Equinor ASA Third Quarter Analysis

It was a decent operational performance with lower production in the third quarter of 2019 of 1,909 K Boep/d, a decrease from 2,066K Boep/d from the same period in 2018.

EQNR reported third quarter 2019 on October 24, 2019. Revenues and others were $15.61 billion, down from the same quarter a year ago and down significantly sequentially.

Source: The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Espen Rønnevik/Øyvind Gravås - Equinor ASA)

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (EQNR) - formerly known as Statoil until recently - is part of my "big six oil majors" group. It includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), Total S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha. I added to the group ConocoPhillips (COP) that I consider the right choice.

Equinor is an integrated energy company, which is also slowly building a portfolio, including renewable energy. The company expects that 15% to 20% of its capital expenditures will go to new energy solutions by 2030.

It is the smallest in terms of Market Cap as we can see below:

The investment thesis continues to be the same for these companies, which are similar in terms of long-term investment. The general idea is to enter a long process of slow accumulation and profit from an attractive dividend. However, it is crucial to trade short term about 30% of your position to take full advantage of the sector volatility.

The new CFO Lars Christian Bacher said the conference call:

our financial results for the third quarter are impacted by lower prices for both gas and liquids. Our results are also impacted by lower production levels as a result of deferral of gas production on the NCS to periods where we expect higher prices. We reported impairments in the quarter mainly due to more cautious long-term price assumptions.

Equinor ASA - Balance Sheet And Production 3Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Revenues in $ billion 19.78 18.07 18.99 21.72 16.41 16.90 14.70 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 19.88 18.14 19.14 22.44 16.48 17.10 15.61 Net Income in $ Million 1,285 1,219 1,666 3,366 1,711 1,477 -1,107 EBITDA $ Billion 6.712 5.600 6.829 9.570 7.425 6.085 4.833 EPS diluted in $/share 0.39 0.37 0.50 1.01 0.51 0.44 -0.33 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.72 3.00 5.42 4.20 5.13 2.66 4.18 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.38 2.77 3.07 2.99 2.03 2.83 2.64 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 3,342 228 2,344 1,210 3,101 -173 1,543 Total cash $ Billion 14.94 12.10 13.54 14.09 15.78 15.57 14.04 Long term Debt in $ Billion 27.83 26.46 26.00 25.73 29.80 30.49 28.78 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.26 0.26 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.316 3.330 3.329 3.329 3.331 3.331 3.329 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,180 2,028 2,066 2,170 2,178 2,012 1,909 Group average oil price ($/b) 60.2 65.8 67.6 59.0 55.8 59.3 52.5

Courtesy: EQNR Filing and Morningstar.

Financials: Trend And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues and other were $15.61 billion in 3Q'19

EQNR reported third quarter 2019 on October 24, 2019. Revenues and others were $15.61 billion, down from the same quarter a year ago and down significantly sequentially (please look at the graph above). Net income was a loss of $1.107 billion or $0.33 per share down from a gain of $1.666 or $0.50 per share sequentially. The results missed analysts' expectations.

Q3 Earnings were affected by a substantial impairment and also a drop of 22% in the liquid price year over year. M. Bacher said in the conference call:

In the quarter, we have updated our planning assumptions with a more cautious outlook on long-term oil and gas prices. This impacted the booked value for some of our assets notably in U.S. onshore by US$2.2 billion, out of a total of US$2.8 billion in impairments.

Three factors describe Equinor versus most of its supermajor peers.

1 - The first is that the company owns a sizeable upstream segment but has a smaller refining business than most of its rivals. Thus, EQNR does not suffer severe downstream setbacks, such as lower refining margins, like many other of its peers. However, it is more sensitive to oil and gas price fluctuation.

2 - The second element is that Equinor has a smaller presence in the US relative to its overall assets but growing. However, Equinor owns some good assets in the Gulf of Mexico and also onshore US (mainly natural gas in the Eagle Ford).

3 - The company is invested in Renewable and especially in wind.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $59.3 per barrel during the second quarter of 2019. As we can see below, the adjusted earnings come from E&P Norway, E&P International, and MMP.

Source: Company presentation (extract).

Cash from operating activities is now $17.41 billion yearly, with $2.661 billion in 2Q'19.

