CVR Partners: Expense Creep And Near-Term Market Headwinds Raise Concerns

CVR Partners (UAN) is a variable distribution MLP, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of nitrogen fertilizers. For more details on UAN, please refer to my January article. As a reminder, UAN has two plants, one in Coffeyville, KS and the second one in East Dubuque, IL. The primary products are ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate “uan”. Table 1 shows the capacity of the two plants. East Dubuque uses natural gas as feedstock while Coffeyville uses petcoke. East Dubuque is situated in the middle of the corn belt and generally enjoys better prices than Coffeyville.

Table 1: Name-plate capacity of UAN’s two plants. Source: 10-K reports.

Nitrogen fertilizers is primarily used as a nutrient for corn. Application of fertilizer is very seasonal. During the fourth quarter, growers apply ammonia after the harvest and when the weather condition is right. Distributors and retailers buy ammonia from UAN either on a prompt basis or on a pre-paid basis. While growers do not apply uan during 4Q, distributors and retailers stock up uan at “summer fill” prices, which are usually lower than prices in the spring when uan is applied in earnest.

3Q results came in as expected

UAN recently announced 3Q results. The results are well within expectation. The turnaround in East Dubuque took about 3 weeks longer than planned and extended well into October, which will affect 4Q results. Table 2 compares the author’s estimates from the August article against actual.

Table 2: Comparison between author’s estimates and actual 3Q results. Source: August article and 3Q earnings release.

During the UAN 3Q2019 CC and the CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) 3Q2019 CC, management disclosed a couple of items that will affect future results. First, there will be a higher level of investment in maintenance capex to improve the reliability and to debottleneck to gain added production. Management is guiding to a $20M to $25M maintenance capex this year, which is substantially higher than the $14M to $15M in the last two years. In addition, the expenses of some of these maintenance projects will hit direct operating expense if they are not capitalized. Hence, direct operating expense will likely be higher, in the $40M+ range going forward. Management mentioned inventory change impact on direct operating expense which I need to dig into further. Second, the next several plant turnarounds will likely cost more than those in the last several years as management intends to invest more for the same reasons. These higher expenses will translate to a lower DCF. Hopefully, we will see meaningful improvement in output to make up the difference. Just as a point of calibration, at $180 per ton, it will take roughly 35 Ktons of increase in quarterly uan capacity to pay for a $5M increase in direct operating expenses.

4Q estimates hinge on a normal fall ammonia run

In 4Q, UAN typically sells the full amount of uan that it produces. The amount of ammonia sold in 4Q and the price realized will determine if we have a good quarter or not. Note also that ammonia sales out of East Dubuque is the key. 4Q2018 was exceptionally wet, which resulted in a rather poor ammonia season. As a result, only 46 Ktons of ammonia was sold in 4Q2018 vs 84 Ktons in 4Q2017. Management reported during the 3Q2019 CC that there were pockets around East Dubuque where harvest was completed and where ammonia application was done. The weather has been relatively cool and dry, which enables the start of ammonia application once the field is cleared. The trade expects a late harvest for corn that was planted late in the spring. However, corn planted in April should be ready for harvest. In addition, there were over 10M acres that were “prevented planting”. It is possible that some of these acres can start ammonia application anytime the weather condition is right. The weather forecast for most of the corn belt for the next 2 weeks is for below average temperature and below average precipitation. This will help the fall ammonia run.

4Q ammonia pre-paid prices in the corn belt, reportedly in the $385 per ton range, are well above the $324 per ton that UAN received in 4Q2018. Should the ammonia run pick up, we may see upside to $400 per ton or higher for prompt delivery.

During the 3Q2019 CC, management indicated that the 2H price for uan is around the price achieved in 3Q, which was $182 per ton. Furthermore, management said that uan in East Dubuque was sold out. Coffeyville has the larger volume of uan to sell and it appears that not all uan for 4Q is booked yet. With the recent volatility in uan prices, it is likely that 4Q realized price for uan will be somewhat lower than that of 3Q.

Given all the foregoing commentaries and observations, Table 3 shows my estimates for 4Q:

Table 3: Estimates for 4Q results. Source: Author’s model. Note 1: DCF per unit shown assumes the release of $9.6M of reserve.

