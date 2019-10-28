1 Of These 4 Dividend Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy This Earnings Season

This article explains the pros and cons of each company, and why they are a reasonable and prudent buy for my retirement portfolio right now.

This week I'll be buying one of four dividend stocks to take advantage of earnings season: SPG, ET, BTI or IIPR.

Per my personal capital allocation strategy, I'm investing 40% of monthly savings into dividend stocks, about $750 per week (rounded up to the nearest share).

Economic data is 23.3% above historical baseline, still above the 20% tipping point, and 15% that signals a recession is likely within six to nine months.

The US Economy is slowing, but still growing, and will likely grow 1% to 1.5% in 2020. 12-month recession risk is about 31% according to the bond market.

Many readers have asked me why I am still buying so aggressively ahead of a possible recession. The answer is that my risk profile, based on my age, income, savings rate, and diversified income sources (39 in total, including dividend stocks) means I can focus on the long term and not worry about what happens with the economy over the next few years.

Besides, right now, we're merely facing a slowdown in growth, with little chance of a recession in the next year. The bond market, via the yield curve and the Cleveland Fed's model, estimates a 31% probability of a recession beginning within 12 months, and thus 69% chance we avoid a recession through November of 2020.

The most accurate economists in the country are expecting 1.5% growth in Q4, and 1.3% growth in Q1 2020. The New York Fed's real-time economic tracker is the most bearish at 1.1% growth in Q4, with ISM estimating 1.4% to 1.5% based on its latest manufacturing and services PMI reports.

Looking at all the economic data, meaning 19 leading indicators tracked by David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid, shows little cause for immediate concern.

According to Mr. Rice, 20% or below above historical baseline (on the MoC or average of all 19 indicators) is the tipping point at which negative business and consumer sentiment is likely to push us into recession. The eight most sensitive ones (the green LD dot in the grid) are at 25.1% above baseline and thus indicate that we're more likely to stabilize near current levels than keep falling.

15% or below is when a recession becomes the most probable outcome, likely within six to nine months.

Since we've had just two non-recessionary bear markets since 1945, any downturn we face over the next few months is likely to be a run-of-the-mill pullback/correction, which averages one every six months.

That's both since 1945 and since the longest bull market began back in 2009.

Volatility is normal, healthy and the reason stocks are the best performing asset class in history.

As a founding member of Dividend Kings I know that market timing isn't easy, in fact, it's almost impossible to do well over time. What's more, hoarding dry powder waiting for inevitable declines is generally suboptimal, at least if you have a long time horizon and want to practice evidence-based investing.

Looking at 160 years of market data in the US, UK, and Australia, Vanguard found that 65% to 70% of the time, investing money right away was the optimal strategy.

That's outside of periods of extreme broader market valuations, or when a recession was highly likely, neither which applies today.

I run my portfolio like I do all four Dividend Kings' model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value, Fortress and $1 Million Retirement). That's with a focus on buying, in the words of Joel Greenblatt "above-average companies at below-average prices."

Our goal isn't to generate impressive short-term returns immediately (though all four of our portfolios are doing that so far) but focus on our long-term goals.

Due to having to increase my tax savings (my income jumped this year so my tax bill will be $11,000 higher than last year) my weekly standard buy is now $750.

So let me walk you through why I plan to invest about $750 this week into one of four quality dividend growth stocks as part of my epic quest to financial independence purely from safe and exponentially rising dividends.

Why I'm Considering These 4 Dividend Stocks For My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

Company Quality Score (11 Point Scale, 7= Average Quality Company, 2% Recession Dividend Cut Risk) Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Simon Property 11 5.4% $155 $206 25% 10% to 22% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) 8 9.7% $13 $30 57% 17% to 45% British American Tobacco 8 7.5% $36 $51 30% 18% to 28% Innovative Industrial Properties 7 -speculative (limit position size to 2.5% of invested capital or less) 4.4% $71 $105 33% 57% (through 2021) Average 8.5 6.8% 36%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, analyst consensus, management guidance, Morningstar)

Why Simon Is A Potentially Great Buy This Week

Simon is the hands-down best-in-breed mall REIT in the country (and arguably the world). That's evident in its fundamentals that quarter after quarter prove this world-class management team is able to deliver steady growth in shareholder value over time.

Simon is scheduled to report earnings Wednesday, October 30th, before the bell and most likely it will report good fundamentals, in terms of occupancy, SS NOI growth, sales per square foot growth, and lease spreads.

