose the one adapted to your specifications, and I hope I will help you to decide.

Furthermore, the refiners are a complex industry that can be terrifying from the "normal guy," but you should not worry. You need to focus on a few elements and understand how it works.

Analysts are good at showing you the numbers (a lot of it) and where they come from and why. But they are terrible at telling you what to do with them and how to get a profit. Let's focus on the latter.

Valero Energy is my first choice when it comes to refiners because of its savoir-faire in the refining industry. Still, its two other rivals, especially Phillips 66, are both excellent candidates as well.

The large size of the company (see map below) creates the right environment for a low operating cost per barrel and better margins, which give the company a distinct competitive advantage over its peers.

From VLO presentation

Below is the chart comparison of the total throughput volume per different oil segments.

The crack spread is the key to profit for refiners

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiners' business is all about, and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The crack spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can predict to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability.

Below is the margin comparison per barrel of throughput and Ethanol from the last three quarters. While Ethanol margin is going down, conversely, the refining margin per barrel of throughput is increasing and has reached $9.99 per barrel of throughput in 3Q'19.

However, while the sector is not necessarily moving in correlation with the price of oil, it is nonetheless comparable in volatility and cyclicality. Thus, I recommend trading in the short term at least 30% of your position.

Valero Energy - Financials: The raw numbers - Third quarter 2019

Valero Energy 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 26.44 31.02 30.85 28.73 24.26 28.93 27.25 Net Income in $ Million 469 845 856 952 141 612 609 EBITDA $ Million 1,350 1,771 1,778 1,872 881 1,486 1,482 EPS diluted in $/share 1.09 1.96 2.01 2.24 0.34 1.47 1.48 Operating cash flow in $ Million 138 2,059 496 1678 877 1,517 1,429 CapEx in $ Million 384 434 439 495 463 510 305 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -246 1,625 57 1,183 414 1,007 1,124 Total Cash $ Billion 4.658 4.451 3.551 2.982 2.777 2.033 2.137 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.957 9.059 9.076 9.109 10.116 9.490 9.572 Dividend per share in $ 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 432 431 427 422 418 417 413 Oil, NG & Ethanol Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2931 2898 3100 3013 2865 2,968 2,954 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4113 4002 4069 4251 4217 4,533 4,006 Brent price ($/b) 67.16 74.93 75.93 68.46 63.82 68.33 62.08 WTI price ($/b) 62.87 68.00 69.7 59.08 54.88 59.80 56.44 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 3.19 2.89 2.96 3.86 2.86 2.46 2.28

Source: VLO PR and Morningstar - Note: Numbers indicated for the 3Q come from Fun Trading file.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, And Ethanol Production

1 - Revenues were $27.25 Billion in 3Q'19

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the quarter was $27.25 billion, which beat expectations. Valero Energy came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, compared to earnings of $2.01 per share a year ago (please look at the table above). Homer Bhullar, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The decrease from the third quarter of 2018 is mainly attributed to narrower crude oil discounts to Brent crude oil. Refining throughput volumes averaged 2.95 million barrels per day, which was 146,000 barrels per day lower than the third quarter of 2018. Throughput capacity utilization was 94% in the third quarter of 2019. Refining cash operating expenses of $4.05 per barrel, were $0.33 per barrel higher than the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher maintenance activity and lower throughput in the third quarter of 2019.

The refining segment reported $1,087 million of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 as opposed to $1,037 million for the second quarter of 2019.

million of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 as opposed to $1,037 million for the second quarter of 2019. The ethanol segment generated a loss of $43 million of operating income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went down from $0.39 in Q2'19 to $0.27 in Q3'19.

million of operating income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went down from $0.39 in Q2'19 to $0.27 in Q3'19. The VLP segment, the Ex-Valero Energy Partners VLP acquired by Valero Energy, reported $65 million of operating income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $77 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow in 3Q'19 was $881 million, down 3% sequentially.