2 - 2019 Guidance And Outlook (Source: EQNR Presentation)

The company lowered its business outlook, including $10-$11 billion in capital spending in 2019, with an exploration CapEx of ~$1.7 billion.

Note: Organic CapEx is the same in 2020.

Chart and table Source: EQNR Previous Presentation extract.

3 - Free Cash Flow was $1,543 million in Q3'19

Equinor's free cash flow was a gain of $1,543 million in the third quarter of 2019 or $5.681 billion yearly.

The annual dividend payment is $3.46 billion based on $0.26 per share per quarter (US investors are getting less after-tax or about 28% lower).

It is a dividend yield of 5.44%.

However, US investors receive a yield of 3.92%.

On September 5, 2019, Equinor announced:

"[L]aunching a share buy-back program of up to USD 5 billion over a period until the end of 2022. The first tranche of the programme of around USD 1.5 billion is commencing today and will end no later than 25 February 2020.

The dividend and the share buyback program is well within the free cash flow. The company indicated that it was executing the first tranche representing $500 million.

4 - Net Debt is $14.74 billion in 3Q'19

Note: Debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt.

Total cash as of September 30, 2019, was $14.04 billion compared with $13.54 billion as of September 30, 2018. Total net debt is now $14.74 billion ($12.46 billion in 2018) with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") of 0.53x, which is high-grade.

According to the company's presentation, the net debt ratio adjusted was now 22.5% from 22.2% in 4Q'2018.

Source: EQNR Previous Presentation

5 - Production Upstream and investment in Renewable.

It was a decent operational performance with lower production in the third quarter of 2019 of 1,909 K Boep/d, a decrease from 2,066K Boep/d from the same period in 2018 or down 7.6% sequentially. The company indicated in the press release that gas production was curtailed this quarter due to low NG prices.

The flexibility in the gas fields is used to delay production to periods with higher expected gas prices.

Liquid represents 55.6% of the total output.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract).

As we can see above, Equinor's domestic and international oil and gas production was at the same level as last year.

On October 5, 2019, Equinor started production at its Johan Sverdrup field. In the conference call, the company said that the production ramp-up is going well with five wells already onstream, producing more than 200,000 barrels per day, increasing to 300,000 barrels per day in November. The company expects to reach plateau production of 440,000 barrels per day in H2 2020 with unit production cost below $2 per barrel.

Equinor is active in the wind business

On October 8, 2019, Equinor announced that it "agreed to divest a 25% stake in the Arkona wind farm offshore Germany to funds advised by Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners. The deal is valued at €500 million ($547.9 million), almost double of what Equinor invested in the farm. In April 2016, the company entered the project with a 50% stake."

On October 11, 2019, Equinor announced that it "will invest close to 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($549 million) to build floating turbines that will supply power to several North Sea oil and gas platforms, the first such project of its kind, the Norwegian firm said on Friday. The 88 megawatt (MW) capacity project, called Hywind Tampen, consisting of 11 turbines, would meet about 35% of electricity needs at the Gullfaks and Snorre fields."

Commentary And Technical Analysis

Equinor SA presents the same robust characteristics that we should expect to find in an integrated oil supermajor. It means steady cash flow, substantial growth, diversified portfolio, and investment discipline. The only negative is that the net dividend is about 4% after receiving only 72% of the total dividend paid.

However, even with this "discount," the dividend is nearly the same as Chevron and well above what ConocoPhillips pays. As I have indicated in my preceding article, I have initiated a long-term position with EQNR below $17. I have already sold about 20% of my position above $20.25 and waiting now for $17.50 to accumulate.

One prominent factor is that the company plans to cut expenses and reduce its break-even cost for new projects until 2022, to as low as $30 a barrel with a RoACE reaching 14% in 2021. I believe it is entirely possible assuming reasonable oil prices.

Technical Analysis

EQNR is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $19.10 and line support (parallel) passing by the low point reached in October, that we prolong to get $17.35 now. I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation.

The trading strategy is pretty simple. I recommend selling about 20% at or above $19.10 and wait for a retracement at or below $18. If oil prices continue to weaken, the next support is $17, at which point, I see an excellent opportunity to add.

On the other side, if oil prices go up, we may experience a decisive breakout at $19 level, and retest the $21 level (sell flag).

EQNR is an excellent proxy for oil, and any trading/investing decision should be taken after seriously analyzing future oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.