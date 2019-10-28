QEP Resources Continues To Deliver

Widening differentials were an issue during the quarter, and while that should be of a transient nature, it may last for longer than we'd like.

In recent months, pessimism has dominated the oil and gas markets, largely fueled by the fear that the global demand growth of crude will have a significantly-negative impact on inventory levels. Several companies have also come out with disappointing data to share as well, which makes matters worse, but in a display of force, the management team at QEP Resources (QEP) revealed just how great things are at their firm. With the company moving production figures up, some cost items down, and keeping debt virtually unchanged, the picture is looking up. One negative centers around energy differentials, but beyond that the overall situation for QEP and its investors looks appealing.

Management has higher expectations

In recent months, most companies I have seen have either kept their production forecasts for this year flat or they have reduced them modestly. QEP, on the other hand, has just managed to materially increase how much oil, natural gas, and NGLs it is planning to extract this year. In the image below, you can see the full slate of guidance expectations for the firm as they stand now versus prior guidance.

*Taken from QEP Resources

Oil production, as an example, is now forecasted total about 7.393 million barrels this year. That represents a modest 2.4% increase over the 7.756 million barrels previously anticipated. The picture is much better for natural gas and NGLs than it is for oil. Natural gas this year is now expected to total 1.986 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This represents a 12.6% increase over the 1.764 million boe previously anticipated. NGLs, while still remaining the smallest (by boe) commodity QEP extracts, should come in at around 1.862 million barrels in 2019, up 16.6% compared to the firm’s old guidance. As a result of these improvements, total product output for the year has been revised up 6.1% to 11.79 million boe.

Not only is output slated to come in strong, some key costs are now expected to come in lower than what management had thought as recently as the second quarter of this year. As the image illustrates, the sum of lease operating expenses and adjusted transportation and processing costs should now be, at the mid-point, $8.875 per boe. This represents a decrease over the $9.50 per boe mid-point management expected earlier this year.

Another improvement for the firm came in the form of general and administrative costs which, using the mid-point once again, have been revised lower to the tune of $5 million, while capital expenditures are now forecasted to be about $15.5 million below what management thought even though the number of wells drilled for 2019 should remain unchanged. On the cost side of things, the only real negative was an increase in the production tax rate from 7% to 7.5%.

Excluding the impact of the higher production, the change in these cost structure items alone should save the company about $27.87 million per year given current guidance. In addition to this, actual revenue generated by QEP, if the entire year were to match the third quarter in terms of realized pricing on a pre-hedge basis, will now be higher by $13.44 million. One small negative from these changes is that the production tax rate is now forecasted to be higher at 7.5% compared to just 7%, but the disparity here should only amount to about $2.23 million into the red.

Though not exactly an improvement, it is worth noting that the debt picture at QEP hasn’t changed from quarter to quarter. Last year, total debt at the business stood at $2.529 billion. By the end of the first quarter this year, that figure had decreased to $2.099 billion where it remains to this day. In the latest quarter, net debt technically has risen, but that’s only modestly and because cash and cash equivalents at the firm dropped from $97.1 million to $92.4 million.

Only one real negative

While you can argue that the modest uptick in net debt and the rising production taxes are net negatives for QEP, they are hardly of significance. What is a difference, though, is the realized price at which the company can sell its products. Excluding hedges, the price at which the company sold its NGLs for during the first quarter averaged $8.63 per barrel. This represents a significant decrease from the $29.65 per barrel seen during the third quarter of the business’s 2018 fiscal year. Another way to express this is as a percent of WTI. In last year’s third quarter, this was 49.6% of WTI. In this year, it had dropped to 15.3%.

NGLs weren’t the only category to see a deterioration though. Natural gas prices, for instance, saw its differential rise from $0.25 per Mcf in the third quarter of last year to $1.25 per Mcf in the third quarter this year. The only area that saw improvement was oil, which saw its differential narrow from $7.10 per barrel down to $3.66. Putting all of these differentials together, and assuming that they applied for total production this year, we get some interesting results. For natural gas and NGLs together, pre-tax cash flows would have dropped $51.06 million this year, but if we incorporate the improvement associated with oil, this narrows to a decline of $23.75. This all excludes the other changes mentioned earlier throughout this article.

Takeaway

In many respects, QEP had what I would call a stellar announcement with its news that production levels are growing and some of its core costs are declining. In all, investors in this firm should see this as a huge win. Long term, this shows the ability of management to deliver but, sadly, on a short-term basis at least, we are left with some painful pricing caused by lower realized prices. Some of the lower pricing stems from lower spot prices, but a big chunk is attributable to widening differentials. If these clear up, the company should find itself sitting in a nicer position than before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.