Year US Mall Occupancy Lease Spread 2002 92.7% 23.8% 2003 92.4% 25.1% 2004 92.7% 17.1% 2005 93.1% 20.7% 2006 93.2% 17.6% 2007 93.5% 14.4% 2008 92.4% 21.3% 2009 92.1% 10.3% 2010 94.2% 4.2% 2011 94.8% 10.5% 2012 95.3% 10.8% 2013 96.1% 16.8% 2014 97.1% 16.6% 2015 96.1% 18.0% 2016 96.8% 12.7% 2017 95.6% 11.4% 2018 95.9% 14.3% 2019 (YTD) 94.8% 29.8% Average 94.4% 16.4%

(Source: earnings supplements)

Despite the "retail apocalypse", 21,000 US stores closing between 2017 and 2019, Simon's occupancy has remained high and stable. Lease spread, how much new lease rent is above old rent, has not just remained in the double-digits, but has been accelerating during this time.

Simon's properties are not dying Class C and D malls you read about in the media, but thriving ones with an NOI weighted $852 sales per square foot, nearly three times the national average.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Its international malls are generating over $1,000 per square foot in sales, explaining why occupancy is perpetually near 100%. With $6.8 billion in low-cost liquidity, an A-rated balance sheet, and $1.5 billion in post-dividend retained cash flow this year, Simon's $5+ billion backlog of redevelopment projects should continue to drive steady growth, even in the face of the current disruption in many lower quality retailers.

If Simon beats very low expectations right now, then this coiled spring could pop to $160 or above. My cost basis is $151 and my policy on Super SWANs like this is to accumulate if they are within 1% of my cost basis. That means my personal buy price for SPG is $153, which it might drop beneath going into earnings (market fear about a possible miss).

Simon's historical fair value P/FFO is between 15 and 18. That's the reasonable fair value multiple we can apply to its growth profile.

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 3.8% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.8% CAGR

historical rolling growth rates: 7% to 13% CAGR

realistic long-term growth potential: 3% to 9% CAGR

F.A.S.T Graphs is programmed with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (relatively effective since 1956 and what all the Kings, Brookfield Asset Management and NextEra Energy have used for years or decades). It's also programmed with Ben Graham's fair value (P/E or price/cash flow) rules of thumb, based on how fast a company can realistically grow over time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For the conservative end of my return model I use just 3% growth, a number far below Simon's historical growth rate or any analyst long-term consensus. The Ben Graham formula estimates that a 14.5 P/FFO would be more appropriate than the 15 to 18 times cash flow actual investors have paid for this Super SWAN REIT in the past.

Yet, even if SPG only grows at 3%, and trades at far below its historically normal fair value cash flow multiple, it's still likely capable of double-digit total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Simon achieves the growth Reuters expects, then it would likely trade near the top of its fair value range, and potentially deliver almost 22% CAGR total returns.

10% to 22% CAGR realistic return potential from a 11/11 quality Super SWAN, yielding nearly 5.5%, is very attractive, especially compared to the weak forward returns most asset managers expect from stocks in the coming years.

Why It Might Not Be

UBS estimates that between 2017 and 2026 about 96,000 US stores will close. That doesn't mean that no new stores are opening, it just means UBS thinks 75,000 more stores will close until the "retail apocalypse", i.e., creative destruction that's normal under capitalism, will run its course.

(Source: KIM investor presentations)

In 2019 an estimated 18,000 stores are set to open, as thriving omnichannel retailers outpace the dying ones like Dress Barn and J.C Penney (JCP). BUT that doesn't mean that the record number of store closures this year (Coresight estimates 12,000) won't potentially have a negative effect on SPG's short-term results.

2019 FactSet FFO/share growth consensus: -1% (down from 1% in recent months)

2020 growth: 6% (off easy comps)

2021 growth: 4%

2022 growth: 4%

A few months ago, SPG was expected to grow FFO/share 1% this year. That forecast is down to -1% now, which if true, would represent the first year of negative growth since 2010. While Simon is trading at the lowest P/FFO since October 2009, the market is free to price it even lower, which is why investors need to keep enough space under their risk caps to leave room for opportunistic buying should SPG crash following a potential guidance cut.

(Source: AZ quote)

Why Energy Transfer Is A Potentially Great Buy This Week

Energy Transfer reports on November 7th, after the close. However, I have 5 weeks' worth of buys left under my risk cap of 5% for 8/11 quality non-dividend aristocrats.

Why do I, and the Dividend Kings (we own it in three of our portfolios) like Energy Transfer?

Because it is the single most undervalued name on our 236 company Master List. On a 2019 EBITDA/unit basis, ET is trading at sub 2 times cash flow, compared to its historical four to five times outside of bear markets and three times during the current bear market, the worst in MLP history.

