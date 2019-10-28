Previewing Murphy USA's Q3 Earnings: Temporary Tailwinds Boost Its Valuation

Fuel retailer and C-store operator Murphy USA's share price had struggled to keep up with the broader S&P 500 index in 2019 to date up until last week's rally (see figure). The impact of the release of a disappointing Q4 2018 earnings report in January has only been gradually offset in subsequent months by lower-than-expected fuel prices and a consequent improved margin and earnings outlook for 2020. Murphy USA is scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings on October 30 and this article previews the operating conditions that the company is likely to report on.

Murphy USA operates almost 1,500 fuel retail outlets across the U.S., although its operations are largely concentrated east of the Mississippi River. Its business primarily consists of its Fuel and Merchandise segments, the former encompassing its fuel wholesale and retail operations and the latter encompassing its C-store merchandise (e.g., tobacco, soft drinks, etc.) retail operations. The company's customer base is characterized by people with lower education levels and incomes, traits that have historically offered both advantages and disadvantages. Murphy USA's customers often visit its C-stores during trips to or from Walmart, linking the former's prospects to growth at the latter. On the other hand, the demographic that Murphy USA markets to has experienced comparatively slow income growth over the last decade

Murphy USA experienced strong earnings performance between 2014 and 2017 as falling fuel prices led to increased non-fuel merchandise expenditures and rising margins at both segments. Its earnings growth has slowed since then, however, causing the company's quarterly earnings to miss the analyst consensus estimates by sizable amounts in five of the last seven quarters. These frequent misses were especially notable given that Murphy USA maintained a hefty share buyback program in 2017 and 2018 that boosted its EPS numbers (see figure).

An important cause of Murphy USA's earnings weakness in recent quarters has been a major rally of retail gasoline and diesel fuel prices from their 2016 lows. Excluding a brief dip in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, gasoline and especially diesel fuel prices in 2019 have been well above their average respective prices in 2017 (see figure). Fuel retail margins tend to move inversely to prices, declining as prices increase and consumers respond to larger fueling bills by being more selective in their C-store visits. Likewise, merchandise margins respond in a similar manner as consumers also reduce (or increase) their purchases inside of the C-stores due to the larger (or smaller) expenditures at the pump itself.

The overall operating environment for Murphy USA in H1 2019 was relatively unchanged from H1 2018 as a result. Fuel margins in H1 2019 were slightly higher on a YoY basis for the company. This improvement was offset by the negative impact of lower Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate, however. Murphy USA is a so-called "non-obligated blender" under the mandate, meaning that it can generate RINs via the blending of biofuels with its refined fuels prior to retail that are sold into the market (rather than submitted to the U.S. government to demonstrate compliance with the mandate, as refiners and other "obligated blenders" must do). The company therefore benefits when RIN prices are high. RIN prices have been much lower in 2019 to date compared to 2018, though, due to steps taken by the White House to weaken the mandate. Murphy USA reported substantially lower product supply and wholesale margins (inclusive of RIN sales) in H1 and especially Q2 2019 relative to the comparable periods of 2018 as a result.

Murphy USA's adjusted EBITDA in H1 2019 held up relatively well despite these headwinds, only declining by 4% YoY. Diluted EPS fared less well over the same period, though, and the wind-down of the company's share buyback program at the same time removed a tailwind that had benefited its prior-year EPS results. Its H1 2019 diluted EPS number was the company's lowest figure for that period since 2015.

The fuel retail environment improved dramatically in Q3, however, which is why Murphy USA's share price has held up relative to the S&P 500 index in recent months. Gasoline prices defied normal seasonal trends by peaking at the beginning of May rather than in late summer. The price of RBOB gasoline has actually declined by 23% over the last six months, causing the spread relative to retail prices to widen substantially since the start of Q3 (see figure). Murphy USA's fuel and merchandise margins most likely improved over the course of the quarter as a result, the latter due to the presence of lower fuel prices at the pump.

A second, albeit temporary, tailwind also appeared in Q3 in the form of rebounding RIN prices. In August President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that his administration would be strengthening the biofuels blending mandate in the near future. RIN prices nearly doubled on a weighted basis in response to the anticipated biofuels demand increase, likely boosting supply and wholesale margins for Murphy USA. Within weeks it became apparent that Mr. Trump's actual plan for the RFS2 would do less than his announcement had promised, but the brief rally caused the average weighted RIN price in Q3 to be approximately 10% higher than in the previous quarter.

The consensus analyst estimates for Murphy USA's earnings have gradually increased since Q3 began in response to these new tailwinds (see figure). The company is now expected to report an adj. EBITDA of $372.3 million in FY 2019 and $109.8 million for Q3; while the annual result would represent a YoY decline of 10% YoY, that estimate has increased by almost $7 million since late July. Likewise, the FY 2020 estimate of $405.3 million has increased by $10 million over the same period. These strengthening earnings estimates have provided support for Murphy USA's share price in recent months.

That said, the company's share price strength has caused its valuation to outstrip its earnings forecasts over the last several months. Whereas Murphy USA's TTM EV/EBITDA ratio was below 7x as recently as early Q2 2019, its recent share price gains have caused the ratio to reach 9x as of last week (see figure). Likewise, its forward ratio is approaching 10x. Both of these ratios compare unfavorably with the 3-year median EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.9x, suggesting that Murphy USA's shares no longer provide a margin of safety to investors through under- (or even fair-) valuation.

This lack of a margin of safety should prompt some caution from investors when viewing Murphy USA as a potential long investment opportunity at this time. The RIN price tailwind has already dissipated and is unlikely to return in Q4. Gasoline prices have been lower-than-expected in recent months but, by the same measure, investors should realize that higher prices in the future would quickly cause Murphy USA's share price rally to reverse itself. The company's shares are not undervalued even assuming analysts' expected 9% YoY adj. EBITDA growth in 2020. Any weakening of that rather heroic assumption (the company last reported comparable YoY growth in FY 2016 when fuel prices collapsed to multi-year lows) will most likely cause the company's shares to be available in coming quarters at a lower price than they currently are.

