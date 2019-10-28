U.S. Private Sector Books $42.83 Billion Deficit In September

A net drain to the private domestic sector of some -$42.83 billion overall for September.

National markets could be expected to be stable into October 2019 based on this result.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for September 2019 and their impact on investment markets. The aim is to see what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy given there is a one-month lagged impact from these flows into October.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

Expressed as a chart one can see very clearly that the Federal deficit is the private sector surplus below. See the interplay of the red and green lines.

The table above has been updated with the latest GDP figure and also the final 2019 budget deficit figure of $984B for the year. That represents a $984B private sector surplus.

For the healthiest private domestic sector (and Markets) one needs the green line to be as high and positive as possible.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data with the stock market superimposed over it.

The result for September is a drain of -$83B and has led to a knock-on effect of a stock market dip one month later.

September is a bad month for fiscal flows in that the tax take removes money from the private sector, causing a seasonal low into the end of September and early October, and this has indeed taken place. This is a low that can be bought given that the new larger Federal budget and associated spending starts now with a higher and positive rate of change.

The tax take is added to the Federal Government, bank account at the Fed, known as the Treasury Cash Balance and is shown in the chart below.

The chart was produced by Mr. Robert P Balan.

One can see from the chart above that the treasury cash balance (purple line) was just short of $100B in August and has since shot up to over $400Bm the result of the tax take and also bonds sales. That has meant a lot of treasury sales causing rates to rise as shown in the chart below. More treasury sales funded by Fed SOMA operations are planned and rates could well rise more. (TBT) (TLT). I would not be surprised to see rates rise towards 3% in the coming months. The co-variance shown in the chart above makes this conclusion unavoidable.

The recent Fed decision to start buying enough treasuries per month in order to maintain bank reserve levels at September 2019 (pre Repo rate explosion) levels is another reason rates are set to rise.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

We are now at the point where world central banks are reversing their "normalization policies", after seeing they do not work. These movements unfold over several years, and we are at the inflection point of the latest one. The last one was the slowdown through 2016. Lower policy interest rates and Quantitaitve Easing [QE] are back.

For most of the world, central bank largesse has become a replacement for Federal government fiscal expenditure on education, healthcare, infrastructure and defence. Whereas Federal governments would spend largely in the public realm the new form of Central Bank deficit spending falls largely on private paper assets and public infrastructure is left to decay with negative knock on effects in health, education and economic efficiency.

We are now into the new US budget year and there is a seasonal burst of new spending that tends to power markets higher into the festive season. Given the debt ceiling suspension and large Federal deficit spending plans, 2020 should be a good year for the stock market (SPYG) (DIA) (QQQ) (DUST)

The table below shows credit creation over the same period:

(Source: US Federal Reserve)

Total bank credit increased by a robust 7.8% in September and if August is any guide this number is likely to be revised upwards.

The actual numbers are shown in the table below:

In September, over $82.9 billion was added to the private sector from loan creation by commercial banks. This offsets to a large extent the Federal government September tax take and lessens to a large extent the negative impact on markets of the removal of those tax dollars from private bank accounts in the private domestic sector.

The reloading of the treasury cash balance (with the reciprocal lowering of bank reserves) is useful in the sense that it frees the banks to create more credit from their unencumbered capital ratio and this appears to be happening given that the current credit creation rates are much stronger than in preceding months.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account data is reported quarterly and so must be averaged to get a monthly result.

The US current account deficit narrowed to USD 128.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 from USD 136.2 billion in the previous period, or 2.4 percent of GDP, down from 2.6 percent in the first quarter. Spread over three months, this is $42.73 billion per month.

A side note is that the current account is growing larger (see 2016-2018 results above) despite the President's efforts to change it. This is not such a bad thing given that the US swaps electronic dollar credits for real goods and services and can key into existence any amount of such dollar credits. Real goods and services on the other hand are finite resources and harder to produce.

One can take the numbers above and calculate the total financial flows for September and estimate how these will impact investment markets in September and beyond.

Last month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [-$83 billion] + [-$42.73*]

*Estimate

[P] = -$125.73 billion net drain.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation [C] for September 2019 to work out the net change in money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand -$125.73 billion + $82.9 billion = -$42.83 billion net drain.

This is of course a weak result and bad for markets however not a large enough hit to cause a major retrace in the stock market. More likely October will be flat and is for the large part now over. This months Federal data came out very late in the month making it less useful as a lead indicator.

The data came out late because it is the end of the financial year and more work goes into the final figures than in a regular month.

If one adds the annual figures together one has the following result:

G + C = Net Money Supply Change = Aggregate Demand

$984B + $844B = $1828B growth dollars added to the economy in the 2019 financial year.

The chart below, prepared in consultation with Mr. Robert P. Balan, shows the above flows added together on a rate of change basis over time. The chart also shows the co-variance with the rate of change of GDP, the SP500 and the US 10 year treasury bond. The good news is that the blue (fiscal flow line) is rising strongly upwards and the rest follow this lead, each with its own lag characteristic.

The following chart, from the same source, shows the raw market moving power of Federal government spending as expressed by the issuance of debt to cover that spending in excess of taxes. Remembering that the source of bank reserves are SOMA operations regardless of it is Federal spending or bank credit creation.

In a nutshell the SOMA operations go like this:

1. The Fed detects a future need for more bank reserves in the payments system from the bank credit creation and/or Federal government deficit spending.

2. The Fed offers the Primary Dealer banks cheap SOMA funding.

3. The Primary Dealer banks use the SOMA loan to buy treasury bonds off the US government. Are indeed obligated to do this.

4. The Fed then buys the US treasury bonds off the Primary Dealer banks for a margin of profit and the banks have cash again and buy other assets. So as the debt grows, assets prices rise with the growth in overall system liquidity.

The national fiscal flow pattern must be compared to the global picture. The national finances are the weather, whereas the global financial flows are the climate. The chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service, shows the global financial flows on a rate-of-change basis.

The fiscal flows in the rest of the world are rising at present, shown by the dashed purple line for US Fed balance sheet and the black dashed line for the G5 most significant economies in the world balance sheets.

The solid lines show how assets move with systemic flows.

We had a stock market dip in late September/early October 2019 and now the stage is set for a traditional seasonal Christmas stock market/end of year rally. One could look at moving out of bonds and cash (TLT and UUP) and into the stock market (SPYG, QQQ, DIA, UPRO ) into Christmas and the New Year.

The recent SOMA operations of the Fed point to the addition of billions of new growth dollars in the economy and is bullish for asset markets.

The fiscal flow background going forward is very bullish and good to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.