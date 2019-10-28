Honeywell International: A Strong Business Makes For Strong Dividend Growth

For these reasons, Honeywell is one of my favorite names in the industrial sector.

The company has paused its dividend growth twice in the last 15 years, but has averaged more than 10% growth over the last decade.

Honeywell International (HON) is one of my favorite industrial names. The company has spun off some less profitable businesses in order to improve margins and focus on the higher growth areas of the business.

Honeywell’s dividend growth track record may contain a few pauses, but the company has averaged more than double-digit dividend growth for the past nine years. Shares are up 18.6% over the last year which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s return of 11.7%.

Still, I think Honeywell’s business and potential future dividend growth deserves income investors’ attention even at the current price.

Business Overview & Recent Results

After spinning off its Transportation Systems unit in Garret Motion (GTX) on 10/1/2018 and its Homes & Global Distribution unit in Resideo Technologies (REZI) on 10/29/2018, Honeywell is now composed of four segments: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials & Technologies and Safety & Productivity Solutions. Honeywell has a market capitalization of $123 billion and had $37 billion in sales in 2018.

Honeywell reported third quarter earnings results on 10/17/2019.

Source: Honeywell International’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 5.

Excluding last year’s spinoffs, earnings-per share grew 9.5% to $2.08. Consensus estimates had called for $2.01. Again, adjusting for the spinoffs, revenue grew 3.4% to $9.1 billion, though this was $34 million lower than expected.

Part of the reason for the spinoffs of Garrett Motion and Resideo Technologies had been to prune the company of its lower margin businesses. This has helped improve margins for the remaining business in recent quarter, but Honeywell saw even further gains in this area in the third quarter.

Source: Honeywell International’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 7.

Ex spins, last year’s segment margin was 19.4%. Margins for the most recent quarter were up 180 bps, with three of four segments contributing to gains. Even without adjusting for the spinoffs, margins were still higher by 80 bps.

Aerospace remains Honeywell’s best performing segment. Sales were up 10% organically, the segment’s fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic sales growth. Margins improved 350 bps to a company leading 25.6%. Some of this is due to the spinoff of Garrett Motion, but this core business is doing quite well.

Defense & Space was the real stand out, producing 17% organic growth. The company’s guidance and navigation systems are highly sought after by customers. Aftermarket volumes for Department of Defense programs also increased. Backlog for Defense & Space was up 20%, with two-thirds of orders ticketed for 2020 or later. This gives this business several years of growth going forward. Commercial OE sales were up 7% on higher deliveries across several platforms. Commercial aftermarket services grew 6% due to higher demand for retrofit, modifications and upgrades.

Honeywell Building Technologies had 3% organic growth and margins were higher by 390 bps to 21%. A portion of this growth was due to the spinoff of Resideo Technologies, but Honeywell saw continued strength in commercial fire products. Building management products were up double-digits as Tridium connected software remains in high demand.

Organic sales for Performance Materials & Technologies improved 3%. Margins of 21.8% were a 60 bps improvement from the previous year. Process Solutions improved 7% due to growth among all of the company’s automated products. Advanced Materials declined 2% due to lower volumes and pricing due to illegal imports of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC, into the European Union. Prices for HFC dramatically increased after the EU curbed its supply by nearly 40% last year giving way for the potential for illegal imports.

Safety & Productivity Solutions had an 8% drop in organic growth. Lower sales volumes were the primary culprit as distributor destocking and the initiation of fewer large products caused margins to drop 320 bps to 13.4%. This was, however, a 110 bps improvement from Q2 2019. On the positive side, volumes for gas detection products were higher and Honeywell’s Intelligrated program continues to be well received.

After repurchasing $1.3 billion worth of stock in the third quarter, Honeywell has now retired $3.7 billion of worth of shares for the year, which is a 3% reduction from the previous year.

Honeywell also raised its guidance for 2019.

Source: Honeywell International’s Third Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 9.

The company now expects adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $8.10 to $8.15, up from $7.95 to $8.15 previously. This is the third consecutive quarter that Honeywell has raised its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance.

Reviewing the company’s most recent earnings report shows that Honeywell is a thriving business. Growth in the right areas, such as aerospace, and improving margins leads me to believe that Honeywell is one of the best industrial names right now in the market place. The company’s dividend track record is also attractive.

Dividend Analysis

Honeywell doesn’t have quite the track record of dividend growth as some of the more well-known dividend paying companies. The company has paused its dividend growth several times over the last 15 years or so.

According to ValueLine, Honeywell paused its dividend in 2004 and again in 2010. Readers should note that the company paused, but did not cut its dividend either time. In both cases, Honeywell return to dividend growth the very next year. In 2005, the dividend was raised by 11%. In 2011, the dividend increase was for more than 13%.

Double-digit growth isn’t reserved just for years following a dividend freeze. Honeywell has raised its dividend:

By an average of 12.5% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 12.7% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 10.8% per year over the past 10 years.

Honeywell has offered at least 10% dividend growth every year between 2011 and 2018. This year’s increase, which takes effect for the 12/6/2019 payment, comes up just short at 9.8%. Still this is pretty solid growth and marks the ninth consecutive year of dividend growth.

Shares of the company currently yield 2.1%, slightly above the average yield of 1.9% for S&P 500. The current yield is about on par with the five-year average yield of 2.1%.

Honeywell has been able to offer double-digit dividend growth for nearly a decade because it’s payout ratios, measured by either earnings or free cash flow, are very healthy.

Using the new annualized dividend of $3.60 and the midpoint of guidance for earnings-per-share for the year of $8.13, the forward payout ratio is just 44%. This is above both the five and 10-year average payout ratios of 37%, but still within a very safe area.

After almost a decade of ~10% dividend growth, investors might be concerned that the company may not be able to continue to offer increases at such a healthy rate. Looking at free cash should offer investors reassurance on this issue.

Honeywell paid out $595 million in dividends in the third quarter while generating $1.3 billion in free cash flow. This gives the company a payout ratio of 46%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has distributed $2.4 billion of dividends while producing $5.3 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 45%.

Looking at 2015 to 2018, Honeywell has retuned $8 billion in capital through dividends to shareholders over this period of time. The company has generated $19.4 billion of free cash flow for an average payout ratio of 42%.

Free cash flow paints a picture of a very safe dividend for shareholders of Honeywell. All of the payout ratios, earnings and free cash flow over multiple periods of time, are in the mid to low 40% range.

Honeywell did freeze its dividend in or around the last two recessions, but I am comfortable with this as the company has shown it is willing to offer generous dividend growth once the recession is in its rearview mirror. The low payout ratios also make it likely that it would take a prolonged recession for another freeze to even occur.

Final Thoughts

Honeywell’s business is executing at a very high level. Three out of four business segments had positive organic growth. Segment margins were up nicely and the company’s most important segments appear to have further room to run.

Honeywell also continues to raise its adjusted EPS forecast and the company has proven to be very shareholder friendly in terms of both buybacks and dividend increases.

Dividend increases of at least 10% have been almost automatic over the last nine years. This year’s increase was a hair short of this threshold, but the payout ratios remain very in a safe range .

Between business performance and dividend growth, I find Honeywell International to be one of the best industrial companies in the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.