Spotify: Hitting All The Right Notes

The company also managed to turn a strong profit in Q3, a relieving sign amid a market environment that is wearying of loss-leading startups.

Spotify has been under pressure over the past quarter after missing expectations for Premium subscribers in Q2.

Most importantly, perhaps, is the fact that MAU growth exceeded expectations and accelerated over last quarter.

Shares of Spotify surged more than 10% after the company reported strong Q3 results that beat Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom line.

Music streaming giant Spotify (SPOT) has just quelled investors' fears of decelerating subscriber growth in its Q3 print. Spotify's third-quarter print exceeded expectations with flying colors across all key metrics: revenue, earnings, and most importantly, subscriber growth. Shares are up more than 10% on the news:

I've been long on Spotify since the stock began falling last quarter, and continue to believe that the company has a long recovery ahead. I'm a huge fan of the fact that Spotify is available both as a premium paid subscription and as a free, ad-supported version; Spotify's dual revenue stream from both member subscriptions and advertising has allowed it to growth with a wide set of customers. Looking forward to the future and beyond its core business, Spotify has two additional growth drivers under its belt:

Podcasts. Needless to say, podcasts have exploded in popularity over the last several years, and Spotify has been working on capturing that growth. The company reported that podcast hours streamed grew 39% quarter-over-quarter in Q3, and now encompasses 14% of its MAUs. Given time, Spotify will be able to massively expand its podcast listener hours and monetize this base.

With so many opportunities for growth and with a robust core business, I'm encouraged by the company's third-quarter print and in my view, investors should revisit the bullish case for this stock with the company's latest wins.

Q3 download: subscribers top Wall Street's mark; as does profit surge

The number-one metric that all investors should be watching with Spotify is its count of total MAUs and premium subscribers; similar to Netflix (NFLX), which I continue to believe is Spotify's closest comp, Spotify's ability to retain and grow its listener base is the single best indicator of its business health.

Luckily for Spotify bulls, Q3 results soared past expectations. Total MAUs grew 30% y/y to 248 million, accelerating one point over last quarter's 29% y/y growth; while Premium Subscribers grew 31% y/y to 113 million. Wall Street, on the other hand, had only expected the company to end the quarter with 111.2 million Premium subscribers, or +29% y/y growth.

Figure 1. Spotify key metrics Source: Spotify Q3 earnings release

Spotify's subscriber overachievement also drove tremendous growth in revenues, up 28% y/y to €1.73 billion, surpassing Wall Street's mark of €1.72 billion.

In addition to strong subscriber growth, Spotify noted that churn improved by 19 basis points year-over-year and 7 points sequentially, indicating that the service is growing stickier over time.

Spotify points to several drivers behind the recent growth trend. The company recently launched Spotify Duo (a discounted package for two users living at the same address) and expanded the offering more broadly into Latin America; while in the U.S., the company struck a deal with AT&T (T) to offer Spotify as a bundled offering alongside many wireless plans. In addition, in the company's third-quarter shareholder letter, Spotify wrote that "We continue to feel very good about our competitive position in the market."

The company's strong top-line metrics also drove a surprise upside on the bottom line - which, in a market that has grown increasingly skeptical of technology companies that show strong revenue growth alongside ballooning losses, is a huge signal of strength.

Spotify's margins rose 20bps year-over-year to 25.5%, illustrating that the company's unit economics become more attractive over time as the company scales. Spotify also notched a positive operating margin of 3.1%, 360bps better than -0.5% in the year-ago quarter. The company pointed to lower-than-expected spending for artist promotion and advertising (despite seemingly no impact to Premium growth rates) as the key driver behind the lowered costs.

As a result, Spotify notched €76 million of EBITDA in the third quarter, up from essentially flat in the year-ago quarter; while year-to-date, Spotify's €67 million of EBITDA far surpasses a loss of €113 million in the year-ago period. Equally important to note is that Spotify generated 46% y/y growth in free cash flow to €48 million this quarter, while YTD cash flows are up more than 2x over the prior year.

Figure 2. Spotify EBITDA Source: Spotify Q3 earnings release

Meanwhile, Spotify's EPS of €0.36 also far exceeded Wall Street's consensus expectations of a loss of -€0.29.

Bullish guidance alongside commentary that share price is too low

Along with strong Q3 results, Spotify also released positive guidance for the remainder of FY19:

Figure 3. Spotify guidance update Source: Spotify Q3 earnings release

The company is guiding to Total MAUs of 255-270 million, much higher at the midpoint relative to Wall Street consensus of 259 million. Meanwhile, the company's revenue outlook of €1.74-€1.94 billion brackets consensus of €1.89 billion.

But perhaps the most interesting tidbit that Spotify offered up alongside its guidance was a rare commentary on its own share price - something that few companies ever do.

Figure 4. Spotify stock price commentary Source: Spotify Q3 earnings release

Essentially, the company is grousing over the fact that Wall Street price targets averaged $181 at the time of Spotify's direct listing, despite the fact that Spotify's 2019 actuals are so far coming in far better than its then-guidance for FY19 results. The company wrote: "The business is outperforming and the stock price is down 33% vs. the consensus. Sometimes the stock price reflects the performance of the business and sometimes it doesn’t. But eventually, it always does."

Spotify's commentary offers a good reminder to investors that despite the recent pessimism around Spotify's competitive environment and its short-lived slide in Premium subscribers last quarter, the business has still grown phenomenally since last year and we still have plenty of future growth drivers, particularly in Marketplace, to look forward to.

Key takeaways

All in all, Spotify delivered fantastic growth in Premium and total subscribers, exceeded Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations, while also offering bullish guidance and an impassioned defense of the company's value relative to its current share price. The company continues to trade at far lower multiples than Netflix (which I've noted previously is partially a function of Netflix's higher gross margins in the ~30s; though Spotify's improvement in gross margins may eventually close some of that gap):

In my view, investors should stay long on Spotify while its share price is still down from 2019 levels, despite stronger fundamental performance. Keep an eye out for an entry point in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.