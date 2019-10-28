Netflix: More Negative Signals On Subs Growth And ARPU Upside

As we approach the end of 2019, we believe that Netflix (NFLX) shares could continue to trade lower on the back to 1) growing competitive concerns from Disney+ (DIS), Hulu and HBO (T), 2) limited upside on pricing power, 3) decelerating subscriber growth, and 4) downward revision in estimates and ratings from the sell-side consensus. We reiterate our bearish view on NFLX and $220/share target price, implying a 20% downside from the current level. Worth reminding readers that the stock has fallen 12% since we published our thesis.

Evidence of these risk are clearly mounting in recent days which strong support our negative thesis on the stock (see: Netflix: The Best Days Are Over).

First, on the subscriber side, both HBO and DIS are looking to drive subscriber growth which could pressure NFLX’s already decelerating subscriber growth trajectory.

We note that Verizon (VZ) is reportedly to provide a year of Disney+ free to its 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless subscribers as well as new FIOS home internet and 5G internet subscribers, which is estimated to be around 34m. We believe half of VZ’s 34m customers to be a reasonable starting point for early qualification of the offer, and that 80% of them could be early adopters due to the novelty effect, which translates to 13-14m Disney+ subs from VZ alone. When we factor in the non-VZ customers that sign up for Disney+ for ESPN and Hulu, we think DIS can achieve close to 20m subs by the end of 2020E.

Having strategic partnerships in the early days is critical to driving adoption for Disney+ and we expect the more strategic partnerships to follow on the international side as DIS partner with cable and wireless companies to offer free service in order to drive subs growth. Worth noting that carriers with excess spectrum holdings that can deliver reliable video data to its subs are the likely candidates for DIS to partner with on Disney+ as it expands globally.

In addition to DIS-VZ tie-up, HBO is also not sitting on the sideline as it plans to offer HBO Max to AT&T’s existing 10m HBO subscribers, with the goal of eventually reaching 50m in the US and 80m globally by 2025. Although HBO Max is priced higher than the current HBO rate of $14.99/month, we believe there will be incremental adoption of this service to pressure NFLX’s overall domestic subs numbers.

Second, on the pricing side, NFLX has seen positive adoption in India where it is offering a $2.8/month mobile-only plan and this has made NFLX roll out a low-cost, mobile-only plan in Malaysia as it looks to drive subscriber growth for its international segments.

We believe this will further pressure NFLX pricing power in the international market as there is a number of alternative local streaming platforms that have higher quality content and are priced lower than NFLX.

We note that NFLX recently launched a new price tier in Malaysia that cost RM17 (or $4) per month that only allows the users to consume media on their mobile devices at a standard definition of 480p. The users on this plan are also not allowed to cast the content to a bigger screen). Although this may appear to be an entry-level plan that allows NFLX to win more users in hope of the users upgrading to the standard $7.8/month plan, we believe that for emerging economies many users would be happy with 480p video on mobile devices given their higher time-spent on mobile phones so it does not appear to be material incentive for them to upgrade.

In addition, NFLX competes with a plethora of local players such as iFlix, Dimsum, playTV and Astro Go that are priced at a lower rate than NFLX and offer comparable service (ie. HD videos) so we see limited upside on pricing power in these emerging markets for NFLX.

We are currently modeling $9.53/month for international ARPU for 2019 and growing it at 2% for 2020E and 1% per annum beyond. We think there is a downside risk to our 2020E estimate as the larger adoption rate in the emerging economies could pressure NFLX’s overall international ARPU profile.

We remain bearish on NFLX as we believe the best days for the stock is over as the company enters a period of industry maturity lead by decelerating subscriber growth, limited upside in ARPU, higher content investment and increased competition globally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.