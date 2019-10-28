Intel's Big Gains May Soon Fizzle

Intel's (INTC) stocks popped following its quarterly results last week. But now the stock may be due for a short-term pullback based on a technical and options market analysis, by roughly 5%.

Before the company's results, I had written that the stock was likely to rise following the earnings print to around $56 from its then price of $52.20. You can track all of my articles on Intel or on my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Technical Take

The stock has hit overbought levels based on the technical chart and the relative strength index, which is currently above 70. Based on the chart, the stock does have room to rise to around $57.20. That's where the equity's next major level of resistance waits. It would complete a gap fill that was created from when the stock sank following its first quarter results.

However, with the stock now overbought and another gap to fill following last week's results, shares may now be due to drop to a region of support around $53.60 a decline of about 5%. However, if that level of support should not hold, then shares are likely to fall to around $52.40, filling the gap, a drop of about 7%.

Options Betting

The options market also is suggesting that the stock falls. The open interest for December 20 $55 puts saw their open interest rise by about 7,750 contracts on October 28. The puts trade for about $1.30 per contract, and for a buyer of the puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $53.70, a drop of about 4.6%.

Reasons For Long-Term Rise

Despite the bearish technical and options, the fundamentals for Intel may have turned for the better, and that means the stock may rise following any short-term pullback. The company posted earnings for the quarter of $1.42 per share, which was better than estimates of $1.24. Additionally, even revenue was better by a wide margin at $19.02 billion vs. estimates of $18.05 billion.

The company also increased earnings guidance for the fourth quarter to $1.24 per share vs. estimates of $1.21 and boosted revenue guidance to $19.2 billion vs. estimates of $18.82 billion. But more important was the company issuing upside guidance for 2019 to $4.60 from $4.39 per share.

The results and the guidance do not speak of a company that's struggling any longer. The company notes in the conference call that PC demand has exceeded their expectations and maybe stronger than initial forecasts.

The tone from Intel is vast differently than in previous quarters, and if the company is turning for the better, then it likely will mean that analyst estimates will need to rise for future quarters.

It also may suggest that the stock's valuation may be too low. Shares are currently trading for roughly 12.2 times one-year forward earnings estimates, which is the middle of the stock's historical range. But it also would suggest the stock may continue to see a p/e ratio in the future

While over the short term, the stock may see a pullback, it likely won't last. Not if the outlook for Intel continues to improve.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.