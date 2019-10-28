Pinduoduo Surpassed JD.Com - TAL's Outstanding Enrollment Growth

By ALT Perspective

Wall Street stocks were buoyant on Friday with market sentiment boosted by US trade officials signaling good progress made on trade talks with China, amid a busy week of generally positive corporate earnings releases. Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI) also enjoyed a lift upwards from the rising tide, even as some analysts expressed skepticism over the benefits of the touted interim trade deal.

The bevy of Chinese internet stocks similarly benefited, with the majority of them ending the week in positive territory. Nevertheless, it bears noting that the bullish mood on Friday only served to preserve the strong gains achieved by some counters, and was not the catalyst for the week's price jump. For instance, the share price of Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 22.35 percent was largely Thursday's work. The same can be said of TAL Education (TAL) where investors piled in on Thursday following a set of favorable quarterly results announced before the market opened. Its share price gap up when trading began and zoomed upwards thereafter.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) closed up 4.01 percent for the week. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent sections, I will elaborate on Pinduoduo's meteoric rise enabling it to surpass JD.com (JD) in market capitalization and TAL Education's Q2 2019 results.

Data by YCharts

Pinduoduo surpassed JD.com in market capitalization

The 22.35 percent share price jump in Pinduoduo last week firmly pushed its market cap over that of its e-commerce rival JD.com by nearly $2 billion. The gap was more apparent when viewed based on enterprise value, where Pinduoduo's $42.86 billion exceeded JD.com's $38.91 billion by almost $4 billion. While largely missed on Wall Street, the feat was the fodder of market chatters and finance media in China. Market players were juiced up (some in disbelief) by the fact that a four-year-old upstart could unseat a 21-year-old rival as the number two e-commerce player which had more commonly been referred to as an Alibaba-challenger.

Data by YCharts

It wasn't an overnight success for Pinduoduo. The initially rural-focused e-commerce player had in several trading sessions come close to achieving the beat over the past year. This is impressive, considering it started trading as a public company only in July last year, amid several challenges on the legal front and cash burn rate, among other issues.

JD.com was itself partly to blame for the slump it experienced in the latter half of last year, given the woes faced by its founder then. Lest we forget, both companies, of course, suffered from the negative sentiment towards Chinese stocks as the U.S. and China exchanged rhetoric on trade which intensified in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The duo reversed the situation for much of this year, with Pinduoduo having had a share price slump while JD.com stayed relatively firmer. Despite its short trading history, Pinduoduo has already come hat-in-hand to investors a couple of times and it had been savvy in doing do when its share price was doing well. In late September, it closed a $1 billion convertible note offering, not long after its share price hit a record high.

While currently basking in the glory of having picked the right horse to bet on among the plethora of Chinese stocks, shareholders of Pinduoduo who held on to the stock from its IPO did not have it easy. In just over a year of listing, shareholders have since experienced periods when they experienced decent paper gains only to see them evaporating shortly after. It takes plenty of courage and conviction to continue staying invested in a company mired in steep losses albeit full of promise, amid the barrage of negative macro headwinds facing Chinese stocks over the past year. The brave are duly rewarded. $10,000 invested in Pinduoduo from the beginning would become $21,490 as of Friday's close, according to calculations from YCharts.

Data by YCharts

Shareholders of the more established e-commerce players, Alibaba Group (BABA) and JD.com had seen better times, like in 2017. The market, however, can be forgiven for only remembering the challenging two years the duo has undergone. For all the faith long-term shareholders have placed on the duo, they are seeing their every $10,000 invested becoming only $18,570 and $10,790 respectively after all these years. Those who got in later, especially during the peak in Q4 2017-Q1 2018 are still nursing losses.

Data by YCharts

Many analysts are still skeptical of Pinduoduo's potential. The current share price has already zoomed past the consensus price target at $35.28. Since its public listing, Pinduoduo has traded largely around the low end of its price target range. The breakaway since July portends further catalyst for the price climb when analysts come around and upgrade their calls on Pinduoduo with higher price targets.

Data by YCharts

After all, in the internet world where the number of active users is often more closely watched than the financial performance, Pinduoduo has much earlier surpassed JD.com in that metric. Pinduoduo has as of end-June boast an annual active buyer count at 483.2 million, 50 percent higher than JD.com's 321.3 million.

KraneShares, the investment manager for the KWEB ETF, has probably been cognizant of the rising importance of Pinduoduo over Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com. Pinduoduo has jumped from being the ninth-largest holding of the KWEB ETF in mid-January to become the fourth-largest, after Meituan Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY), Alibaba, and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). Sure, it can be argued that the rise in ranking is attributed to the valuation increase. However, the fact that KraneShares did not trim its holdings in Pinduoduo along the way suggests it recognizes its rise.

Source: KraneShares

JD.com still retains many advantages from its head start over Pinduoduo. While not as diversified in revenue streams as Alibaba Group, JD.com has several businesses and operations that Pinduoduo lacks. For instance, it has a logistics arm that was once thought to be ripe for an IPO on its own. It also operates a mobile payment app (yes, it's not just Alipay and WeChat Pay in China). Although most retailers in China would display signs showing the acceptance of Alipay and WeChat Pay, it's not uncommon to see JD Pay (京东支付) accepted along with QQ Wallet (see the photograph taken at a shop in Shanghai recently). QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay are operated by Tencent Holdings.

