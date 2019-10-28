Palladium Weekly: The PALL Rally Will Continue Into Year-End

Against this, we maintain our bullish view on PALL, forecasting a high $190.00 per share in Q4-19.

In addition to the supply disruption risk in South Africa, there is a risk that these financial flows turn positive for palladium in the coming months.

The 41% YTD rally has been purely driven by the fundamentals, while financial flows (spec, ETF) – capturing the macro – have been negative, easing palladium's physical tightness.

PALL established a fresh all-time high of $169.45 per share on October 23, in line with our bullish view.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Although palladium is the star-performer on the year (+41% YTD), we expect its advance to continue in near term. We form the view that the price strength is purely driven by the fundamentals, while the macro – captured by financial flows (spec, ETF) – has played a negative role. This has somewhat eased the inherent physical tightness in the palladium market.

However, given that palladium ETF holdings have started to rebound since H2-start, and given that the speculative community could be inclined to take advantage of the friendly price momentum, financial flows could be positive in the final months of the year, thereby exacerbating the fundamental tightness of the market.

Against this, we maintain our bullish view on PALL, forecasting a high $192.00 per share in Q4-19.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by ~21koz (1% of OI) over October 15-22, for a second week in a row. Despite this, the palladium spot price proved resilient (+0.7%) over the corresponding period. This suggests the presence of offsetting buying pressure elsewhere in the market, like in the physical market.

The net spec length has dropped by a small 97 koz since the start of the year, the equivalent of 4% of open interest, suggesting that the speculative community has not exacerbated the significant rally of 41% in palladium spot prices. This is bullish.

Implications for PALL: At 48% of OI, the net spec length in palladium remains well below its historical high of 73% of OI, suggesting that palladium’s spec positioning is not stretched, and the risk of substantial long liquidation is limited in the near term. We believe that speculators could be attracted by the positive momentum and re-assert more meaningful upside exposure to the precious metal. In this case, palladium spot prices would rise even more strongly, which will be positive for PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut their palladium holdings by roughly 3 koz last week, marking a first week of net outflow in four.

We attribute this to a rotation of ETF flows from palladium to platinum, as the underpriced platinum price is being increasingly acknowledged by the investor community.

Nevertheless, palladium ETF holdings have bottomed out since the start of H2, despite ongoing palladium price strength. A rise in investment demand for palladium in H2 could tighten even more the physical market, resulting in firmer leasing rates, deeper backwardation, and stronger palladium spot prices.

Implications for PALL: The resurgence of ETF inflows into palladium since H2-start could drive palladium spot prices further higher into year-end, which will lend support to PALL.

South African supply update

Last year, South Africa produced 36% of global refined palladium demand, slightly behind Russia, the world’s largest producer, which accounted for 43% of the 2018 global refined production.

In this context, the recent supply developments in South Africa have implications for the outlook for palladium prices.

Since the start of October, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is in charge to find a resolution in the wage dispute between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the two platinum miners, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Sibanye-Stillwater.

While no resolution has been reached yet, optimism has emerged from both sides, PGM miners and workers.

On the producers’ side, Amplats' CEO Griffith indicated that he was optimistic about a wage deal after the Amcu requested a meeting with Amplats outside of the CCMA procedure. Meanwhile at Sibanye-Stillwater, spokesperson James Wellsted recently indicated that "hopefully we will reach a sustainable resolution" although he contended that "we are not quite there".

On the workers’ side, the Amcu said early in October that it was hopeful that a negotiation could be concluded without a strike. It also said that it would do everything possible to conclude wage negotiations peacefully.

While it is too early to assert that a strike in South Africa will be averted this year, it is important to remember that the palladium spot price jumped by 20% during the 5-month strike in 2014 (January 23-June 12), the longest in South African history.

Implications for PALL: Given the already tight fundamental backdrop of the palladium market, we believe that the palladium spot price would be highly sensitive to any mine supply disruptions in South Africa. A strike would therefore be acutely bullish for PALL.

Closing thoughts

We expect PALL to continue to perform well in the final months of the year, despite its strong performance so far this year. In addition to the supply disruption risk, we form the view that financial flows, which have been negative so far this year (thereby easing the fundamental tightness) could turn positive in the coming months. This would exert substantial upward pressure on palladium prices, which in turn would push PALL markedly higher.

Our Q4-target for PALL is at $192.00 per share.

