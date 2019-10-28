A Zombie Stock With 100% Upside Potential: Acreage Holdings

Fundamentally, Acreage's coming quarterly financial reports will be relatively irrelevant as the stock is now tethered to Canopy Growth.

Acreage Holdings is the U.S. cannabis multi-state operator based in New York. In April, the company agreed to be acquired by Canopy Growth for $3.4 billion with a cash payment of $300 million. This stock buyout was priced at 0.5818 shares of CGC for each ACRGF share and is contingent on the US legalizing cannabis federally within seven and a half years. Indeed, the sentiment expressed by some analysts is that this will happen within five years. A likelihood which increases exponentially were the Democrats to win the 2020 presidential election.

The current spread between Acreage’s market price and the acquisition price is significant as 0.5818 of CGC's current market price ($21.75 as of writing this article) is $12.65. This is 126% higher than Acreage's current market price. It conveys the prospect for current acreage longs to accrue significant alpha where the spread to get tighter. Fundamentally, Acreage is a stock whose current market value is tethered at the hip to Canopy Growth. Regardless of their financial performance in the coming quarters and years, the company’s stock price will be a shadow of Canopy Growth. In other words, ACRGF is a zombie stock whose future is dictated and controlled by another entity.

An Analysis Of The Upside

While fundamental analysis is crucial for security valuation, Acreage holdings is in an uncertain position. The upside for the stock is essentially capped at .5818 of CGC, or $12.65. This number obviously increases on the back CGC appreciating. It decreases if CGC were to fall even more from its current level. However, both of these statements are dependent on the spread. Essentially, if the spread gets tighter ACRGF could still go up were CGC to go down, with the opposite being true.

The company has embarked on a significant amount of acquisitions over the last few quarters, so I expect revenue to increase exponentially from the $17.7 million it realized during its last reported quarter. However, what Acreage longs should really be analysing is the performance of Canopy Growth. Acreage is no longer a standalone investment, but a backdoor into CGC ownership. In fact, there is very little reason to directly buy shares in CGC when you can get what is a circa 50% discount by buying ACRGF.

I expect the upside for Acreage will really only come in one of two ways:

(1) There is a tightening of the spread while CGC stays low.

(2) The spread stays constant at the current level while CGC appreciates.

Point number two will be dependent on Constellation being able to positively reform the balance sheet of the struggling Canadian LP. There is also scope for positive coverage around cannabis 2.0 (legalization of edibles in Canada) catalysing broad industry-wide share price appreciation.

Point number one will be dictated by improved certainty and visibility on when the acquisition will close. As the acquisition is dependent on the federal legalization of cannabis in the US, visibility into if and when this will happen will provide a much-needed boost for the stock.

Most of the democratic candidates are broadly for federal legalization. Were the US government to switch to Democrats in 2020, the spread would undoubtedly get tighter. It would likely catalyse an upside second only to what the industry saw prior to Canada's October 17 legalization of cannabis. The wealth creation for current longs would be material.

A Future Forever Beyond Its Control

Some readers might be acquainted with the stoic philosophy, with names like Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, or Epictetus. Central to the philosophy is being cognizant of what is in your control and what isn’t. This dichotomy of control expands itself to helping one manage how they respond to the realities of life. Acreage has ended up in a position where regardless of its financial performance, it has ceded its stock price performance from reflecting its fundamentals to reflecting the perception and fundamentals of Canopy Growth. And while this might be a good thing if Canopy Growth is able to embark on a turnaround under its new leadership, loss of control is not a reality companies strive for.

Further, Acreage tied its fate to the financial performance of an egregiously overvalued Canadian giant that had no near term upside catalyst. The impact of this decision was pronounced as the valuation afforded to Canadian LPs fell in the months following the acquisition. Acreage essentially tethered itself to a company at the peak of euphoria on the verge of dampening. And while Acreage is likely to experience somewhat strong revenue growth in the quarters ahead, this is likely to not be scalable. It would also need to be supported by dilutive capital raises or Acreage taking on debt.

Fundamentally, the coming quarterly financial reports will be relatively irrelevant as Acreage’s future is to an extent no longer dictated by itself. The company is now in a position where it is a shadow of a larger cash-burning entity. A position where its takeout could be in a year or in half a decade. A shadow, a puppet, or a zombie. Bears should be free to use whichever word to an Acreage investment. While bulls should rejoice as the upside would be material was the sentiment on CGC to change.

