Chaos In Chile A Game Changer For Copper And Freeport-McMoRan

We believe that FCX has more than 200% upside, and our conviction has recently increased based on the uncertainty in Chile and Pangaea Investment Management's investment in First Quantum.

Copper M&A activity is likely to accelerate as a result of increasing production uncertainty at a time when the market is already in a deficit and Chinese consumption is surging.

Chile is the global copper behemoth, comprising 28% of the world’s production. To put this into context, Saudi Arabia accounts for just 12% of the world’s oil production. Chile is currently enduring mass protests that commenced in mid-October to combat income inequality and the rising cost of living, resulting in a massive potential copper supply shock at a time when the market is already in a deficit, exchange inventories are exceedingly low, Chinese consumption is surging and a significant net short position lingers in non-commercial futures contracts. We believe there is a material probability that copper prices will surge in the coming weeks as producers lower production guidance and long-term copper risk premiums increase. As noted in our article titled “Freeport-McMoRan: A Sitting Duck With More Than 200% Upside”, we believe that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is worth a minimum of $34 per share. Our conviction in the stock has recently increased primarily as a result of the long-term implications of and potential copper supply disruptions from the chaos in Chile (to which FCX has minimal exposure), evidence of increasing copper consumption in China, and recent Chinese investment activity in the copper mining space.

Chaos in Chile

Despite President Sebastian Pinera’s apology and announced measures to appease the Chilean people, chaos in the country continues unabated. Hundreds of thousands of Chileans marched across cities and towns throughout the country over the past week, and on Friday, an estimated 1 million people, about 5% of the country’s population, protested in the capital of Santiago.

There are no signs that the unrest in Chile will end soon, as deep structural issues at the root of the problem have been decades in the making and the powder keg has been ignited. The average middle-class citizen in Chile earns just $778 a month, but cost of living prices are comparable to those of Berlin. Also, 1% of the country's population owns 26.5% of its wealth. Bettina Horst, deputy director of Chile's conservative think tank Libertad y Desarrollo, believes that the protests have “no clear aims and no leadership, simply set on destabilizing the country's democracy”. On Saturday, President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle, which could fuel speculation that Chile will move towards a more populist political structure that would make it increasingly expensive and risky for companies to operate in the country.

While copper mining companies in Chile indicated that nationwide riots have mostly spared production thus far, continuing protests have hobbled port facilities, public transportation and supply chains. Antofagasta Plc (OTC:ANFGF) estimated the current civil unrest could disrupt about 5,000 tons of copper production, accounting for approximately 3% of its third-quarter output.

In 2018, Chile produced 5.83 million tonnes of copper. If the strikes continue and the country’s copper production were reduced by just 3%, it would cut global supply by ~175,000 tonnes on an annual basis. This potential supply shock is occurring at a juncture in which the copper market is already in a deficit that some analysts believe could exceed 200,000 tonnes in 2019 and 300,000 tonnes in 2020. Meanwhile, as we discussed in our recent note titled “First Quantum Takeover Could Lead To A Bidding War For Freeport-McMoRan", copper exchange inventories have plunged in recent weeks, State Grid Corp of China, whose budget comprises an estimated 50% of the country's annual copper demand, is expected accelerate its investment in building out the nation's electronic grid through year end, and there is a massive net short position in non-commercial futures contracts. In fact, China’s copper imports rose 10.15% sequentially in September to their highest level in eight months.

Irrespective of whether workers across Chile’s mines decide to walk off for extended periods of time, the supply chain disruptions are likely to significantly impact copper production in the country. On October 18, nearly all of Chile’s 164 metro stations were attacked and 41 were destroyed. Last week, truckers staged a strike over private highway tolls and strikes transpired at 20 Chilean ports. A microcosm of what could transpire occurred in Peru last September when residents of the country’s southern copper belt occupied roads and a minerals railroad to protest a construction license the government gave to Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) for its Tia Maria project. Supply chain disruptions reverberated across the entire copper belt, and production was affected at a handful of mines, including MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas and FCX’s Cerro Verde. We expect that in the coming weeks, Chilean copper producers, including Codelco and BHP Group (BHP), will lower production guidance, resulting in materially higher copper prices.

Increased Chinese Interest in Copper Assets

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (OTCPK:FQVLF) surged on October 17 after an investment firm named Pangaea Investment Management Ltd, which is backed by Chinese state-owned Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, announced that it had purchased 6 million more shares in the Canadian copper miner, bringing its stake in the company to 74.64 million shares, or 10.8%. The transaction highlighted a severe misalignment between the market value ascribed by the Chinese to Tier One copper assets and the nonsensically low valuations being ascribed by the market to copper miners.

Even disregarding FCX’s superior production growth profile after 2020, much cleaner balance sheet and much more favorable geographic exposure, First Quantum’s valuation implies that FCX is over 27% undervalued based on an EV/copper capacity comparison. Based on the $8 - $10/lb cost to develop green field copper capacity, however, we believe that FCX is more than 50% undervalued. Including FCX’s production upside from its wholly owned Lone Star project located near the Safford operation in eastern Arizona and remaining project pipeline, rising production capacity from machine learning initiatives, and below industry cash costs (which are expected to decline to $1.30/lb by 2021), we believe that FCX’s stock could be worth in excess of $57 per share (as discussed in the following article).

First Quantum Minerals Freeport-McMoRan Estimated Cu Equivalent Capacity (lbs) 1,900,000,000 4,500,000,000 Debt $ 7,597,000,000 $ 9,915,000,000 Cash $ 1,331,000,000 $ 2,247,000,000 Net Debt $ 6,266,000,000 $ 7,668,000,000 USD Market Cap 5,763,342,200 14,708,760,000 USD EV 12,029,342,200 22,376,760,000 EV/Cu Capacity $ 6.33 $ 4.97

With an escalating risk profile for copper assets in Chile going forward, FCX has become an even more compelling takeover candidate. FCX’s only exposure to Chile is its 51% interest in El Abra, an open-pit copper mining complex that has been in operation since 1996 and is located 47 miles north of Calama in Chile’s El Loa province. El Abra’s copper production totaled 200 million pounds in 2018, and we estimate that FCX’s share of its production capacity accounts for just 2% of FCX’s copper equivalent total capacity.

In conclusion, our conviction in materially higher near-term copper prices has increased as a result of the increasing probability of supply disruptions and higher risk premiums that are likely to evolve from the elevated uncertainty in Chile. The developments in Chile, in conjunction with China's surging copper demand and rising interest in acquiring copper assets, makes it much more likely that FCX will attract M&A interest sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.