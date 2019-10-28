McDonald's Is Ridiculously Overvalued

The flight to safety has seen shares of quality companies like McDonald's shoot upwards since the start of 2019; however, its technical performance of late is worrisome.

Source: YCharts

By Callum Turcan

Even after their recent dip, we still think shares of McDonald's Corporation (MCD) are still overvalued here as the flight to safety has seen companies with quality business models get overbought, in our view. At the top end of our fair value range, derived through our discounted free cash flow analysis, we value MCD at $187 per share, well below where McDonald's is trading at as of this writing. Furthermore, while we respect McDonald's free cash flow profile, its large net debt load severely weakens its dividend coverage. Shares of MCD yield 2.5% as of this writing.

In the graphic below from our 16-page Stock Report, we highlight the valuation assumptions we used when building our discounted free cash flow model (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures). Even under generous assumptions given the firm's impressive operational performance of late, we couldn't justify its current share price.

Image Shown: An overview of our discounted free cash flow model covering McDonald's.

Please note that we modeled in material free cash flow growth as you can see in the graphic below from the same report.

Image Shown: We forecast significant free cash flow growth at McDonald's over the coming years as the firm pivots towards a franchise-heavy business model.

Financial Overview

From 2016 to 2018, McDonald's annual free cash flows have averaged $4.1 billion. The company's annual dividend payments averaged $3.1 billion during this period and please note the firm engaged in material share buybacks as well. McDonald's diluted share count fell by ~9% from 2016 to 2018, bolstering its diluted GAAP EPS which rose from $5.44 to $7.54 during this period.

However, we caution that McDonald's net debt load stood at $30.2 billion at the end of 2018. As of this writing, McDonald's has yet to publish its 10-Q filing with the SEC (which is normal, it can take a few days), so we don't know yet what its balance sheet looked like at the end of the third quarter (the balance sheet wasn't included in McDonald's earnings press release either).

What We Think

With all of this in mind, here are some of our thoughts on the key strengths and potential weaknesses of McDonald's dividend coverage, from our two-page Dividend Report:

McDonald's has been executing well as of late. The company's decision to make breakfast an all-day proposition reinvigorated comparable store sales growth, and its efforts to refranchise company-owned restaurants and pursue net annual G&A spending reductions are working wonders on its operating profit line. No other restaurant chain can stand toe-to-toe with its iconic brand, geographic reach, and scale advantages, and it has raised its dividend every year since first paying one in 1976, but it is not immune to industry-wide traffic and competitive pricing issues. The company expects to return $25 billion to shareholders for the three-year period ending 2019, down from $30 billion in the preceding three-year period. McDonald's is simply a fantastic restaurant concept. The company is executing its turnaround plan flawlessly, but part of that plan means it will issue additional debt, which may stress the pace of dividend expansion years from now as the benefits of near-term initiatives wear off. Its goal to become 95% franchised over the long run, however, should shield it from most operating problems, but franchisees are a fickle bunch, and management will have to stay on its toes strategically. All is well now, but we can't forget that consumer trends can change fast, and the restaurant now has a much larger net debt load, which is why its dividend coverage is weaker than its free cash flow profile would suggest. Dividend growth will proceed, even if it slows, however. McDonald's last increased its per share payout by 8% sequentially in September 2019.

McDonald's Changes Tack

From 2016 to 2018, the number of company-operated McDonald's stores fell from ~5,700 to ~2,800, while the number of franchised stores rose from ~31,200 to ~35,100. We strongly support McDonald's shift towards being largely a franchise-oriented business as that removes a substantial amount of store-operatorship risk from its business model. Here's why we see the fast food industry as being a decent but not exceptional space to operate in from a shareholder value generation standpoint, from our 16-page Stock Report:

The restaurant industry has benefited from a long-term trend toward eating out, but the space has become increasingly more competitive as new concepts are introduced and successful chains expand. Not only are there pricing pressures and trade-down threats, but rising costs for commodities and labor have pressured profits. Barriers to entry are low, and many constituents have a difficult time differentiating themselves. We tend to like larger chains that benefit from scale advantages and international expansion opportunities, though niche franchises can be appealing. We're neutral on the structure of the group.

That being said, we want to stress that the company's return on invested capital ex-goodwill has consistently exceeded its estimated weighted-average cost of capital over the past three full fiscal years. Going forward, we expect that should continue being the case, highlighting McDonald's ability to generate meaningful shareholder value in a so-so industry.

McDonald's has benefited from reduced advertising expenses over the past few years, which fell from $646 million in 2016 to $389 million in 2018. These expenses are largely related to the contribution company-owned stores make to advertising cooperatives. Product costs related to television and advertising campaigns, along with other marketing-related expenses (such as those included in SG&A), fell by $1 million during this period to $88 million in 2018. Cost reduction initiatives and the pivot towards a franchise-heavy business model played a key role in bolstering McDonald's GAAP operating margin by over 1,050 basis points from 2016 to 2018, a truly remarkable feat.

Strong Comp Growth

We'll give credit where credit is due, McDonald's is performing very well when it comes to growing comparable store sales. All-day breakfast was a big winner once McDonald's got the formula down right. Here's a key excerpt from the firm's third quarter 2019 earnings call with analysts:

Broad based momentum across our markets resulted in a 5.9% increase in global comparable sales for the quarter and our 17th consecutive quarter of global comp sales growth. This was complemented by gains in global guest counts. Across every country function and level in our system we're seeing improving discipline and robust levels of execution that are guided by our velocity growth plan. Performance that is punctuated by culture that is embracing and leveraging innovation across every facet of our business. Every quarter, I spend several weeks visiting restaurants and speak with franchisees and market leaders around the world. I come away from these visits inspired by how our actions resonate with customers, never more so than today when our global economy presents many economic, social and political challenges and uncertainties.

Concluding Thoughts

McDonald's is a great company, and we recognize that the firm is performing very well operationally, however, we can't get behind its current valuation. Shares of MCD are overvalued in our view, and we are staying away from the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.