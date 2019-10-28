Lululemon's 5-Year Plan Has Investors Seeing Double

Lululemon is in the beginning of a multi-decade growth story. It's no stretch to say the shares could double from here.

Lululemon plays in the super-premium market. If you don't believe me, when was the last time you bought a $58 t-shirt?

When a stock rises more than 50% in a year, and sports a forward P/E of roughly 37, it’s easy to assume you’ve missed the opportunity. However, and yes I know this sounds crazy, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) could double from here. I’m not saying it will be a straight shot upward, but the company’s momentum, and market opportunity, should have growth investors salivating at the prospect. Maybe the best part of the story, is Lululemon’s management has a clearly defined plan. Investors love predictable, fast-growing companies, and you could hardly ask for a better example than Lululemon.

This makes a $25 t-shirt look cheap

I firmly believe that most people have a built-in barometer of what is expensive and what is reasonable. There is a reason that Target or Walmart sell as much as they do. Both companies offer reasonable prices on everyday items. If you are a shopper who loves to bargain hunt, be prepared for sticker shock.

For multiple years, I would compare Under Armour’s (NYSE: UAA) performance to Lululemon. Not that many years ago, it wasn’t unusual for both companies to report huge growth in revenue and earnings. I’ve imagined the almost perfect synergy that a merger of these two companies would create. Lululemon brings massive strength in women’s wear and the “Sweat Life,” and Under Armour brings shoes, menswear and “Protect this House.”

With this in mind, if you think an $8 t-shirt from Target is reasonably priced, paying $25 for the UA Sportstyle Left Chest shirt might seem crazy. Regardless of how Under Armour would like shoppers to view their brand, you are essentially spending 200% more money to wear a t-shirt. If you consider Under Armour’s pricing to be premium priced, I’m not sure what we would call Lululemon’s market.

The company sells a “5 Year Basic Tee” for $58. No, that’s not a misprint, $58 for a t-shirt. It’s true that you get what you pay for when it comes to clothing. There is a reason people buy Lululemon clothing instead of something at Target, but the price difference is mind-bending.

To take this comparison a bit further. I haven’t flinched at spending say $40 on a pair of khaki pants that I knew I would get good use out of. Once again, Under Armour and Lululemon are here to suggest a different reality. Under Armour’s “UA Showdown” pants are essentially casual dress pants priced at $80.

(Source: Lululemon – Men’s pants – Easy Commute Pant)

Though there are many other examples, in my world, paying $148 for a pair of pants takes upscale to a different level. It’s one thing for Under Armour to tell customers they are getting a superior fabric, or a better fit, and asking them to pay twice the normal cost. Lululemon doesn’t blink and wants customers to pay 270% more. The point of all this comparison is to say one thing… Lululemon is marketing to an upscale crowd. This is a key distinction, as investors worry about tariffs and the economy. Lululemon’s target customer isn’t likely to change their purchase decision based on a few percentage points change in price.

Practice makes perfect

One key factor that could differentiate Lululemon from its competitors in the future is its membership pilot called “Practice.”

(Source: Shop Lululemon – Membership Terms)

This service is only available in a handful of areas, yet the company has repeatedly said it is very happy with the early response. Many upscale brands believe their products and service are worth the pricing and scoff at loyalty programs. However, Lululemon realizes that it can engender a better relationship with its customers, thus increasing sales, by offering them more.

Practice gives Lululemon shoppers one Studio class per month via a promo code. Shoppers get free express shipping, early access online to certain items, access to special events, and more. The company expects to expand the membership offering to additional areas in 2020 and, “probably hit full stride in 2021.” Though investors would expect loyal Lululemon shoppers to become Practice members, the company said it has been surprised at how many new shoppers are signing up for the program.

Under Armour doesn’t have a program that matches Practice, yet the company is trying to push customers toward higher spending. The company’s Armour Card program gives customers a $10 promo code for orders of $50 or more placed on the company’s web site, at the Brand House or Factory House stores.

(Source: Under Armour – Armour Box)

In addition, Under Armour offers the Armour Box, which is much like the Stitch Fix concept. Customers choose their goal, and the company sends them a box of custom selected items worth around $200 to $250. There are no shipping or return costs, and the customer only pays for what they keep. If the customer keeps the whole box, they get 20% off.

