PayPal: TPV Acceleration And China Expansion Are Big Reasons To Buy

The tide is turning for PayPal (PYPL), the P2P payments giant that has been stuck in a rut since lowering its revenue outlook last quarter. After a strong third-quarter print that beat Wall Street's top and bottom line estimates, as well as guiding above consensus for the remainder of 2019, shares of PayPal rocketed up more than 7%:

This considered, PayPal is still down more than 10% relative to all-time highs notched in June. The question for investors now is: does PayPal's rally still have steam left? In my view, PayPal's recovery is still in the early stages, and the company's third-quarter print included a lot of bullish updates that make me confident in the company's growth.

Investors would be wise to remain long here. Let's review the bullish case for this stock with the company's latest data:

TPV acceleration

Every company has that one unique business metric that investors should be watching above all others. For Netflix (NFLX) it's the number of subscribers that investors obsess over; for social media companies like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), it's MAUs and DAUs that are key to revenue growth.

For PayPal, this key metric is total payment volumes, or TPV - measuring the dollar value of all the transactions conducted on PayPal's platform. You'll recall that one of the reasons PayPal lowered its guidance outlook last quarter was due to slower-than-expected implementation of several key partnerships with MercadoLibre and Uber (UBER), which drove a slowdown in both TPV and revenues. This headwind clearly isn't weighing on the rest of PayPal's results in Q3, as TPV saw its strongest growth in six quarters - accelerating one point to 27% y/y growth on a constant-currency basis in Q3, and hitting an impressive nominal value of $179 billion.

Figure 1. PayPal TPV trends Source: PayPal Q3 earnings deck

PayPal's TPV growth powered 19% y/y revenue growth to $4.38 billion, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $4.35 billion (+18% y/y) by one point.

User metrics also shine

Underneath PayPal's headline TPV metrics, we also note strong underlying user trends. Most notably, the company reported 9.8 million new active accounts added in Q3, a record achievement for the third quarter. This brings PayPal's total count of active accounts to 295 million, up 16% y/y. Alongside a bigger base of users, PayPal also noted that the average frequency of transactions per active account is also up 9% y/y, indicating strong engagement trends:

Figure 2. PayPal user trends Source: PayPal Q3 earnings deck

Of course, a big driver of PayPal's user growth is Venmo, its highly popular mobile P2P payments app that has become one of millennials' most frequently used applications. Venmo accounted for just over 15% of PayPal's TPV in Q3, and is on track to deliver $400 million of annualized revenue going forward:

Figure 3. Venmo growth metrics Source: PayPal Q3 earnings deck

Aside from being just a consumer-facing P2P app, PayPal has also driven growth via wider acceptance of Venmo among merchants - Uber (UBER), for example, takes Venmo as a payment method, and several grocery stores like Trader Joes periodically offer cash-back incentives for using Venmo in stores.

Venmo has frequently been criticized as a driver of TPV growth, but with minimal associated revenues. Over time, this trend is improving - as PayPal brought the percentage of monetizable Venmo users to 35% this quarter, up sharply from just 24% in the year-ago quarter.

Cost discipline and rapid earnings growth

Along with strong TPV growth and improving user trends, PayPal has also committed to delivering operating leverage. This quarter, PayPal delivered an impressive 200bps of operating margin improvement, with pro forma expenses falling to 76.6% as a percentage of revenues, down from 78.6% in the year-ago quarter. The company noted that in the third quarter, non-transaction related expenses grew only four cents for every incremental dollar of revenue:

Figure 4. PayPal expense trends Source: PayPal Q3 earnings deck

Pro forma operating income also grew 30% y/y to $1.03 billion, while pro forma EPS, excluding the earnings impact of acquired subsidiaries, grew 31% y/y to $0.76:

Figure 5. PayPal operating income Source: PayPal Q3 earnings release

The promise of China

Lastly, as we look ahead of PayPal's future, we note that the company recently received approval to operate in China (granted in September), and will be the first foreign payments company to be given this permission, needless to say, a major win for PayPal. As shown in the slide below, the company is achieving this through a 70% stake in local company Guofubao, also known as GoPay:

Figure 6. PayPal China announcement Source: PayPal Q3 earnings deck

Entry into China is especially critical given how common e-payments are in China relative to the U.S. I've frequently noted that one of PayPal's biggest growth opportunities domestically is the gradual conversion of digital vs. physical (cash and credit card) payments, driven by added "smart terminals" that accept mobile phone scans at point of sale. China is already leagues ahead of the U.S. in this regard, with services like AliPay dominating over traditional credit cards.

With PayPal's entry into China, the company is gaining a huge market that is already accustomed to P2P payments as the default mode for transactions. PayPal's opportunity to scale in China is massive, and CEO Dan Schulman remarked as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

This is a very significant development for us and it has the potential to dramatically expand our total addressable market and our long-term growth prospects. The license enables us to expand upon our relationships with existing partners like China Union Pay and AliExpress and forge new partnerships with China’s financial institutions and technology platforms, allowing us to provide a comprehensive set of differentiated payment solutions to businesses and consumers in China and globally. Our initial focus will be on providing cross-border payment solutions to China’s merchants and consumers, linking China’s commerce ecosystem to PayPal’s vast two-sided network. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions. We will share much more about our plans early next year, but sufficed to say, we are very excited about our growth opportunities as a result of this landmark agreement."

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about PayPal coming out of the third quarter. The company's TPV growth rate has accelerated for the second quarter in a row, Venmo monetization is up and user counts are exploding, and as an added bonus, the company is rolling out ambitious plans to expand into China, becoming the first foreign payments company to do so. I like the fact that PayPal is trading more than 10% below all-time highs, despite the bullish momentum on its side. Stay long here and look for an entry point in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.