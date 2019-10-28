ServiceNow: Keep Calm And Go Long

The new CEO brings the necessary experience to champion the growth.

Digital transformation is still at its inception and ServiceNow has a long runway of growth ahead.

High renewal rates, increased business from existing customers and growing adoption of new product offerings demonstrate the company's potential for long-term success.

ServiceNow stock has dropped sharply in the past week due to overblown concerns around the leadership transition.

Background

ServiceNow (NOW) has experienced a sharp sell-off in recent weeks. Mr. Market often provides opportunities to open new positions and add to existing positions in great companies. This article aims to discuss the growth potential of the company. Due to the long runway of growth ahead, the weakness in the stock price is temporary and presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Performance

ServiceNow expects the 4th quarter subscription revenue to be between $884‑$889 Million and a full year subscription revenue of $3,240‑$3,245 Million.

Data Source: FY2018 Form 10-K and Q3 FY19 Form 10-Q

Assuming $50 million in professional services revenue in Q4, it is likely for us to see a $3.44 Billion revenue for the year.

Source: FY2018 Form 10-K and author’s calculations

ServiceNow has an enterprise goal to achieve $10 Billion in annual revenue. Assuming modest growth rates for the next 5 years, this target could be achievable by 2024. The below sections provide a breakdown of how this can be achieved by making modest assumptions.

Source: Author’s calculations

Growth in business areas

Expansion of ITSM Needs

The cloud ITSM market is expected to be worth $10 billion by 2024, with a five-year CAGR of 19%, vs. the current market value of $4.4 billion. Assuming approximately 55% of subscription revenue comes from cloud IT products. ServiceNow’s IT product (ITSA, ITSM, ITBM, ITOM) revenue can be approximated to $1.88 Billion indicating a 42% market share. This calculation is validated by the report from the research by a leading technology market research firm.

Below are my projections for ServiceNow’s cloud IT performance until 2024.

Source: Author’s calculations

Source: Author’s calculations

In my opinion, ServiceNow’s IT product segment (ITSA, ITSM, ITBM, ITOM) is well established but will continue to lose market share to other smaller players. (This has been accounted for in the projections.)

Emerging Products

CSM (Customer Service Management), HR, Security, and Intelligent Apps are ServiceNow’s emerging products. With emerging products, ServiceNow is expanding its presence beyond IT.

Currently, this constitutes ~30% of the subscription revenue ($1.02 Billion FY2019). In my opinion, this segment will see strong growth in the next 5 years through:

Expansion of ServiceNow’s relationship with existing IT products customers

Digital Transformation (discussed in the section below)

The ability to expand the scope of sales with existing customers is a key factor in the company’s growth. The evidence of this is already visible through the performance in FY19. Along with an excellent renewal rate of 99%, we are able to see an expansion in the relationship with existing customers through the growing number of customers with sales > $1 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Author’s calculations

Assuming modest growth rates, I anticipate the Emerging Products space to constitute approximately 50% of ServiceNow’s top line by 2024.

Now Platform

The Now Platform offers Platform-as-a-service capabilities to enable organizations to build intelligent applications. Low Code development is another aspect of this platform’s strengths. Market research suggests these PaaS capabilities to be worth close to $53 Billion.

ServiceNow is not a major player in this space yet, but the high renewal rates and customer satisfaction puts them at a strong position to cross-sell the PaaS capabilities to existing ITSM customers. It is quite early in the digital transformation timeline and PaaS considerations are yet to become discussion topics for several industries (see section below on digital transformation).

Assuming less than 10% market share in the PaaS space, I create the following outlook for ServiceNow’s Platform stream.

Source: Author’s calculations

In my opinion, the growth numbers indicated are very conservative estimates. As the digital transformation trend continues, it is likely that the growth will be faster than projected.

How much have organizations progressed with Digital Transformation?

In 2016, a study was done by McKinsey Global Institute and the results were published by Harvard Business Review. This study revealed that knowledge-intensive sectors such as IT, Media, Professional services, Finance and Insurance industries were more digitally advanced.