While Under Armour’s Box or the Armour Card may drive incremental spending, neither works as a loyalty program. Lululemon knows when customers can spend hundreds of dollars on a single item of clothing, it pays to keep them happy and loyal.

The 5-Year Plan

It’s hard not to be impressed by Lululemon’s five-year growth plan. When it comes to revenue, Lululemon expects, “revenue growth in the low-teens.” Though this leaves the number open to interpretation, this sounds like 13% or 14% growth per year for the next five years. As a quick point of comparison, the company just posted 22% annual revenue growth in the current quarter, so this assumption would be quite a step down.

Analysts are calling for revenue growth next year of about 15% to about $4.46 billion. If Lululemon generates 13% revenue growth, by 2025 we land at about $7.3 billion in total revenue. I believe the company, and analysts for that matter, are being conservative in these assumptions. The company said it only has about 15 stores in China and it expects to open roughly 15 more this year. Lululemon’s China E-Commerce comps alone grew by more than 70% year-over-year and this is a massive market. The company’s men’s business is expected to double in the next five-years, and comps in the last quarter, jumped 27%.

Lululemon said it expects gross margin to expand somewhat each year. Last quarter gross margin came in at 55%. This would seem to suggest gross margins in the 56% to 57% range by the end of 2025. Through better leverage of its fixed costs, and smart spending, SG&A as a percentage of revenue is expected to decline from 36% in the last quarter. I would conservatively assume a 34% to 35% SG&A expense by 2025. Lululemon said it expects operating income to exceed revenue growth, and EPS growth to equal or exceed operating income growth.

If annual revenue growth comes in at 13%, higher margins, lower SG&A, and better EPS growth could mean at least 16% to 17% annual EPS growth. Analysts are calling for roughly 19% annual EPS growth for the next five years, so the company’s numbers seem conservative.

If we got with analyst EPS growth projections, Lululemon would post annual EPS of about $11.27 by 2025. At current prices, this puts the stock at a 2025 P/E of about 18.5. For a company with a multi-decade growth opportunity, this seems like a bargain.

Time to double-down

It’s tough to see a company with a forward P/E ratio of 37 and think the stock is cheap but based on projections, that’s exactly what I would call Lululemon. We already saw that in five-years the company’s EPS could reach double-digits. However, I believe this estimate is too conservative for several reasons.

First, Lululemon has developed a history of beating analyst expectations. In the last four quarters, the company beat expectations by an average of about 7% per quarter. If it can keep this streak alive, that would mean fiscal 2021 analyst projections of $5.62, could actually come in at about $6 per share. Even if the company never exceeded expectations again for the next several years, by 2025 EPS would hit $12.03 instead of the $11.27 we calculated earlier.

Second, Lululemon hasn’t begun to see the impact of its Practice membership program. It’s common knowledge that membership programs generally increase sales and customer satisfaction. Once the company rolls out Practice worldwide, expectations for revenue growth could tick up from the “low-teens.”

Last, Lululemon has done an amazing job of turning revenue growth into EPS growth. Just as an example, in the current quarter, 22% revenue growth turned in to 35% EPS growth. For every 1% of revenue growth, Lululemon derived 1.59% of EPS growth. If the company were able to keep this same relationship, and generated 13% revenue growth, EPS growth would come in at 20.7% annually. Using a 20.7% EPS growth rate through 2025 puts the company’s EPS at $11.93.

One more quick comparison between Under Armour and Lululemon. The former trades at a forward P/E of more than 42, yet has a far less certain growth trajectory. Lululemon carries a forward P/E of 37, yet its business seems stronger than ever. If investors are willing to pony up for Under Armour, it seems fair that Lululemon should command an even higher multiple.

The point is, Lululemon has been on an amazing run, but it seems like this could be just the beginning of a multi-decade growth story. The company’s super-premium clientele should be less impacted by tariff worries or economic issues. Practice has the potential to boost Lululemon’s growth profile. The company’s five-year plan seems conservative and analysts still haven’t been able to catch up to the company’s real growth. Between faster potential growth, more loyal customers, and a massive international opportunity, it’s not a stretch to think that Lululemon’s stock could double in value from current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.