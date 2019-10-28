Visa Is Still Generating Cash At An Exceptional Rate

The stock trades at a slight premium to decade norms, but Visa is a rare breed where long-term investors can afford to be a little more forgiving on valuation.

Payments technology company Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) recently ended its 2019 fiscal year and delivered yet another top and bottom line beat. While shares have traded sideways for more than three months, the company's continued ability to grow its massive cash flow streams points to extended share price growth moving forward. Additionally, investors can expect more outstanding dividend raises and massive stock buybacks. We revisit Visa's valuation and restate our bullish outlook on this exceptional company.

Another Strong Performance

Visa wrapped up its fiscal year with Q4 2019 earnings announced on October 24th. The company's revenue ($6.14 billion) and EPS ($1.47) both beat street estimates on a non-GAAP basis. This marks the company's 13th consecutive quarter topping estimates.

Visa has continued strong financial momentum with double-digit revenue and EPS growth over last year. This has been due to 9% growth in payments volume, 6% growth in cross-border volume, and 11% growth in processed transactions (total transactions processed by Visa). These metrics continue to benefit from a number of tailwinds, including macro-trends towards cashless payments, and a number of ventures that Visa has pursued to drive exposure. These are outlined in our previous coverage, found here.

Showering Shareholders With Cash

Visa's payment network is a very non-capital-intensive business model. While Visa's revenues have grown substantially over time, Visa's operating expenses have remained relatively stable. In other words, Visa's business has scaled larger without the need for much additional operating capital. This has expanded margins over time (2019 operating margin finished at 67%) and increased the company's conversion rate of revenue to FCF. In 2019, FCF grew to just over $12 billion.

Visa is one of the market's most generous companies when it comes to returning cash back to its shareholders. The company generated just over $12 billion in free cash flow in 2019, and all of it went back to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

The company boosted its dividend payout this quarter, continuing a growth streak into its 12th year - starting when Visa went public. The 20% increase is in line with Visa's five-year CAGR of 20.4%. Despite such an aggressive dividend growth rate, Visa's strong revenue growth has helped to maintain a small dividend payout ratio. The current payout of 19.39% of FCF is roughly in line with what it was five years ago. As Visa continues to hum along, investors should be able to enjoy continued double-digit dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

With such an aggressive approach to growing its dividend payout, the company's share buybacks may fly a bit under the radar. Visa's buyback program is massive, almost $8 billion of the company's $12 billion 2019 FCF streams. Just over 3 billion shares a decade ago, the company's float has shed more than a quarter of its size since then.

Drastically reducing the share count has helped continue strong EPS growth. Over the decade, EPS has grown at a CAGR of 33.82%.

The Per-Share Compounding Within Visa

The cool thing about Visa buyback's, however, is that it really compounds the cash flow metrics on a per-share basis. It's one thing that Visa has managed to grow revenues and expand margins over time. But, by simultaneously reducing the number of shares in a meaningful way, the company's FCF per share has exploded.

Based on a full-year FCF of approximately $12 billion and the company's approximate float of 2.24 billion shares, the per share FCF of $5.35 marks a new high. This slows down the growth of the dividend's payout ratio and frees up more cash per share to be distributed by management.

Where Shares Stand Today

Shares of Visa have traded sideways since July, hovering between $175 and $187 per share for most of the past 4 months. This has been a needed breather after a strong year for the stock that has seen shares climb all the way up from $121 at the turn of the calendar year.

Based on the company's recently completed 2019 fiscal year earnings of $5.44, the stock now trades at an earnings multiple of 32.69X. This is a slight premium to Visa's 10-year PE ratio of 29.89X (9% premium). Going further, the stock's current FCF yield of 2.98% is middling in its 10-year range. The FCF yield has hit 4% three times over the past five years alone. It's clear that the stock isn't trading at a discounted valuation.

However, investors have to take Visa's immense growth into consideration. If a company maintains a high level of performance, valuation premiums can be burned off in a relatively short amount of time. Visa's 2020 guidance is calling for EPS growth in the "mid-teens". If we assume an increase of 15%, this would indicate a forward guidance of approximately $6.25 EPS. This puts the earnings multiple at 28.45X 2020 guidance - virtually eliminating the premium of the current share price.

This mindset comes with major caveats. The premium on the stock price cannot be outsized (a 50% premium to historical norms for example). Also, the stock's growth outlook must be pretty reliable (cyclical stocks would be an issue here). Visa's modest overvaluation and strong track record of performance have us feeling good about long-term returns at an entry point similar to the current price of shares. We don't give much leniency on valuation when it comes to investments, but Visa has earned status as one of our favorite stocks (of any kind), and thus is given a bit more respect. In Visa's case, time holding is often able to trump most other factors.

