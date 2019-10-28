Illumina Selloff Is An Opportunity

Earnings growth should be a little faster than revenue growth due to leverage and buybacks.

Fundamentally, lower prices and medical research open up new markets and use cases, and that should benefit the company.

The company really dominates its industry, and the growth slowdown looks temporary.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) the sequencing systems leader produced Q3 results that were well above expectations, but this wasn't enough to satisfy investors:

The stock was off 8% or so after hours on Friday, and while this might very well reverse next week, there is a problem coming into focus. The law of large numbers is setting in:

While EBITDA and net income growth are still vigorous. Here is a nice overview of the evolution of their sequencing devices, from the earnings deck:

And a very useful one providing with the core system characteristics:

Slowdown

Top-line growth is tapering off:

Now, this might be temporary as the company was able to re-accelerate growth in 2017, but that remains very much to be seen. On one level, this is somewhat curious as the market for gene sequencing keeps on growing, and Illumina is by far the biggest supplier of these machines, from Alliedmarketresearch:

The global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $25,470 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025.

And here is Bcc Research:

The global sequencing market should grow from $10.7 billion in 2018 to $24.4 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

And Inkwood Research:

The global DNA sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.46% between 2019 and 2027. DNA sequencing is the process to determine the exact order of the four chemical buildings blocks, known as the bases that are responsible for the formation of the DNA molecule.

So, we have an industry CARG between 17.5% and 19%, one would expect the market leader to more or less keep up with this. If they don't, then not only is there a lack of vigorous top-line growth, investors could worry about a slow loss of market share.

Reasons for the slowdown

DTC market affecting arrays revenue.

Lower pull-through on MySeq and NextSeq in the short term as customers move to bigger systems and shifting to the NextSeq DX. But this essentially is substituting today's revenue for future revenue, so not something to worry about. In fact, quite the contrary is probably more accurate. When customers move to a bigger box, it brings in more revenue in the future.

Revenue from greater China was down in Q3, but that evens out to restocking in anticipation of tariffs in previous quarters. The clinical side of the business still sees "very strong growth" in China, there is some weakness on the research side (per Q3CC).

From the earnings deck:

The main problem is that the company sells significantly into the DTC (direct to consumer) market, which is experiencing problems and bad press. This is impacting the company's arrays business, which was down 24% in the quarter, and management doesn't see an immediate recovery.

This is a headwind, but given the fact that this affects just 11% of revenue, it isn't a disaster but a mild drag. A little further out, management hasn't given up hope (Q3CC):

While we do not expect DTC to return to growth in the near-term, we do believe that individuals will be engaging more directly with their genomic information through services like this in the future and we remain optimistic in the opportunity for consumer genomics over time.

A growing installed base should drive faster growth in consumables, but that relationship isn't always linear and can be temporarily thrown off by customers moving to bigger machines (as happened in Q3).

Growth drivers

There are, of course, still lots of growth opportunities and secular tailwinds, many of which the company is already benefiting from. Without being complete, here are some major ones:

New use cases as a result of declining cost and innovation.

Increasing consumables (which are a function of the growing installed base).

Sequencing service revenue (which was up 27% y/y, including a $30M licensing agreement with QIAGEN).

Reimbursement coverage.

Geographical expansion hasn't completely run its course even if the company already has a worldwide presence (see slide 6 of the earnings deck).

Acquisitions (even if the proposed one of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is on hold due to regulatory worries about competition).

Ventures, the company has invested in 14 start-ups (see slide 22 of the earnings deck).

Clinical Laboratories, which come in two forms. CGLS (Clinical Genomics Lab Services) and ILS (Illumina Lab Services), see slide 23 of the earnings deck.

Partnerships, see slide 25 of the earnings deck for an overview.

Here is an overview of the focus areas for the company, new growth markets that offer immediate opportunities which they are aiming to exploit in the near future, with each of these detailed in subsequent slides (earnings deck):

Margins

Margins are very good, but it remains to be seen whether the significant uptick in Q3, when non-GAAP gross margin reached 72% (+140pb y/y) due to a favorable mix can be maintained.

That might be difficult as it was at least in part due to one-off factors (IVD licensing and oncology development revenue). Indeed, Q4 non-GAAP gross margin is guided 250bp lower than Q3.

The same holds even stronger for operational margins (36.1% up from 26.6% last year) as non-GAAP operational costs were down $30M y/y (or almost 10%) due to delayed hiring and shifting some program spend to Q3. Indeed, Q4 OpEx will increase 450bp from Q3.

Cash

From the earnings deck:

Cash flow has been trending up fairly briskly, operational cash flow was $267M with CapEx at $49M.

Cash flow has reached such levels that the company has started to buy back its own shares, $199M in Q3 with cash and equivalents reaching $3.2B at the end of Q3.

Valuation

There is little doubt that the shares are expensive, most notably on a revenue basis, but that actually testifies to the profitability of the business model. Analysts expect an EPS of $6.45 this year, rising to $7.07 the next, which keeps the forward P/E above 40.

Conclusion

Yes, growth has declined, and it might be lower for a while, but for this to raise worries about a more permanent slowdown, one must either assume the whole industry is slowing down and/or the company losing its market-leading position.

We think there are no signs that either of these is happening, industry growth is still expected to be brisk, and the company has multiple growth avenues in front of it. While it doesn't look imminent, even the DTC market could very well recover as price declines of sequencing will improve accessibility here as well.

So, we expect revenue growth to recover and what's more, it also has opportunities to keep earnings growth a little ahead of revenue growth through stuff like operational leverage and share buybacks.

What is true (in our opinion) is that the shares are quite fully valued. While the multiples depend to a significant extent on market sentiment, which is difficult to predict, we think there isn't all that much room for multiple expansion, perhaps beyond undoing the effects of the post Q3 earnings 7% sell-off in coming weeks.