CVI's strategic review is complete with no further plan to sell the company

CVI reported in its 3Q release that it has concluded its strategic review. They could not find a buyer for the assets as the bid-ask gap is wide. An analyst asked if CVI plans to add to its UAN holding. Management’s reply was,

“Well, that will certainly be a diversification of our EBITDA, but -- and where the stock's currently trading and what we think the forward curve is. It could be attractive, although we don't view it as highly accretive at this point. I think we'll keep an eye on it. We'll look at it. Our ownership is only 34% of that. So it's a big nut to take it all the way to underneath the CVI umbrella. But we also are very cognizant of what's happening with variable distribution MLPs and the effect on that. So we continue to watch it.”

Clearly, the scale of the fuel business is more attractive to CVI. Even at full ownership, UAN is but a small piece compared to the fuel business. One day, when the price of nitrogen fertilizer is higher and when the bid-ask gap for the fertilizer asset narrows, CVI may sell UAN to focus on the fuel business. Meanwhile, it appears that we will continue with the CVI ownership status quo. However, it will serve the UAN unit holders well to continue to watch CVI’s intention and plan.

No plan to refinance the 2023 debt this year

Management said that they have reviewed the options to refinance the 2023 debt and have taken no action. UAN is under no pressure to refinance anytime soon. The bond recently trades above par with a yield to maturity of around 7.3% (it might have changed since I looked). With the call premium and the small 2% reduction in rate, the pay back is not short enough. Management indicated that they will look at it again next year when the call premium will decrease a notch.

Expense creep impacts DCF

There are several areas where expense creep is of concern. There is the aforementioned increase in the direct operating expense on the order of $10M per year. Maintenance capex has increased by about $5M to $6M per year. Perhaps UAN is catching up with some of the maintenance that they delayed in the last two years when cash flow was low. Perhaps there are opportunities to debottleneck. It is still concerning since these expenses hit DCF. The cost of petcoke has also increased by about $3M per quarter. This is a combined effect of a lower output of petcoke from the Coffeyville refinery and the market price for petcoke has increased.

These items combined result in a hit to DCF of roughly $28M per year, or roughly $0.25 per unit per year! To put it another way, at 12% yield, a $0.25 reduction in DCF translates to a $2 headwind on the unit price. This is a big deal! I hope management will provide more clarity on the benefits of these increases and how to contain them going forward.

Near-term market headwinds raise concerns for results

The long-term outlook for nitrogen fertilizers remains favorable as I have discussed in previous articles. However, there are several headwinds in the near-term.

The cost of natural gas globally has plummeted due to a very mild 2018-2019 winter and an abundant supply. Since natural gas is the feedstock in most plants, especially those in the EMEA, low natural gas prices tend to lower the cost curve for the marginal suppliers, hence reducing the price of nitrogen fertilizers. I certainly do not wish ill will for other people, but a cold winter in Europe and Asia will help to bring natural gas prices back up.

Since the EU imposed in March a provisional anti-dumping duty on uan imported from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the US, we have seen an increase in the import of uan. For the third quarter, import increased by roughly 160 Ktons over the same period last year, close to a 40% increase YoY. In early October, the EU issued a definitive anti-dumping duty, changing from a percentage duty to a fixed amount. This will not change the propensity for products to come to the US shores. The increase in import will have an effect on the price of uan until the trade flow works itself out.

The trade has been expecting as many as 95M acres of corn next year, but that is becoming less certain. There are several uncertainties that may impact corn acreage next year, and hence the demand for nitrogen fertilizer. These uncertainties have contributed to a drop in the NOLA swaps for the next five months by as much as $20 in the last several weeks.

Coming out of 2Q, the trade expected a low corn acreage and yield for the 2019 crop year which would have resulted in higher corn prices and higher acreage next year. It turned out that growers planted about 90M acres, a little more than last year. Yield appears to be better than feared. We will probably not know the actual size of the harvest until late November.

The price ratio of bean-to-corn has gone from around 2.0 to 2.4. With such a high ratio, it may cause farmers to plant more bean than corn. The price of bean has rallied to close to $10/bushel with the hope that China will buy up to $40B to $50B of agricultural products in the next two years. At the same time, the price of corn has dropped from over $4.5/bushel to below $4.0/bushel due to a reduced demand for corn.

Despite Management’s report of some early ammonia run, the trade is concerned that a late harvest will cause a late fall ammonia application. With a late ammonia run, there is a risk that wet and/or freezing weather will result in a busted fall ammonia season. As the volume of ammonia sold is the key determining factor for 4Q EBITDA, there are still risks in the 4Q results.

Takeaway

I am still bullish on the nitrogen fertilizer market in the long-term. The expense creep and the near-term headwinds are causing me to be more cautious on UAN in the next two quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAN, CF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.