Hillenbrand: An Attractive Value And Income Stock With Catalysts

Hillenbrand has recently sold off, leaving the company trading at a P/E below the overall market, its industry and its own average. We see 30% price appreciation.

Investment Thesis

Hillenbrand (HI) is an attractive company that has recently sold off, creating a compelling investment opportunity. The market seems to be overlooking a number of positive catalysts, including the recent acquisition of Milacron, a 20% backlog increase, opportunity in the food & pharmaceutical market, cash flow generation from Batesville, dividends and potential share repurchases in the future.

Catalysts

Milacron Acquisition

HI recently acquired Milacron which is a global leader in engineered and customized systems in plastics technology. The acquisition brings in a company making over $1 billion in annual revenue - through 3 segments. Milacron positively has a long history of revenue growth, which will support HI's revenue and share price moving forward. This is an exciting opportunity. The firm also has a high margin financial profile. One of its main industries is made of product life cycles that need to be refreshed. There are new molds needed constantly for the hot runner system. This means constant revenue streams. This makes the company such an attractive business that will be of huge benefit to HI.

Milacron is in a good position after the business restructured over the last few years. It's well positioned to expand margins and generate free cash flow. This is particularly with the Hillenbrand operating model. There are synergies from the acquisition that will benefit HI, with $50 million in annual cost savings over the first 3 years. This then goes to $20-25 million in the following year. This is accretive for HI shareholders as well as Milacron. The Milacron deal will help HI innovate in emerging markets such as biodegradable plastics and recycling. It will help to increase market penetration and improve procurement also. The deal is a significant catalyst for HI shareholders moving forward.

Backlog & Outlook

Although revenue has been generally flat year-on year, there is a 20% increase in backlogs from last year at $940 million. This includes a number of larger projects that are due to be delivered in 2020. This will be a positive catalyst for earnings next year and will support revenue and the share price, especially after the recent sell off.

The company is seeing strong demand in the plastics market, which is continuing to grow - especially in large extrusion and material handling systems. This is offsetting weakness in the industrial end markets. HI is looking to get around this short-term headwind, through better productivity and costs savings to offset weaker demand. This should make the company leaner and more profitable moving forward.

An opportunity is in the food and pharmaceutical markets long-term. There is stable demand at the moment, with a good future ahead of it. The long-term potential is as it looks to continue increasing participation in end markets through improved customer targeting, product innovations and over the longer term new product lines. This will lead to new lines of revenue and share price growth for HI.

Batesville

The Batesville business for HI is a positive catalyst for the company. The division produces high cash flow for HI and this is continuing at the moment. The business however is going through a secular decline, but there is still a strong cash flow output. This money will be used to investment in the industrial business. This has the potential to increase business revenues moving forward. The division suffered from a weak flu season leading to a steep decline in burial volume. A positive though is that now things are back to normal, in-line with expectations for revenue and EBITDA margin. Batesville is working to improve efficiency though, reduce costs and operate a lean and flexible organization. This will ensure it continues to be a cash cow for HI.

Dividend and Capital Allocation

HI has an attractive dividend of 2.66% yearly, which is attractive while you wait for the share price to rise in value. A risk for HI is that the debt levels have gone up after the Milacron acquisition. Before the acquisition the level was 0.9x net debt/EBITDA and is now at 3.6x. The aim though is to bring this back to 2.75x within the next 12 months. This will allow the company to retain its investment grade rating, otherwise it runs the risk of paying extra financing for future capital. We are confident that the company will be able to reduce their debt to this level. The plan once 2.75x is achieved is to execute more strategic acquisition and to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Both of these options are a catalyst for the company, have the potential to increase revenues and therefore the share price.

Valuation

HI is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 13.07, which is below its 10 year historical average of 17.3. The medium for the industry is also in line with the average at 17.12. The forward P/E based on September 2020 is 12.31, which is even lower.

We believe that the multiple is on the low side at the moment after the recent sell-off in the share price. We believe that a multiple of 17 represents a fair P/E for the company, with bright prospects. This represents 30% price appreciation from current levels. We therefore have a $40 price target on the company. The company was only trading at this level recently, 3 months ago.

Conclusion

As highlighted in the investment thesis and throughout the article, there are a wide range of catalysts for HI that the market has overlooked. We anticipate 30% share price appreciation in the next year, while you collect a yearly dividend of 2.66% yearly as you wait. This all makes for a compelling investment opportunity that is worth looking into.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.