That's not just private equity valuations, it's a downright depression era, fire sale valuation on a quality collection of cash-rich assets that is still growing.

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 11.2% CAGR (up significantly in recent weeks)

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 16.5% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 11.2% CAGR

historical rolling growth rates: 10% to 22%

realistic long-term growth potential: 3% to 16.5% CAGR

Energy Transfer is now self-funding its growth with zero equity requirements to deliver on $3 to $4 billion in annual growth spending per management guidance ($17.5 billion growth backlog).

At 10% to 15% EBITDA yields (management is currently reporting about 15%), ET's organic growth plans alone will fuel 3% to 4% CAGR growth. By 2020 management expects to be at its 4.0 to 4.5 debt/EBITDA ratio goal (5.0 or less is safe according to credit rating agencies) and is potentially ready to start buying back its insanely undervalued stock.

ET's DCF yield is about 20% right now, meaning buybacks would be more profitable than its major growth projects. How much stock could ET buy back starting in 2020? About 8% per year, if it chooses to forgo additional growth investments (it won't).

Analysts are even more bullish, expecting 11.2% to 16.5% long-term EBITDA growth, in-line with recent years. That's likely based on more aggressive potential capex spending than management is guiding for.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

ET owns one of the nation's largest midstream asset bases, representing mission-critical energy infrastructure. 87% of cash flow is under long-term, volume committed fixed-rate contracts with hundreds of mostly investment-grade companies.

Cash flow volatility, even during severe oil crashes, is minimal, not falling during the 77% crude plunge of 2014 to 2016.

What happens when you combine a nearly 10% safe yield (courtesy of a 47% DCF payout ratio and 4.5 leverage) with such an absurdly low valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even at 3% growth, and a return to the bear market average P/EBITDA of 3, ET delivers 17% CAGR total return potential, or good enough for 126% total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ET achieves the growth Reuters expects, then it's very likely to return to the upper end of its four to five EBITDA multiple (on a per-unit basis) which could deliver 45% CAGR total returns.

Courtesy of one of the safest ultra-high-yields on Wall Street, and a literally Depression-era valuation, ET might prove to be one of the best investments of the next five years, of any kind.

Why It Might Not Be

Execution risk is always something that ET could report during earnings, as it's been bedeviled in the past by lawsuit induced project setbacks. Those have mostly been addressed by a restructuring (operational executives now report directly to CEO and founder Kelcy Warren).

Also, the Williams Companies (WMB) soap opera, which ultimately failed but saw management issue over $1 billion in preferred stock that would have insulated it from a dividend cut (that didn't happen) has left many investors sour on management quality.

I am not worried since Kelcy Warren now, directly and indirectly, owns 31% of ET units, and his direct ownership stake of 41.5 million units pays him almost $51 million per year in tax-deferred distributions. There is speculation that ET could "check the box" and choose to be taxed as a corporation, yet another reason this above-average quality MLP trades at just two times EBITDA/unit.

However, I consider that a very low probability outcome since Warren has amassed hundreds of millions in deferred tax liabilities that would come due the moment ET converts to a c-Corp for tax purposes.

There is literally no upside to doing so since ET is self-funding its growth and buybacks will likely send the price up in the future. But that might not be in 2020 or 2021 if we get a recession that sends oil prices crashing and causes retail investors to throw in the towel and abandon the stock to an even greater degree.

Mind you, ET's cash flow would likely remain stable or even keep growing and the distribution would remain safe, courtesy of one of the highest coverage ratios in the industry. But like with any stock recommendation I make, you need to size your position appropriately for your risk profile and leave room under that risk cap to buy more should Wall Street send it lower to even more absurd valuations.

Why British American Is A Potentially Great Buy This Week

The "vapocalypse" has created the best time in a decade to max out one's respective industry limits on tobacco. Since late September tobacco has been red hot, with tobacco giants like Altria (MO), Philip Morris International (PM) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) all roaring higher off their recent lows.

Tobacco Is Red Hot Again...Except BTI

(Source: YCharts)

BTI is the one tobacco giant that has yet to lift off, continuing to languish near its best valuation in a decade. On October 31st, it reports earnings, and I've been steadily building my position in the company (4% of my portfolio, 5% risk limit) on the simple assumption that the company is currently pricing in such low expectations that management delivering good results (i.e., re-affirms guidance) will cause it to finally join its peers in rally mode.

Like all the companies I buy, BTI is not dying, despite what the 2.5 year 51% bear market might indicate.