2 - Strong Free cash flow in 3Q'19, estimated at $1,124 million.

VLO has passed the test with an FCF of $3.738 billion yearly ("TTM"). It is an impressive achievement. Free cash flow for the third quarter has been estimated at $1.124 billion.

As a reminder, VLO returned $679 million to its shareholders during the third quarter of 2019. The company purchased 3.9 million shares of Valero common stock. As of June 30th, VLO had approximately $1.7 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Homer Bhullar, CFO, said in the conference call:

The total payout ratio was 61% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. This brings our year-to-date return to stockholders to $1.7 billion and the total payout ratio to 54% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

3 - Net debt is $7.5 billion as of September 30, 2019

The net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 1.3x, which is very satisfactory and much lower than the average ratio for the industry. Valero’s debt to capitalization ratio net of $2.14 billion in cash was 26% this quarter. Homer Bhullar said in the conference call:

Valero’s debt-to-capitalization ratio net of $2 billion in cash was 26%. At the end of September, we had $5.4 billion of available liquidity, excluding cash.

4 - Throughput and Ethanol Production in 3Q'19

The production numbers were shy from the preceding quarter and the same quarter a year ago, as you can see in the chart above. Most importantly, prices of oil have been down significantly from a year ago. It's important to indicate that the gasoline markets are beginning an expected transformation in anticipation of the change in marine fuels mandated by the IMO.

Historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI).

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2.954 million barrels per day, down 4.7% with the prior-year quarter. See the details below.

The company guidance for third quarter operations is as follows:

1 - Refining throughput 4Q'19 guidance

The company expects refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges:

U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.71 million to 1.76 million barrels per day;

U.S. Mid-Continent at 410,000 to 430,000 barrels per day;

U.S. West Coast at 260,000 to 280,000 barrels per day; and

North Atlantic at 475,000 to 495,000 barrels per day.

The company expects refining cash operating expenses in the third quarter to be approximately $3.95 per barrel.

2 - For the ethanol segment, Valero Energy plans to produce a total of 4.3 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.39 per gallon, which includes $0.06 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

3 - The renewable diesel segment will have sales volumes of 750,000 gallons per day in 2019. Operating expenses in 2019 should be $0.45 per gallon, which includes $0.16 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

4 - CapEx is still expected to be $2.5 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Source: VLO Presentation

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Valero Energy announced its third quarter of 2019 results on October 24. They were viewed as better than expected due to favorable market conditions, underlining improved gasoline and distillate cracks margins, propelling VLO shares higher when many expected a "sell on the news" type. It was a surprise to see VLO responding positively to the third quarter results owing that the stock has jumped steadily since early October.

Joseph W. Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We’re pleased to report that we delivered solid financial results despite challenging market conditions again this quarter. Although gasoline cracks held steady and diesel cracks improved from the previous quarter. Heavy and medium sour crude all discounts the Brent crude oil remain narrow. Its supply was constrained by geopolitical events.

Overall, Valero achieved an excellent operating performance while delivering weaker results on a year-over-year basis. The market reacted rather positively, and pushed the share price in an overbought situation, in my opinion.

Thus, I decided to sell about 65% of my position that I own with a substantial profit between $99 to eventually $101, and hold the remaining position for a longer time after VLO reached my target for 2019-2020. The dividend yield is now 3.63%.

However, I expect to add VLO shares again on any significant retracement.

Technical analysis (short term)

VLO crossed the asymmetrical wedge pattern in early October and has been climbing since then.

In general, to determine a possible top, the rule of thumb is to add to the point of crossing (~$84) an average value, representing the gap between line resistance and line support at the start of the pattern (Early July).

I have an estimated value of around $16-$18, which means that the potential top should be about $99-$102.

Thus, I recommend selling at least 30% of your position and potentially more depending on your profit from $99 to $102.

I see support for an immediate retracement at around $90 and, thus, I recommend starting buying back at this level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.