Source: McKinsey Global Institute and Harvard Business Review

Within the categories outlined in the McKinsey Global report, ServiceNow provides the organization the ability to perform:

Digital Asset Management

Business Process Alignment

Digitization of work

A much more recent report from McKinsey Global Institute reveals that the sectors with the maximum impact of digital transformation have been almost similar since 2016, with the addition of Retail & Automotive. Hence there is still a lot of runway for growth.

Source: McKinsey Global Institute report

ServiceNow’s emerging products and platform offering enables businesses to build capabilities to scale their operations. As the story of digital transformation is still in its introductory chapters, with more sectors digitizing aspects of their business, there is a high probability that we will see increased adoption of ServiceNow. I am expecting the next wave to see the increase in Financial Services, Insurance and Retail customers.

Source: ServiceNow commands 0.29% market share in Cloud Platforms & Services

Why ServiceNow is positioned well?

Difficult to replace

ServiceNow was recently named as a leader in the ITSM space by Gartner. These ratings along with its spectacular renewal rates of 99% demonstrate the level of satisfaction of its customers.

Moreover, ServiceNow’s products, once deployed and functional are relatively hard to replace.

The level of integration ITSM technology has with all enterprise technology components is its deep and requires months of planning and implementation. Further, capabilities such as asset management have phased adoption by business segments. Due to the time and effort involved in implementation, they are not the most easy ones to sunset.

The Now Platform is a relatively small segment now, but is set to grow quickly. “A Happy Customer is a Repeat Customer.” The ability to cross-sell new products such as Now Platform and Emerging Products is key in ServiceNow’s growth story. It is noteworthy that once adopted and established at organizations, the platform is likely to be very sticky and difficult to sunset. This is because the platform facilitates the development of business critical applications with relative ease. Once the applications are up and running, the platform is key for their upkeep.

New Leadership

With current CEO John Donahoe stepping down to take up the chief executive role at Nike (NYSE:NKE), the company will bring in Bill McDermott, the former CEO of SAP SE (SAP).

With a career championing the leading roles in technology spanning more than 19 years, Bill is known for his innovation-led strategy for SAP has resulted in expansive increases in customers, total revenue, market value, and profitable growth. Since taking over as CEO of SAP in 2010, SAP's market cap has increased from $39 billion to $160 billion at the present time.

There is a lot of similarity in SAP and ServiceNow’s businesses. Both are cloud-driven technology solutions that aim to digitally transform organizations and enhance business productivity. Bill took over SAP when it was about the same size (in terms of market cap) as ServiceNow is today. The expectation from Bill here in ServiceNow is to recreate the magic and his experience and relationships with former customers should be able to guide him well.

ServiceNow aims to continue IT products' growth while rapidly accelerating its emerging products and platform offerings. In my opinion, Bill McDermott is an ideal candidate to power ServiceNow’s growth and achieve its strategic objectives.

Risks

ServiceNow will have to continue maintaining the high renewal rates and provide quality customer support. Failure to do so may force customers to bear the high costs of transitioning to a different solution. Despite the decline in the stock price, ServiceNow is currently trading at 13.96 times sales, and is not a cheap stock. In my opinion, the growth potential outweighs the risks associated with the higher valuation of the stock.

3. ServiceNow made several acquisitions to strengthen its Now Platform. Details of those acquisitions are elaborated in my previous article on the company "Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow's Growth." Long-term investors should be wary of the fact that during the process of growing the emerging products and the platform divisions, the company may make more acquisitions in the future and this could impact its profitability.

4. Competition is high in the cloud technology space. At present, the capabilities offered by ServiceNow are industry-leading and well-rated by popular technology reviewers. However, the markets for the landscape is highly competitive, rapidly evolving and has relatively low barriers to entry. As mentioned above, the difficulty to replace the technology is a strength, but competition could impact the ability to acquire new customers.

Conclusion

ServiceNow stock has experienced sharp selling in the past week. I believe the matters surrounding the drop in price constitute a lot of noise and are failing to consider the long-term growth path ahead of the company. The cloud IT suite, emerging products and the PaaS platform have the potential to expand with the digital transformation wave. The strong and growing customer base, excellent renewal rates and the promising ability to cross-sell new offerings to existing customers are the strong fundamentals ServiceNow has to take advantage of the opportunity. I rate ServiceNow as a buy.