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 6% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 5% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.4% CAGR

historical rolling growth rates: -0.5% to 9.2% CAGR

management guidance: 6% to 9% CAGR

realistic long-term growth potential: 4% to 9% CAGR

BTI, no matter its growth rate, has traded at 14 to 16 times earnings outside of bear markets and bubbles.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even assuming 1% slower growth than the lowest consensus estimate, and a return to the lower end of its historical fair value range, BTI is likely capable of 18% CAGR total returns. And that's the conservative end of the realistic range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If management achieves the upper end of its growth guidance, and the stock returns not to bubble valuations but merely the upper end of historical fair value, then up to 28% CAGR returns, or 250% total returns, are possible.

That's the power of a safe 7.5% yield and a company trading at a P/E nearly 50% below its historical fair value.

Why It Might Not Be

In the past week, the YCharts long-term consensus has come down 1% CAGR and the Reuters estimates 2% CAGR. That might be over analysts' decreasing growth estimate due to worries over stricter vaping regulations in the US.

The FactSet consensus is unchanged at 8.4% CAGR, near the high end of management's long-term guidance and the fastest consensus growth rate of any tobacco giant. I've bought BTI ahead of earnings on the short-term thesis that reiteration of guidance could cause it to rise above my personal buy price and cost basis of $36.

If management cuts guidance for the year, then the stock could fall further, though as I just showed, even 4% long-term growth is likely to deliver exceptional returns.

2019 FactSet EPS growth consensus: 1%

2020: 8%

2021: 6%

2022: 11%

However, like most tobacco companies, BTI is expected to report weak growth this year (mostly due to higher vaping spending). If BTI cuts guidance to flat growth this year, then Wall Street might react violently as it did with Imperial Brands, which plunged 13% after cutting guidance to flat growth this year.

Basically, the reason I haven't filled out my position in BTI just yet (room for five more buys) is precisely that I want to account for short-term uncertainty and the potential to buy more at even better valuations.

Why Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Potentially Great Buy This Week

IIPR Was One Of The Hottest Wall Street Darlings...

(Source: YCharts)

Cannabis-focused triple net lease REIT IIPR was one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street right up until July 11th. Since its late 2016 IPO, IIPR had crushed not just the broader S&P 500, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, but even all the FAANG stocks.

The trouble was that at its July high the REIT traded at a mind-bending 55 times 2019's consensus FFO.

... Until The Bubble Burst

(Source: YCharts)

A $250 million secondary (nearly all REITs sell new shares to fund growth, this shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone) popped the bubble and suddenly momentum chasing speculators couldn't run for the exits fast enough.

I bought my initial position in IIPR at $72, and recently bought a second position (now 0.6% of my portfolio) ahead of November 6th earnings. Why? Because IIPR is literally one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.

It started 2019 with 16 properties, all leased under 15 to 16-year triple net leases with some of the largest medical marijuana growers in the country. This year alone it's bought 19 more and now owns 35 in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates in 14 states, but 33 have legalized medical or recreational cannabis and so IIPR's growth runway remains massive and long.

weighted remaining lease: 15.6 years (longest in the industry)

weighed cash yield on investment: 13.8% (6% to 8% is normal for triple-net lease REITs)

3% to 4% annual rental escalators (1% to 2% is normal for the industry)

Cost of capital: 4%

investment spread: 10% (1% to 3% is normal for the industry)

IIPR is literally growing like a weed, and I bought it at 29 times 2019's consensus FFO, which is a reasonable cash flow multiple for a REIT that is expected to grow at hyperspeed.

2017 FFO/share growth: 103%

2018 growth: 653%

2019 consensus: 125%

2020 consensus: 81%

2021 consensus: 33%

expected long-term growth rate (F.A.S.T Graphs estimate): 30% CAGR

realistic long-term growth potential 25% to 35%

Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham both use PEG 1 rules of thumb for companies growing faster than 15%. In other words, a company that can realistically grow at 25% is worth 25 times cash flow and 35% growth means 35 times cash flow is reasonable.

I valued IIPR based not on its historical valuations (which are absurdly high due to its recent bubble) but on 30 times FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, and EBIT.

That's how I estimate that IIPR is worth $105 today, meaning the current price represents a 33% discount to fair value. Due to the speculative nature of this 7/11 quality company, I demand a 20% margin of safety before considering it a good buy.

In July IIPR became 33% overvalued (most bear markets begin at 33% or more overvalued). I bought it at a 31% discount, making it a firmly "good buy" for anyone comfortable with owning a cannabis-focused REIT (high legal risk at the Federal level).

Mind you I don't expect bad news from earnings, but continued hyper-growth. IIPR reported 155% revenue growth and 176% AFFO/share growth in Q2. The continued property acquisition spree, courtesy of a strong balance sheet (33% debt/capital, 60% is safe for REITs) and tons of cash raised from highly accretive secondaries, means IIPR now has enough financial firepower to keep growing AFFO and its dividend at a prodigious rate.