Source: ALT Perspective

In two weeks, we will once again have the much-anticipated Singles' Day mega sales officially set to launch on November 11. The sales results from this shopping festival will be closely watched with the entire e-commerce industry sparing no efforts to ensure they achieve as much revenue as they can to augment their 2019 results and at least maintain their market share. JD.com brought forward its preview sales period two days earlier, beginning on October 18 instead of October 20. It is probably hoping that the head start would enable it to capture the early birds and snatch some volume from its competitors.

Source: Sohu.com

The fear now for shareholders is that JD.com has declared a subsidy program matching Pinduoduo's 618 campaign. While JD.com's much stronger bottom line suggests it can afford to engage in a subsidy war with Pinduoduo, the money "invested" to garner users should hopefully result in a meaningful increase in revenue. Otherwise, the consequence could be ugly for JD.com's Q4 2019 results and it might not be pretty for Pinduoduo as well, in the bitter fight.

Data by YCharts

Technically, JD.com's share price chart looks interesting. The stock has been on an uptrend since late 2018. However, the ceiling which was around the share price level before the plunge in early September has served as a very strong resistance. Nevertheless, the movements have resulted in a bullish formation known in technical analysis as an "ascending triangle". It is possible that traders use positive news coming out of the Singles' Day to play up the stock and when confirmed with the quarterly results, there could be sustained fundamental support for a break out reminiscent of early 2017.

Source: ALT Perspective (using Yahoo Finance charting tool)

TAL Education's Q2 FY2020 results supported by online business

On Thursday before the market opened for trading, TAL Education released its Q2 FY2020 (not a typo) results that missed on EPS but surprised positively on revenue. The revenue jumped 33.8 percent year-on-year to $936.6 million, $20.78 million higher than the consensus estimate. The revenue growth was attributed mainly to higher student enrollments of normal priced long-term course which increased a whopping 54.5 percent year-on-year to 3,413,120 by the end of Q2 FY2020. The revenue contribution from the online segment represented by Xueersi.com expanded to 16 percent in Q2 FY2020 from 12 percent in the same period last year. This rapid rise in importance from its online business justified its place in KWEB, the Chinese internet sector ETF.

Source: TAL Education Q2 FY2020 results presentation

Such a huge increase in student enrollment is an impressive feat for an education company that has already been around for more than a decade. TAL Education's personalized premium services launched as Aizhikang in 2007, 12 years ago. An operating brand of one of its small classes has an even longer history, having been launched in 2003, 16 years ago.

Source: TAL Education Q2 FY2020 results presentation

All those achievements are not without effort or sacrifice from the company. Although the gross margin improved 240 bps to 55.3 percent, the adjusted operating margin plunged 360 bps to 10.5 percent. The net income reversed from a positive $77 million in Q2 FY2019 to negative $14 million in the latest reported quarter. This is a break away from an increase in net income every year since its listing. The management attributed the higher expenses incurred mainly on increased sales and marketing spending, research and development spending in its online initiatives.

Source: TAL Education Q2 FY2020 results presentation

Based on ground observations during my trips to China, there are myriad of private education providers catering to various grades and subjects. In a recent trip to a mall in a third-tier city in China, I noticed three such providers in close proximity for English courses alone, including TAL Education's First Leap (励步英语). This should, however, be considered a reflection of the eagerness of the Chinese to learn the language, as well as the importance the Chinese have placed on education in general. The strong demand has spurred the supply.

Source: ALT Perspective

Source: ALT Perspective (this RISE learning center was located just across the street from the TAL Education's First Leap learning center photographed above)

Source: ALT Perspective (this World International English learning center was located within one minute of walking from the TAL Education's First Leap learning center photographed above)

There is no need to worry that TAL Education cannot afford the investments it has made in the past quarters. Despite its capital expenditures more than doubling in FY2019 to $353 million from $126 million in FY2018 due to prepayments for the purchase of land use rights of $210 million and lower net cash from operating activities in Q2 FY2020, its 'cash, cash equivalents, term deposits, and short-term investments' still manage to rise to $1,542 million by the end of August 2019, from $1,516 million six months ago.

Source: TAL Education Q2 FY2020 results presentation

TAL Education should indeed leverage its strong balance sheet and financing prowess to expand more quickly to deter competitors from encroaching into its untapped turfs and entrenching themselves before it could do so. The management expressed caution in this regard though, as TAL Education is concerned about maintaining its teaching quality and expanding "in a healthy and sustainable way".

During the earnings conference call, Linda Huo, the vice president of Finance at TAL Education, expressed confidence that her company would be able to navigate the greater scrutiny the Chinese government has placed on the online education industry "as one of the leading online education pioneers". While it is expected that the executives would be positive on their own company prospects regarding a more stringent regulatory environment over less established players, I am on TAL Education side this time.

There are many players with much shorter operating history and experience than TAL Education which have entered the scene to ride on the fast-growing industry. Policies calling for stricter compliance could weed out the fly-by-night operators, leaving the larger, more established players like TAL Education with a larger piece of the market.

The breakdown of the Quant rating on TAL Education appears very similar to that of Pinduoduo. Both scored poorly on Value and Profitability while acing the Growth and Momentum metrics. Pinduoduo scored much better than TAL Education on EPS revisions though.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Nevertheless, the huge increase in Pinduoduo's quant rating (3.47 to 4.96) happened overnight with no change in the quant component score, apparently due to a sharp jump in its share price boosting its momentum score further. The same could happen for TAL Education if traders continue to pile into its stock, fueling further share price gains. After all, TAL Education guided for an even stronger Q3 with the total net revenues forecasted to grow in the range 41 percent to 44 percent year-on-year. Do you see the same? Let me know via the comments field!

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.