In fact, IIPR has now begun raising its dividend every quarter, for the last three at least.

April 2019: 29% QoQ hike

July 2019: 33% QoQ hike

October 2019: 30% QoQ hike

IIPR is a very small REIT, meaning economies of scale are currently poor. These will improve as the REIT grows revenue faster than administrative costs. Yet, even in Q2 IIPR's AFFO margin was 70%, meaning 70% of revenue dropped straight to the bottom line.

Management's plan for the long term is a 75% to 85% payout ratio, and thanks to rising economies of scale and the industry's best investment spreads (10%), IIPR's AFFO margin could hit 80% to 90% within a year or two. That means this could become one of the most profitable companies on the planet, in addition to being one of the fastest-growing.

An 80% payout ratio (95% in 2019) would be a very safe level for a triple-net lease REIT, especially one whose revenue is not just some of the highest margins in the country but locked down under 16-year leases with the largest medical cannabis growers in the country.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

IIPR is a more speculative investment to be sure, with no long-term forecasts available. The three analysts that cover it aren't willing to make five-year growth projections.

But using the consensus data that's available, F.A.S.T Graphs is able to project 30% long-term growth which would justify a 30 times FFO multiple. From its current reasonable valuation, that means IIPR's two-year CAGR total return potential is 57%, and if that growth continues, then about 34% CAGR five-year returns could be achievable from its current valuation.

Why It Might Not Be

(Source: Brainyquote)

Analyzing companies' fundamentals and valuations is much easier than market timing which is why I don't bother to try. IIPR might disappoint Wall Street in some way, potentially by reporting revenue or cash flow growth below expectations.

While the recent acquisitions (two properties alone last week) indicate that growth isn't likely to slow, it's always possible that cannabis stocks keep falling, and take IIPR with it.

This is why it's so important to size your position in speculative level 7/11 quality companies appropriately and leave room under that risk cap (I recommend 2.5% or less for IIPR) to buy more if the market gets even more bearish.

Remember that a stock's value is a function of earnings, cash flow, and dividends. IIPR's fundamentals are almost certainly likely to keep growing strongly, but whether or not momentum obsessed speculators reward it in the short term is unknowable.

I have bought IIPR twice now, ahead of earnings. But I have left room for up to nine more buys should it keep falling, despite objectively excellent fundamental growth and a safe 4.4% yielding dividend. A payout that might keep growing quarter after quarter, potentially more than doubling over the next year.

If IIPR were to maintain its reasonable 30 times FFO ratio, then the stock is likely to track cash flow higher. As a reminder, next year, IIPR is expected to grow FFO/share by 81% and 33% more in 2021.

That kind of hypergrowth, from the best cannabis stock in the world (and the only one that pays a dividend), when combined with proper risk management (high margin of safety and reasonable P/FFO multiple), is what makes IIPR such an intriguing possibility for my $750 buy this week.

Bottom Line: Even With The Economy Slowing I'm Still Buying Quality Dividend Stocks At Attractive Prices Each Week

I watch the economy closely, and while there is cause for some concern, there are also reasons for optimism.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Manufacturing appears to possibly be stabilizing based on Markit's manufacturing and services PMI (initial reading), both of which are up mildly from last month.

Consumer sentiment also appears to be stabilizing, possibly due to the phase one US/China trade deal struck in October. Durable goods orders are still falling, which isn't a surprise in our trade uncertainty induced manufacturing slowdown.

The overall level of consumer confidence has remained quite favorable and largely unchanged during the past few years." - Richard Curtin, chief economist of the survey.

96 is the average level of consumer confidence seen in 2019, indicating that strong consumers might be able to keep us out of a recession, despite trade uncertainty.

But the overall economic picture remains one of slower but still positive growth. When the probability of avoiding recession is this high (69%), then it also remains time to keep putting money to work into reasonably or attractively priced dividend stocks.

Simon Property, Energy Transfer, British American Tobacco, and Innovative Industrial Properties are all attractive long-term income growth investments right now. Each is likely to meet my personal needs, and I'm happy to buy any of these quality income-producing assets depending on what happens this week surrounding their earnings and price fluctuations.

Before you follow my lead and buy any of these stocks for your own portfolio, never forget that risk management isn't just an important part of investing strategy, it's the most important part.

Always make sure to size any purchases or recommendations of mine appropriately for your risk profile and needs. Also, remember to leave room under risk caps for opportunistic buying should the market become even more irrational and send quality, growing companies, to even more attractively undervalued levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, BTI, ET, IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.